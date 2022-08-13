Read full article on original website
californiapublic.com
Accusing a cop: One woman's journey through the LAPD's secretive discipline system
Kelsie Mathews said her LAPD officer ex-boyfriend sexually assaulted her. The LAPD determined she was telling the truth, but the officer was never disciplined for it.
californiapublic.com
ASAP Rocky charged with felony assault with a firearm in November shooting in Hollywood
ASAP Rocky charged with two felonies in connection with November shooting where a person suffered a minor injury.
californiapublic.com
'We have lost an incredible champion.' Ventura County mourns beloved public servant
Carmen Ramirez, 73, a beloved public servant and the first Latina ever elected to the Ventura County Board of Supervisors, died after being fatally hit by a truck in Oxnard.
