ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Pets & Animals
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
californiapublic.com

Thieves Crash Car Through Front of Beverly Hills Neiman Marcus

Thieves crashed a black sedan through the front of the Beverly Hills Neiman Marcus store early Saturday morning, getting away in another vehicle before police arrived. The vehicular smash-and-grab burglary occurred about 4:45 a.m. at the store at 9700 Wilshire Blvd., according to Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook. Video...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy