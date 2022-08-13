Read full article on original website
Ex-RNC chairman calls Marjorie Taylor Greene a 'shitforbrains' Republican for demanding the FBI be defunded after Trump raid
Former RNC chairman Michael Steele called Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a "shitforbrains" Republican. Steele was reacting to Greene's call for the FBI to be defunded in response to the raid on Trump's Florida home. "For once try to be less stupid," Steele said in a tweet directed at Greene. Michael...
MSNBC’s Beschloss, former CIA director Hayden ‘suggest’ Trump be executed for having nuclear documents
MSNBC contributor and historian Michael Beschloss posted a tweet on Thursday evening recounting historical figures who had been executed for sharing U.S. nuclear secrets with foreign governments, and a former CIA chief shared the post with his own approving tweet. Conservative commentator Jerry Dunleavy accused Beschloss of "suggesting that Trump...
Trump sent cryptic message to Merrick Garland before warrant was unsealed: 'The country is on fire. What can I do to reduce the heat?'
Trump wanted to tell AG Garland that people around the US were enraged by the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago. "The country is on fire. What can I do to reduce the heat?" was the message, per The New York Times. Several people took to social media to interpret Trump's words...
Merrick Garland called Trump's bluff by weighing in on the Mar-a-Lago raid and moving to unseal the warrant
The attorney general said he'd order a judge to unseal the search warrant, which former President Donald Trump had been free to release all along.
Washington Examiner
Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward
More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
Daily Beast
Fox News’ Bret Baier Shuts Down Trump: ‘Obama Documents Were Handled Properly’
As it becomes increasingly clear that Donald Trump may have violated the Espionage Act by storing “top secret” government documents at his private residence, the former president has turned to a familiar excuse: Obama did it too. “President Barack Hussein Obama kept 33 million pages of documents, much...
Mitt Romney says he hopes Liz Cheney wins her Wyoming primary but could see her run for president one day
Sen. Mitt Romney said he could see Rep. Liz Cheney running for president in the future. Still, Romney said he hopes Cheney wins her primary in Wyoming on Tuesday. Cheney has not ruled out a 2024 presidential bid. Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, a critic of former President Donald...
Donald Trump fires back at AG Merrick Garland over FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid: 'Release the documents now!'
After a federal judge gave the Justice Department a deadline to determine whether former President Trump supports or opposes unsealing the search warrant and property receipt used by the FBI to search his Mar-a-Lago home Monday, the former president said he heartily supports the move. "Release the documents now!" Trump...
Trump frantically packed up documents to take with him in the last days of his presidency after finally accepting he was leaving the White House, report says
FBI agents recovered classified materials during a raid on Mar-a-Lago Monday, court documents say. Sources told NBC News that in the last days of Trump's presidency aides rushed to pack up documents. One source said Trump didn't seriously start preparing to exit the White House until after January 6. Between...
NY Times columnist admits he was 'wrong' about Trump's supporters, says Russian collusion story was a 'hoax'
The New York Times published a series of op-eds by its opinion columnists Thursday that began with the phrase "I Was Wrong About." As part of the collection, Bret Stephens admitted he was wrong to label Trump supporters "appalling." Stephens said, "The worst line I ever wrote as a pundit"...
John Bolton says Trump's claim he declassified documents before taking them to Mar-a-Lago is 'almost certainly a lie'
Trump claimed he had declassified classified documents that the FBI found at Mar-a-Lago. John Bolton told The New York Times he believes the former president is lying. "I was never briefed on any such order, procedure, policy when I came in," he told the Times. Former President Donald Trump's claim...
Nancy Pelosi reacts to FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, says authorities had 'justification'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacted to the FBI raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday. Pelosi says she does not have any insider information, but expects that authorities must have had "justification" for the raid. The FBI executed a search warrant on Trump's resort on Monday, seeking documents that the former president had taken from the White House while leaving office in 2021.
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Donald Trump 'Misjudged' Merrick Garland Over FBI Raid: Legal Analyst
Tali Farhadian Weinstein said Trump didn't realize how "steely" the Attorney General is.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Seeks to Impeach Garland for 'Persecuting' Trump
"What they've been doing to [former] President Trump is political persecution," Greene told reporters before filing a resolution to impeach Attorney General Merrick Garland.
Former Trump White House lawyer reacts to FBI Mar-a-Lago search
Former Trump White House lawyer Ty Cobb joins CNN’s Erin Burnett to discuss the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida.
Moscow Already 'Studying' Top-Secret Records From Trump Raid: Russian Media
"What's the point of searching?" a Russian television host asked, suggesting the Kremlin had already reviewed the documents.
Fox News
Alyssa Farah Griffin frets FBI Trump raid could hand him the presidency
CNN commentator and "The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said Tuesday that the Department of Justice (DOJ) would have essentially handed former President Donald Trump the nomination and possibly the presidency in 2024 if nothing "serious" comes of the Mar-a-Lago raid. "This, I'm hoping goes beyond simply not complying with...
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: Trump lawyers provide new info but no warrant
WHERE’S THE WARRANT? — It’s been two days since the FBI searched DONALD TRUMP’s Florida home, spurring loud calls for transparency at Justice. But Trump’s lawyers have the warrant and a detailed manifest of what the FBI took away. Why haven’t they been released? We asked Trump lawyer CHRISTINA BOBB, who was at Mar-a-Lago during the search, and will report back what we hear.
