Stillwater, OK

Daily Bullets (Aug. 14): Cowboys Rolling Through Fall Camp

Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • OSU held media availability on Saturday and it s. • Mike Gundy was asked about the Cale Gundy situation. [PFB]. • Some not-great news came out from OSU’s media day. Blaine Green is...
Where Oklahoma State basketball's 2023 recruiting class ranks nationally

STILLWATER, Okla. — Although there is still a ways to go until it is over, Mike Boynton and his staff are in the process of putting together a strong recruiting class for the 2023 cycle. Momentum is building again as Oklahoma State basketball added its second verbal commitment in the class on Sunday evening with Killeen (Tex.) Ellison guard Jamyron Keller announcing his pledge to the Pokes.
Swanstrom defeats Musi to win 2022 NPK Tulsa

Street Outlaws No Prep Kings star Justin Swanstrom won on Saturday. However, according to online posts, there will be no points awarded for this race. Swanstrom defeated Lizzy Musi in the final round at Tulsa Raceway Park in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He will remain in fourth place despite the win. There...
OU Names New Vice President and General Counsel

The University of Oklahoma announced today the appointment of Armand Paliotta as vice president and general counsel, pending OU Board of Regents’ approval. An OU alumnus with more than 30 years of legal experience, Paliotta will return to his alma mater on Oct. 1 from the Oklahoma City law firm Hartzog Conger Cason LLP, where he serves as a member of its executive committee. His legal expertise spans a wide range of practice areas, including business and financial transactions, health care, complex contract negotiations, real estate finance, securities and business law, tax planning and tax controversies, and sports franchise matters.
3 Oklahomans Advance In Hooch Pod Chili Cook-Off Competition

Some of the best chili makers went head-to-head in a state championship this weekend. The annual "Hooch Pod Chili Cook-off" took place at American Legion Post 1, just east of Downtown Tulsa. Organizers say the cook-off had a great turnout with this year's two-day event, including at least 35 cooks...
Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!

Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
Oklahoma Gas Prices Continue To Decline

The price of gas in Tulsa has dropped more than 70 cents since July. The average price for a gallon in Tulsa right now is $3.32 and some gas stations are near $3. But, gas is still about 50 cents more expensive than this same time last year.
Sports
Multiple shootings reported during recent road-rage incidents in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma seems to have a road-rage problem, with multiple shootings in the last few days. In the last week, KOCO 5 has reported several road-road shootings around central Oklahoma. And new data shows it's a rising trend across the country. "Right when we were passing the...
SPS names new SHS assistant principal

Longtime Stillwater teacher Tommie Grant will join the Stillwater High School administration as assistant principal following approval of her hire by the Board of Education at a July 28 meeting. Grant will fill the role vacated by recently promoted Walter Howell, who now serves as Principal. “I am thrilled to...
