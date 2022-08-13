Read full article on original website
Related
californiapublic.com
Funding problems threaten L.A. Cityride program that helps pay seniors' cab fare
Unfunded for five months over a bureaucratic snafu, the contractors that run Cityride warn that they can’t go on without payments.
californiapublic.com
Accusing a cop: One woman's journey through the LAPD's secretive discipline system
Kelsie Mathews said her LAPD officer ex-boyfriend sexually assaulted her. The LAPD determined she was telling the truth, but the officer was never disciplined for it.
californiapublic.com
Two Inglewood companies face $1-million fines for smuggling protected live corals from Vietnam
The retailer of live animals and wildlife wholesaler pleaded guilty to illegally importing live stony corals without proper declarations.
californiapublic.com
'We have lost an incredible champion.' Ventura County mourns beloved public servant
Carmen Ramirez, 73, a beloved public servant and the first Latina ever elected to the Ventura County Board of Supervisors, died after being fatally hit by a truck in Oxnard.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
californiapublic.com
ASAP Rocky charged with felony assault with a firearm in November shooting in Hollywood
ASAP Rocky charged with two felonies in connection with November shooting where a person suffered a minor injury.
californiapublic.com
Evacuations lifted after chemical reaction in Riverside County rail car raised explosion fears
Authorities were still asking the public to avoid the area near Harvill and Oleander avenues in Perris, where a railroad tank car carrying styrene overheated.
californiapublic.com
Thieves Crash Car Through Front of Beverly Hills Neiman Marcus
Thieves crashed a black sedan through the front of the Beverly Hills Neiman Marcus store early Saturday morning, getting away in another vehicle before police arrived. The vehicular smash-and-grab burglary occurred about 4:45 a.m. at the store at 9700 Wilshire Blvd., according to Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook. Video...
Comments / 1