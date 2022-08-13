Lightning caused Red Fire grows in Yosemite National Park
YOSEMITE, Calif. (KTXL) — Yosemite Fire and Aviation Management said that the lighting caused Red Fire started at 2 acres on August 4 and recent mapping by FIRIS shows the fire has grown to 167 acres as of Friday.
The fire is burning at 7,800 feet in Yosemite National Park and is the parks third large wildfire this year as the Washburn and Oak Fire burned within or near the boundaries of the park in recent months.How do wildfires get their names? How big do wildfires get? Use these places and cities to understand their size
At 5:45 p.m. on Friday Yosemite Fire was reporting that the fire had reached 50 acres and by 6:08 p.m. on Friday FIRIS had the Red Fire mapped at 167 acres.
