Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pistolsfiringblog.com
Like His Brother, Thomas Harper Has Waited His Turn for a Starting Opportunity
STILLWATER — Way back in the spring of 2019, Mike Gundy name dropped an early enrollee corner as someone who was standing out on the practice field. It was Thomas Harper, younger brother of former OSU linebacker Devin Harper. Gundy’s praise was notable because it isn’t too often he singles players out.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Daily Bullets (Aug. 14): Cowboys Rolling Through Fall Camp
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • OSU held media availability on Saturday and it s. • Mike Gundy was asked about the Cale Gundy situation. [PFB]. • Some not-great news came out from OSU’s media day. Blaine Green is...
pistolsfiringblog.com
PFB+ Q&A: New Oklahoma State Commit Jamyron Keller Talks OSU’s Coaching Staff, Recruiting Teammates and More
Mike Boynton and Co. added the second piece to the Cowboys’ 2022 recruiting class Sunday night when Jamyron Keller pledged to the Pokes over offers from Kansas State, SMU, Saint Louis and others. The No. 159 player in the 2023 class, according to the composite rankings, Keller talked with...
AP’s Top 25 College Football Poll is out
Football season is just around the corner, and two of Oklahoma's universities have made the top 25 in the latest preseason poll.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Where Oklahoma State basketball's 2023 recruiting class ranks nationally
STILLWATER, Okla. — Although there is still a ways to go until it is over, Mike Boynton and his staff are in the process of putting together a strong recruiting class for the 2023 cycle. Momentum is building again as Oklahoma State basketball added its second verbal commitment in the class on Sunday evening with Killeen (Tex.) Ellison guard Jamyron Keller announcing his pledge to the Pokes.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Receiver Development Allows Oklahoma State More Offensive Flexibility in 2022
STILLWATER — A lot has already been said about the development of Oklahoma State’s receivers this fall, but along with the Cowboys just having better pass catchers, that group could unlock a few more wrinkles for Kasey Dunn this fall. In particular, John Paul Richardson’s emergence could open...
Tulsa Little League Team Rewarded For Show Of Sportsmanship
The Tulsa National Little League team put a smile on peoples hearts this week and taught a lesson in humanity. As News On 6's Dan Hawk shows us, that lesson was rewarded on Saturday.
thecapitalsportsreport.com
Swanstrom defeats Musi to win 2022 NPK Tulsa
Street Outlaws No Prep Kings star Justin Swanstrom won on Saturday. However, according to online posts, there will be no points awarded for this race. Swanstrom defeated Lizzy Musi in the final round at Tulsa Raceway Park in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He will remain in fourth place despite the win. There...
RELATED PEOPLE
ouhsc.edu
OU Names New Vice President and General Counsel
The University of Oklahoma announced today the appointment of Armand Paliotta as vice president and general counsel, pending OU Board of Regents’ approval. An OU alumnus with more than 30 years of legal experience, Paliotta will return to his alma mater on Oct. 1 from the Oklahoma City law firm Hartzog Conger Cason LLP, where he serves as a member of its executive committee. His legal expertise spans a wide range of practice areas, including business and financial transactions, health care, complex contract negotiations, real estate finance, securities and business law, tax planning and tax controversies, and sports franchise matters.
oml.org
Two Officials Selected for 2022 Induction into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame for City and Town Officials
Two officials representing a wide range of experiences will be inducted September 15 into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame for City and Town Officials. The black-tie optional Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be at the Doubletree Downtown Hotel - Tulsa in conjunction with the Annual Conference Banquet for the Oklahoma Municipal League.
News On 6
3 Oklahomans Advance In Hooch Pod Chili Cook-Off Competition
Some of the best chili makers went head-to-head in a state championship this weekend. The annual "Hooch Pod Chili Cook-off" took place at American Legion Post 1, just east of Downtown Tulsa. Organizers say the cook-off had a great turnout with this year's two-day event, including at least 35 cooks...
53 cadets enter OHP Academy after law change
Cadets can now enter the academy with just 24 college credit hours instead of the previous 64-hour requirement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO
Exactly one year since Oklahoma welcomed hundreds of Afghan families to state
OKLAHOMA CITY — It has been exactly one year since Oklahoma welcomed hundreds of Afghan families to the state. Monday marks one year since the fall of Kabul. KOCO 5 talked with a local organization about continued efforts to make Oklahoma feel like home. Toys, shoes and clothes are...
Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!
Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
Beloved carhop passes away after battle with cancer
A community is mourning the loss of a beloved carhop in Moore.
News On 6
Oklahoma Gas Prices Continue To Decline
The price of gas in Tulsa has dropped more than 70 cents since July. The average price for a gallon in Tulsa right now is $3.32 and some gas stations are near $3. But, gas is still about 50 cents more expensive than this same time last year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOCO
Multiple shootings reported during recent road-rage incidents in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma seems to have a road-rage problem, with multiple shootings in the last few days. In the last week, KOCO 5 has reported several road-road shootings around central Oklahoma. And new data shows it's a rising trend across the country. "Right when we were passing the...
stillwaterliving.com
SPS names new SHS assistant principal
Longtime Stillwater teacher Tommie Grant will join the Stillwater High School administration as assistant principal following approval of her hire by the Board of Education at a July 28 meeting. Grant will fill the role vacated by recently promoted Walter Howell, who now serves as Principal. “I am thrilled to...
Tulsa Foundation For Architecture To Give Tunnel Tours
Dozens of people will be seeing a part of Tulsa Saturday that many people may not know exist!. The Tulsa Foundation for Architecture is giving 24 tunnel tours for people to get a glimpse of a moment in history beneath the streets of Tulsa. People will be able to see...
kosu.org
Hot air balloons take flight over Oklahoma for FireLake Fireflight Balloon Festival's fifth year
“The Vice-Chairwoman, Mrs. Capps, always had a vision to bring a big family-friendly event here to Citizen Potawatomi Nation,” said Kelley Francen, who has served on the committee for this festival since it began. “She's always been fascinated with hot air balloons. And so the idea was kind of: hey, let's have a hot air balloon festival here.”
Comments / 0