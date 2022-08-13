Thieves crashed a black sedan through the front of the Beverly Hills Neiman Marcus store early Saturday morning, getting away in another vehicle before police arrived. The vehicular smash-and-grab burglary occurred about 4:45 a.m. at the store at 9700 Wilshire Blvd., according to Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook. Video...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO