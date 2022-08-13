Read full article on original website
Engineers saved a baby's life by printing the missing part of her skull
A baby in Poland with a missing skull was saved with 3D printing technology. Surgeons used 3D-printed models to visualize and prepare for urgent surgery. The 3D model was produced in one day for a baby girl who had four days to live. Brain surgeries might be quite complex operations...
A toddler has refused to eat food since he was 14 months, baffling doctors. He is now tube-fed and finally gaining weight.
Toddler Harley Paige, who is 2 and a half, began refusing food at 14 months old. He is now being fed through a feeding tube after he lost an alarming amount of weight. Doctors have so far been unable to come up with a diagnosis.
Panic sparked over Elon Musk’s ‘terrifying’ humanoid Tesla robot set to be unveiled next month
TESLA may be known for creating arguably sexy vehicles of Tomorrowland, but now they are set to reveal their first expansion into proper robotics. The brand's annual shareholders' meeting last week saw a sneak peek at Optimus, its premiere humanoid robot. Despite Musk's excitement to release the Tesla Bot, some...
Baby born with 'permanent smile' is melting netizens' hearts
Ayla Summer Mucha, an infant born in December, is now winning hearts on Tiktok. Her videos have gone viral on social media even before she can say the word 'viral'. Born to Christina Vercher, 21, and Blaize Mucha, 20, Ayla was diagnosed with a rare condition known as a 'permanent smile'.
Boy, 8, coughs for FIVE years leading doctors to diagnose him with asthma or allergies - until they find a small plastic toy stuck in his throat
A little boy has undergone surgery to remove a plastic toy which has been lodged in his throat for as long as five years. Marley Enjakovic, eight, from Adelaide, swallowed the tiny flower several years ago resulting in a constant cough and breathing difficulties. After numerous incorrect diagnoses and worsening...
This dual-powered submarine isn't like anything you have seen before
It can be used to silently transport troops and be deadly when needed.
scitechdaily.com
Human Longevity: How Your Grandparents Are the Secret to Your Long Life
Researchers believe that elderly people have contributed to the long human lifespan. Natural selection is mercilessly selfish, according to a long-standing canon in evolutionary biology, preferring features that increase the likelihood of successful reproduction. This often indicates that the so-called “force” of selection is well-equipped to eliminate harmful mutations that manifest during childhood and throughout the reproductive years.
CNBC
Meet BRILLO, the bartending robot that can make small talk
Your favorite bartender is likely someone who can expertly mix your favorite drink while serving up a side of friendly banter. It's an experience that's difficult to top, but a group of scientists at an Italian university have tried to do just that, with a twist: Their ultimate bartender is a machine.
Scientists identify what makes humans able to speak compared to other primates
A so-called evolutionary simplification of the larynx led to human speech. This trait is still present today. Researchers are unsure at what point in history it evolved. Scientists have spotted the evolutionary modifications in the voice box that make humans able to speak compared to other primates. They did this through an examination of the voice box, or larynx, in 43 species of primates.
Scientists manage to combine human muscle genes into yeast cells
Scientists have combined human muscle genes with yeast cells. This process should provide a helpful method of studying how things like cancer develop in the human body. The DNA of baker's yeast has been successfully altered by biotechnologist Pascale Daran-Lapujade and her team at Delft University of Technology. A vital human trait has been successfully transplanted into a yeast cell for the first time.
techeblog.com
Xiaomi CyberOne Humanoid Robot Unveiled, Stands 5.8-Feet Tall and Supports Up to 21-Degrees of Freedom in Motion
Tesla’s Optimus robot is coming sooner than later, but the Xiaomi CyberOne humanoid robot has beat Elon Musk to the punch. Standing 5.8-feet tall and weighing 115-pounds, CyberOne supports up to 21 degrees of freedom in motion while achieving a real-time response speed of 0.5ms for each degree of freedom, enabling it to fully simulate human movements.
Robot Shows It's Possible to Swim Through The Emptiness of a Curved Universe
If an astronaut were to suddenly become adrift in the void of interstellar space, they would be compelled to propel their body to safety, kicking and waving their limbs toward a sanctuary in the vacuum. Sadly for them, physics isn't so forgiving, leaving them to float without hope for eternity. If only the Universe was sufficiently curved, their flailing mightn't be so futile. Centuries before we left the tug of Earth, Isaac Newton succinctly explained why things moved. Whether it's the expulsion of gas, a shove against solid ground, or the swish of a fin against a fluid, the momentum of an...
A startup will use underwater drones to find treasures 33 feet beneath the seabed
The SeaSearcher is an experimental platform that is focused on localizing objects of interest ranging from the sea-bottom to several meters below the bottom. SeaSearcher offers the technology to perform high-resolution 3D imaging below the sea-bottom in real-time on an autonomous vehicle has not. The underwater drone might change the...
Scientists Gave Young Mice The Blood of Old Mice. Then Things Got Weird
The elixir of life remains the stuff of legend, but aging the young before their time may not be as far-fetched. In a new experiment, young mice briefly experienced signs of old age when scientists infused them with the blood of older mice. A similar aging effect occurred when human cells were immersed in the plasma of older individuals. The young mice – aged three months and all male – were given a blood transfusion from an older mouse, aged 22-24 months. The younger mice were then tested for muscle strength to see whether the old blood created the effect of tissue...
sciencealert.com
Why Do Kids Get Worms, And What Can You Do to Prevent It?
As a parent, it might feel like you are constantly giving your children worm treatments – usually in the form of chocolate or sweetened chewable tablets. In fact, most kids in Australia (or any other rich country) get very few worms compared to kids in places where poor hygiene practices make all sorts of worms common.
Are We Living In A Simulation?
Could life be simulated, and are we living in one built by a more advanced civilization? Experts believe this could be our reality. In 2003, Nick Bostrom gave his hypothesis in the Philosophical Quarterly, believing that the universe and life are a simulation. When it comes to the simulation hypothesis, it provokes the most opinion in the scientific and even popular culture community. Social media giant and pop tech billionaire Elon Musk believes life is just a simulation. Musk bases this opinion on the statistics, meaning he believes there is a higher chance of us being in a simulation compared to this being reality. Based on recent scientific papers using the simulation hypothesis as their foundation, living in a simulation maybe 50-50 chances.
Startup's new stunning kite can pull energy from the sky
The novel technology is less costly and takes up less land than a wind turbine.
A first-of-its-kind study reveals that migrant insects can travel in perfectly straight flight paths
The world-first study unlocked a century-old mystery of what insects are up to during migration. The current study followed radio-tagged insects in a light aircraft. It revealed that the hawkmoths are excellent navigators. Insects are some of the most common migrating animals on Earth- a fact that is often forgotten....
Scientists build a magnet in China that is a million times stronger than Earth's magnetic core
China started using the world's most powerful magnet for scientific research. The magnet is roughly the size of a coin, but creates an impressive 45.22-tesla magnetic field. The world's most powerful magnet ever (45.5 tesla) was developed by the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory in the U.S. China reportedly launched...
Zapata will give 25 people the chance to fly his JetRacer craft for the first time
The vehicle operates over ground or water. It is a vertical take-off and landing aircraft. No qualifications are required by pilots. You may remember Franky Zapata from when he attempted to cross the English Channel in the air - on his homemade flyboard in 2019. Now, he is offering other people the opportunity to fly another one of his inventions: the JetRacer flying car.
