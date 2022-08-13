ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yosemite National Park, CA

Lightning caused Red Fire grows in Yosemite National Park

By Matthew Nobert
 4 days ago

YOSEMITE, Calif. (KTXL) — Yosemite Fire and Aviation Management said that the lighting caused Red Fire started at 2 acres on August 4 and recent mapping by FIRIS shows the fire has grown to 167 acres as of Friday.

The fire is burning at 7,800 feet in Yosemite National Park and is the parks third large wildfire this year as the Washburn and Oak Fire burned within or near the boundaries of the park in recent months.

How do wildfires get their names?
A time-lapse of the Red Fire on Friday over a span of 20 minutes as it was mapped at 50 acres. Courtesy of Yosemite Fire and Aviation Management
How big do wildfires get? Use these places and cities to understand their size

At 5:45 p.m. on Friday Yosemite Fire was reporting that the fire had reached 50 acres and by 6:08 p.m. on Friday FIRIS had the Red Fire mapped at 167 acres.

This is an ongoing incident.

