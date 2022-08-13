Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
Related
dakotafreepress.com
Sneve, Ellis Leave Argus to Launch Dakota Scout
How wonderful—another local news outlet for Kristi Noem to ignore!. Support South Dakota’s best independent journalism: donate to. The Argus Leader death watch continues. Well, not holding any big expectations from the scribes. I agree with Mr. Nemec. The Argus continues to circle the drain. After one mistake after the other, someone needs to put on their big kid pants and put it out of its misery. It’s getting painful to watch.
newscenter1.tv
South Dakota figure skaters pass gold medal tests
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Joelle Simpson and Hunter Widvey, two figure skaters that belong to the Black Hills Figure Skating Club, recently achieved gold medals after passing the most difficult level in their testing track. As skaters advance in training and performance, they can progress up in levels by passing tests in categories like moves in the field, free skating, pairs and ice dance.
KELOLAND TV
Fatal motorcycle crash; Turner Co. Fair; new football fields
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a deadly weekend crash in southwest Sioux Falls. Meanwhile, South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash...
dakotanewsnow.com
TOP HEADLINES
“It’s bigotry.” Parent of transgender student condemns Catholic schools’ new LGBTQ policies. Tri-Valley school repairs complete for new school year. Three months ago, Tri-Valley was just beginning to clean up the pieces after the first derecho of the season swept through South Dakota. But quick action from the district helped that recovery move along quickly.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nwestiowa.com
South Dakotan jailed for unlawful betting
LARCHWOOD—A 41-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested Monday, Aug. 8, on a Lyon County warrant for unlawful betting — winnings less than $200. The arrest of Swadeep Mishra stemmed from an incident on Friday, July 29, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
gowatertown.net
South Dakota State Fair announces late change to grandstand entertainment lineup
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The South Dakota State Fair has announced a late change in this year’s grandstand entertainment lineup. Assistant Fair Manager Candi Briley says The Band Perry and Lainey Wilson have been booked to replace Lady A on the grandstand on Sunday September 4th. Lady A announced earlier this...
more955.com
Fast bikes, fresh air, and freedom – Governor Kristi Noem
For more than 80 years, late summer has brought thousands of motorcycles to the Black Hills of South Dakota. Bikers come from across the country – and around the world – to participate in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. They bring with them their money, supporting our local businesses and helping our state revenues. And they enjoy the beauty and freedom that South Dakota has to offer.
KELOLAND TV
Turner County Fair starts Monday
TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One of South Dakota’s oldest county fairs will be back up and running, starting Monday, in Parker, South Dakota. From 4-H activities and livestock to rides and races, the Turner County Fair has it all packed into just four days. This year, there...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dakotanewsnow.com
Matters of the State: SFPD, MCSO discuss rise in officer-involved shootings
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In this week’s Matters of the State, the Sioux Falls Police Department and Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office discuss the rise in officer-involved shootings in Sioux Falls, and whether changes should be considered for justice reform in South Dakota. We also take...
dakotanewsnow.com
Road construction updates in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With many different road construction projects taking place throughout Sioux Falls, many are wondering when they will be wrapping up. Brad Ludens is a principal engineer for these projects and says many factors contribute to project timelines. “Every year when we’re looking at our...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota public universities prioritize academic affordability
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Board of Regents Institutions is taking steps to help make public universities more affordable. The BOR implemented the project First Day Access which includes discounted prices for course materials and the guarantee of accurate content for the start of class. Rather than purchase a textbook or an external digital item, First Day Access allows students to access digital course materials at a lower cost.
KELOLAND TV
Former sailor remembers USS South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Saturday marks an important milestone in South Dakota history. People will gather at the Battleship Memorial in Sioux Falls to honor the 80th anniversary of the USS South Dakota, one of the most decorated battleships of World War II. One of the crew members arrived in Sioux Falls Friday, whose dedication to his ship, and his country, remains strong as ever.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 arrested for theft at Nebraska residence where owner recently passed
STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) -- Two people were arrested while allegedly attempting to steal vehicle parts.
kelo.com
Riverfest returns to DTSF this weekend; Volunteers needed
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — This weekend marks the return of Riverfest in Downtown Sioux Falls. The event, now in its 9th year, is moving from Cherapa Place to Fawick Park to avoid ongoing construction. Live music, food trucks, and beer will be on hand starting at 5 P.M....
hubcityradio.com
Police in Sioux Falls reminding citizens to not leave guns in cars
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.(WNAX)- Another police involved shooting in Sioux Falls last week points out the dangers of guns on the street to cops and citizens. Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead says they need help from the public. Milstead says they are also dealing with many repeat offenders. Milstead says another...
newscenter1.tv
South Dakota unveils draft social studies standards
PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota Department of Education on Monday, August 15, 2022, released new Proposed Soc. Study Standards for teaching social studies in grades kindergarten through 12. An earlier draft released last summer was criticized for not putting enough emphasis on Native American history. The new proposal...
KELOLAND TV
IM 27 campaign to legalize marijuana ramping up
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Matthew Schweich is hoping small amounts of marijauna will be legal in South Dakota by July 2023. That’s when Initiated Measure 27 would go into effect if more than 50% of registered South Dakota voters vote yes. Schweich, who leads the organization South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws, is serving as the campaign manager for the Yes on 27 Campaign.
Did You Know? Terrace Park in Sioux Falls Once Had Lions, Yes, Real Lions
Here's an interesting historical note for the Sioux Empire: some longtime residents of Sioux Falls may remember that lions once lived at Terrace Park. Before there was a Great Plains Zoo, Sioux Falls had a couple of small zoos with a handful of exotic animals. And in the 1950s and 1960s, the city's two most famous lions, Leo and Lena, needed a place to stay warm in the cold winter since the zoos only had outdoor enclosures.
KELOLAND TV
‘Battleship X’ at 80
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — On Saturday, people will gather at the Battleship Memorial in Sioux Falls in honor of a naval milestone. The event will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the commissioning of the USS South Dakota, one of the most decorated battleships of World War II. In...
Farmers Almanac: Brutal Winter Will Arrive Early In Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
The Farmer's Almanac called for a flip-flop winter last year and a scorching hot summer with big storms. They were pretty close with both long-term forecasts, which is impressive considering how far out they release their predictions. The publication's managing editor said they released this year's winter outlook to "help...
Comments / 0