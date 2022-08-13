Read full article on original website
Vantage is no stranger to death. As a recon legend hailing from the wild and frozen planet of Págos, she’s used to marking and taking out targets to survive. In season 14 of Apex Legends, she made her debut in the Apex Games, taking her homemade sniper rifle and adorable bat Echo with her on her quest to clear her mother’s name.
Fortnite's highly anticipated Dragon Ball Z crossover is kicking off Aug.16. But what time does the action start?. After plenty of rumors, leaks, and fanfare, Dragon Ball characters are finally heading to Fortnite. Arguably one of the most anticipated collaborations in Fortnite's history, fans are anxiously waiting to see just what's going to be in store. Thanks to some previous leaks, we can assume that characters Goku and Vegeta will be included as skins, with Beerus, God of Destruction hinted as being the third character in the roster. An unrevealed fourth character is also set to get a skin. Leakers have hinted that this will be a female character — likely Bulma.
YouTube streamer and content creator Dr Disrespect often shares his opinions on games whether unprompted or in response to viewers asking him questions during streams, and often, those comments can be critical of what he deems shortcomings those games exhibit. Sometimes, however, he has more positive comments about games. In this case, that game was Apex Legends, a game which Dr Disrespect said was the "most competitive battle royale," though he did question just how enjoyable the game was from a viewer's perspective.
A clip has surfaced from TikTok showing a Call of Duty streamer using a recorder instead of a controller, and being quite good with it. There's been a growing rise of players challenging themselves to play and beat games using controllers that aren't really controllers. We've seen people playing Doom on a piano, beating Elden Ring on a dance mat, and now we've got a streamer getting snipe kills on a recorder.
The rumors were true. Fortnite's Dragon Ball Z crossover has finally been confirmed. Here's what we know. For the past few months, leakers have been sharing hints and clues to a potential Dragon Ball collaboration with Fortnite. Now, Epic Games has finally teased the crossover, posting an image of the wish-granting dragon Shenron with the caption, "Speak. Name your wish…8.16.2022."
Call of Duty is one of the most successful entertainment franchises in history. But it’s not all gravy. When you release a new entry every single year for nearly two decades, you’re bound to have some misses along with the hits. Titles like Black Ops 2, Call of Duty 4, Modern Warfare 2, Black Ops III, and others are remembered fondly by most. Others, not so much.
If you've looked at Steam's top sellers at any point over the past couple of weeks, you'll have seen the Steam Deck dominating the top slot in Steam's tracker. Because the Steam Deck is available in different models, the Steam Deck actually has been taking up the top three spots. This week, however, there's a new No. 1 seller on Steam's charts, and that's Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered which has finally come to the PC platform as of this Friday.
On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games (opens in new tab) you can play right now and a running list of the 2022 games (opens in new tab) that are launching this year.
