Income Tax

Robert Agresta
2d ago

Governor of California has asked car owners not to charge them during high use electricity times. Wait until another 100000 are sold in California.

M L S...
2d ago

Maybe we have to go back to riding horses ,, don’t think people who are in fixed income plus other regular working people will be able to afford these so called electric cars !!!!

v
2d ago

I know some are spending $50,000 plus on new cars, but I have no desire to take on a debt like that. I would rather use mine and then repair it if needed... anything to avoid a car payment, and a large one at that. An $80,000 SUV is not in my plans, sorry. Is this why they have been raising the price of cars??? Especially used cars? I’m sorry, but I’ll replace every part on my SUV before buying one of these. I truly do not believe they are worth it.

#Electric Cars#New Cars#Tax Credit
