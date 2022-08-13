ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘American Pickers’: Danielle Colby Makes Rare Appearance on Mike Wolfe’s Instagram in New Photo

By Chris Piner
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b4k2C_0hG4zJMB00

Once a hit show for the History Channel, American Pickers, helmed by both Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe, quickly gained fame for their antics and scouring America for lost treasure. Unlike other shows centered around treasure hunts, American Pickers actually found hidden treasures often forgotten in an old barn or house. The show appeared unstoppable as fans both young and old couldn’t get enough. That was until March of 2020 when Frank Fritz supposedly took time off after back surgery. In July of 2021, he was fired. Although Mike Wolfe continues with his brother Robbie, the change of the original cast left fans torn, causing their ratings to dip. But while American Pickers continues, Mike Wolfe recently shared a picture with the third most notable person from the show Danielle Colby.

For Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, they often found themselves on the road, but for Danielle Colby, she not only appeared on American Pickers, she managed the Antique Archaeology store. Much like Wolfe and Fritz, Colby also found herself hunting for treasures when not at the store, helping to fill the shelves with new items. Most recently, Wolfe shared a picture on Instagram that showed the crew of American Pickers hard at work. Or at least, looking that way. Fans of the show couldn’t help but notice the popular Danielle Colby off to the side. Not knowing much about what was going on, Wolfe shared they were in Detroit.

American Pickers‘ Star Turned Burlesque Dancer

While managing an antique store might sound like a full-time job, Danielle Colby also graces the stage as a burlesque performer under the name Dannie Diesel. Once speaking to Fox News about her dancing, the star of American Pickers explained, “The burlesque journey has really been an interesting one for me. It’s taught me a lot about ego, humanity, kindness, sharing. It also taught me a lot about what I don’t want to be and what I do want to be.”

Danielle Colby added that it was important to preserve her way of dancing. “It would be a shame if this history featuring all of these strong, talented, amazing women [was] lost because of the shame of being a striptease artist. Because there’s no shame in that. It’s a beautiful art. And these women really paved the way for glamour today. They still are.”

As for Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, their relationship appeared strained after Fritz left American Pickers. That was until recently when he suffered a stroke. Giving an update on Fritz, Wolfe wrote, “I have been very private in the past year in regards to Frank’s life and the journey he’s been on. There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend.”

The American Pickers’ host continued, “Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts. Frank I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you buddy.”

Comments / 4

Easy Times
2d ago

They should NOT be allowed to use Frank’s image! Rip-off’s!

Reply
11
Related
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Frank Fritz’s Dad Reveals Major Update About His Health Following Stroke

Just a few weeks after Frank Fritz was hospitalized for a stroke, the “American Pickers” alum’s father is now sharing an update about the former TV star’s health. According to The Sun, the former “American Pickers” star’s father, Bill Fritz, shared that his show is now in stable condition following his stroke. He did not reveal any more details about his son’s condition.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Check Out Frank Fritz’s Iowa Farmhouse

Even after his exit from American Pickers, Frank Fritz is still adored by fans of the show. His work ethic and eye for antiques along with his sense of humor endeared him to longtime viewers. Unfortunately, he was fired from the show and a very public feud with his former co-host Mike Wolfe followed. But things turned far more grim for his fans when he suffered a stroke and became hospitalized last month.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danielle Colby
Outsider.com

What Andy Griffith’s Daughter Said About Him

For eight seasons, Americans rarely missed an episode of the Andy Griffith Show and the lovable Sheriff Andy Taylor. Ending in 1986, many might not remember that America’s beloved Andy Taylor was created thanks to an entirely different show, The Danny Thomas Show. During an episode, Danny is caught running a stop sign and is ultimately arrested for it. Full of comedic moments, the sheriff who arrested Danny was none other than Andy Griffith playing Andy Taylor. The small moment led to a defining role in television history. But while most remember Andy Griffith as a prime example of a great person, his daughter, Dixie, recently opened up about her father and the legacy he left behind.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Pickers#Linus Company Meta#The Antique Archaeology
Outsider.com

Reba McEntire’s Boyfriend Rex Linn To Star Alongside Her in ‘Big Sky’

Veteran actor Rex Linn is set to co-star with superstar girlfriend Reba McEntire in the third season of ABC’s Big Sky: Deadly Trails. Deadline reports that Linn will portray the character of Buck Barnes. He’ll play husband to Reba’s character, Sunny Barnes. The Barnes own a glamorous camping business in the series. The pair should have some onscreen chemistry since they’ve been dating since 2020.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

See Anne Heche’s Last Instagram Post

Before Anne Heche fell into a coma after becoming involved in a fiery car crash, the 53-year-old actress shared a joyful post on Instagram. The July post saw her behind the scenes of her latest film role. Since the crash last week, news on her condition has worsened, although her final post sees her alongside the “Lawrence Bros” filming for an upcoming movie. Check it out.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘The View’: Joy Behar Drops Whoopi Goldberg’s Real Name Live on TV, Fans Left in Shock

Fans of “The View” were left stunned during the live episode on Monday (August 1st) when Joy Behar revealed her co-host Whoopi Goldberg’s non-stage name, Caryn Johnson. The Sun reports that while speaking to Kal Penn about his real name, which is Kalpen Modi. “I only [changed] it on my headshot and resume. I never changed it legally,” he explained. The actor then shared that his friends mentioned Whoopi was a stage name. “[They said], ‘You know Whoopi Goldberg’s real name is Caryn.’ I’m like ‘it is?’”
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak’s Daughter Maggie Stuns in Behind-the-Scenes Picture

Wheel of Fortune Social Correspondent Maggie Sajak is going green these days as she stuns in a gorgeous green dress, sharing with her Instagram fans a message that she is “back at it”. We can only hope that Maggie, the daughter of Wheel host Pat Sajak, will keep it up as she’s back at it. And, it’s important to note that green is most definitely the TV personality’s color!
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Timothy Busfield Speaks On His Marriage To Melissa Gilbert: ‘She Was The One’

The love story of Timothy Busfield and Little House on the Prairie star Melissa Gilbert captivates people anytime it’s being spoken of. It’s often said that the best things in life often come when you least expect them. When the Emmy Award-winning actor Timothy met his wife, Melissa, he wasn’t in search of love or romance for the first time. He had just come out of his second marriage in 2012 when he spotted her in an empty bar as he was waiting to meet up with a friend.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Has Fans Freaking Out Over This New Pic

Danielle Colby of American Pickers fame is showing off some stylish looks and cool comments in a new post. Colby, who is one of the show’s hosts along with Mike Wolfe and Robbie Wolfe, stopped by Third Man Records. There is a location in Nashville. The business also has a place in Detroit, too. Well, her visit absolutely blew her away. Fans were digging this new post and we’ll get to their comments in a minute. Right now, take look at Colby’s photo outside Third Man Records.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

542K+
Followers
57K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy