Florida State

Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
Joe Biden
Merrick Garland
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Trump frantically packed up documents to take with him in the last days of his presidency after finally accepting he was leaving the White House, report says

FBI agents recovered classified materials during a raid on Mar-a-Lago Monday, court documents say. Sources told NBC News that in the last days of Trump's presidency aides rushed to pack up documents. One source said Trump didn't seriously start preparing to exit the White House until after January 6. Between...
Fox News

Nancy Pelosi reacts to FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, says authorities had 'justification'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacted to the FBI raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday. Pelosi says she does not have any insider information, but expects that authorities must have had "justification" for the raid. The FBI executed a search warrant on Trump's resort on Monday, seeking documents that the former president had taken from the White House while leaving office in 2021.
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Fox News

Alyssa Farah Griffin frets FBI Trump raid could hand him the presidency

CNN commentator and "The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said Tuesday that the Department of Justice (DOJ) would have essentially handed former President Donald Trump the nomination and possibly the presidency in 2024 if nothing "serious" comes of the Mar-a-Lago raid. "This, I'm hoping goes beyond simply not complying with...
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Trump lawyers provide new info but no warrant

WHERE’S THE WARRANT? — It’s been two days since the FBI searched DONALD TRUMP’s Florida home, spurring loud calls for transparency at Justice. But Trump’s lawyers have the warrant and a detailed manifest of what the FBI took away. Why haven’t they been released? We asked Trump lawyer CHRISTINA BOBB, who was at Mar-a-Lago during the search, and will report back what we hear.
