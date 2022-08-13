ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Maya Devi

Baby born with 'permanent smile' is melting netizens' hearts

Ayla Summer Mucha, an infant born in December, is now winning hearts on Tiktok. Her videos have gone viral on social media even before she can say the word 'viral'. Born to Christina Vercher, 21, and Blaize Mucha, 20, Ayla was diagnosed with a rare condition known as a 'permanent smile'.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robotics#Snake#Autonomous Robot#The Robots
scitechdaily.com

Human Longevity: How Your Grandparents Are the Secret to Your Long Life

Researchers believe that elderly people have contributed to the long human lifespan. Natural selection is mercilessly selfish, according to a long-standing canon in evolutionary biology, preferring features that increase the likelihood of successful reproduction. This often indicates that the so-called “force” of selection is well-equipped to eliminate harmful mutations that manifest during childhood and throughout the reproductive years.
SCIENCE
CNBC

Meet BRILLO, the bartending robot that can make small talk

Your favorite bartender is likely someone who can expertly mix your favorite drink while serving up a side of friendly banter. It's an experience that's difficult to top, but a group of scientists at an Italian university have tried to do just that, with a twist: Their ultimate bartender is a machine.
ENGINEERING
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Interesting Engineering

Scientists identify what makes humans able to speak compared to other primates

A so-called evolutionary simplification of the larynx led to human speech. This trait is still present today. Researchers are unsure at what point in history it evolved. Scientists have spotted the evolutionary modifications in the voice box that make humans able to speak compared to other primates. They did this through an examination of the voice box, or larynx, in 43 species of primates.
WILDLIFE
Interesting Engineering

Scientists manage to combine human muscle genes into yeast cells

Scientists have combined human muscle genes with yeast cells. This process should provide a helpful method of studying how things like cancer develop in the human body. The DNA of baker's yeast has been successfully altered by biotechnologist Pascale Daran-Lapujade and her team at Delft University of Technology. A vital human trait has been successfully transplanted into a yeast cell for the first time.
CANCER
techeblog.com

Xiaomi CyberOne Humanoid Robot Unveiled, Stands 5.8-Feet Tall and Supports Up to 21-Degrees of Freedom in Motion

Tesla’s Optimus robot is coming sooner than later, but the Xiaomi CyberOne humanoid robot has beat Elon Musk to the punch. Standing 5.8-feet tall and weighing 115-pounds, CyberOne supports up to 21 degrees of freedom in motion while achieving a real-time response speed of 0.5ms for each degree of freedom, enabling it to fully simulate human movements.
TECHNOLOGY
ScienceAlert

Robot Shows It's Possible to Swim Through The Emptiness of a Curved Universe

If an astronaut were to suddenly become adrift in the void of interstellar space, they would be compelled to propel their body to safety, kicking and waving their limbs toward a sanctuary in the vacuum. Sadly for them, physics isn't so forgiving, leaving them to float without hope for eternity. If only the Universe was sufficiently curved, their flailing mightn't be so futile. Centuries before we left the tug of Earth, Isaac Newton succinctly explained why things moved. Whether it's the expulsion of gas, a shove against solid ground, or the swish of a fin against a fluid, the momentum of an...
ENGINEERING
ScienceAlert

Scientists Gave Young Mice The Blood of Old Mice. Then Things Got Weird

The elixir of life remains the stuff of legend, but aging the young before their time may not be as far-fetched. In a new experiment, young mice briefly experienced signs of old age when scientists infused them with the blood of older mice. A similar aging effect occurred when human cells were immersed in the plasma of older individuals. The young mice – aged three months and all male – were given a blood transfusion from an older mouse, aged 22-24 months. The younger mice were then tested for muscle strength to see whether the old blood created the effect of tissue...
SCIENCE
sciencealert.com

Why Do Kids Get Worms, And What Can You Do to Prevent It?

As a parent, it might feel like you are constantly giving your children worm treatments – usually in the form of chocolate or sweetened chewable tablets. In fact, most kids in Australia (or any other rich country) get very few worms compared to kids in places where poor hygiene practices make all sorts of worms common.
KIDS
Pocono Update

Are We Living In A Simulation?

Could life be simulated, and are we living in one built by a more advanced civilization? Experts believe this could be our reality. In 2003, Nick Bostrom gave his hypothesis in the Philosophical Quarterly, believing that the universe and life are a simulation. When it comes to the simulation hypothesis, it provokes the most opinion in the scientific and even popular culture community. Social media giant and pop tech billionaire Elon Musk believes life is just a simulation. Musk bases this opinion on the statistics, meaning he believes there is a higher chance of us being in a simulation compared to this being reality. Based on recent scientific papers using the simulation hypothesis as their foundation, living in a simulation maybe 50-50 chances.
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

Zapata will give 25 people the chance to fly his JetRacer craft for the first time

The vehicle operates over ground or water. It is a vertical take-off and landing aircraft. No qualifications are required by pilots. You may remember Franky Zapata from when he attempted to cross the English Channel in the air - on his homemade flyboard in 2019. Now, he is offering other people the opportunity to fly another one of his inventions: the JetRacer flying car.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
