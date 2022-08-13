Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Jake Lamb starting for Mariners Monday night
Seattle Mariners infielder Jake Lamb is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Lamb is getting the nod at third base, batting ninth in the order versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. Our models project Lamb for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
ESPN
Shohei Ohtani turns in another strong start, but Los Angeles Angels lose to Seattle Mariners as chaos reigns in 9th inning
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Shohei Ohtani turned in his usual strong start. Long after he was gone, things were anything but normal. The Seattle Mariners scored four runs in a chaotic ninth inning, taking advantage of the Angels' fielding woes for a 6-2 victory over Los Angeles on Monday night. "There's...
numberfire.com
Mariners position Sam Haggerty in right filed on Saturday evening
Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Haggerty will man right field after Mitch Haniger was announced as Seattle's designated hitter and Carlos Santana was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Dane Dunning, our models project Haggerty to score 9.9 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Carlos Santana not in Seattle's Monday lineup
Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Santana is being replaced at designated hitter by Jesse Winker versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 357 plate appearances this season, Santana has a .197 batting average with a .677 OPS, 11 home...
numberfire.com
Austin Nola catching for San Diego Monday
The San Diego Padres will start Austin Nola at catcher in Monday's game against the Miami Marlins. Nola will start at catcher and bat ninth Monday as Jorge Alfaro takes the night off. Nola, who carries a 6.1-fantasy-point projection into tonight's game, has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel.
Yardbarker
The San Diego Padres lose to the Washington Nationals 4-3 on controversial overturned call
The San Diego Padres’ bad luck continued on Saturday when they lost after an overturned call did not go their way. The Padres lost 4-3 to the Washington Nationals after the umpire's review and decision went against them in the 7th inning. The Nats had a runner at second with two out in the bottom of the 7th and Victor Robles at the plate. Robles hit a hard ground ball to right field for a single. Juan Soto fielded the ball and threw home to try and get out Caesar Hernandez.
