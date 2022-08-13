Read full article on original website
Delta plane collides with another plane while taxiing at Boston Logan Airport
BOSTON — A Delta airplane bound for Los Angeles from Boston's Logan Airport struck the wing of another aircraft while taxiing from the gate Friday evening. A passenger on board Delta Flight 458 posted photos to social media of the damage to the winglet of the Delta Boeing 757 aircraft.
whdh.com
East Boston building suffers second collapse is as many weeks
BOSTON (WHDH) - A building in East Boston that partially collapsed July 31 suffered a second partial collapse Saturday. The daytime collapse sent brick and concrete to the ground as the Sumner St. building that displaced 11 people July 31 suffered further damage. Boston Inspectional Services originally said that the...
whdh.com
Car goes up in flames after crash in Milton
MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car went up in flame in Milton Monday afternoon after crashing, according to officials. Fire officials said the car hit a guard rail on Blue Hill Avenue and then caught fire. The driver was able to escape the car and was not injured. No other...
whdh.com
Boston Police respond to crash on River Street
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to River Street Sunday morning after an apparent crash between two vehicles. Beyond the yellow police tape, the front of a red SUV could still be seen in contact with the rear of a smaller vehicle. The windshield of the SUV was also partly...
No injuries reported after fire at Dorchester home
BOSTON (WHDH) - At least eight people were displaced after a fire broke out in Dorchester on Saturday. Officials told 7NEWS the third floor of a building on Dorchester Avenue caught fire in the afternoon, near the intersection with Harbor View Street. No one was hurt, but the flames were...
whdh.com
1 injured in tractor trailer rollover on the Mass Pike
BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was injured after a tractor trailer rolled over on the Mass Pike Saturday morning. Police were forced to close several lanes of traffic after the massive freight-hauler flipped onto its’ side on the eastbound side of the major highway. The contents of...
5 More Dead Giveaways You Grew Up In The Boston Area
Ben Affleck turned 50 on Monday and we here at "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" were over the moon to talk about it. We love Ben. We love "The Town" and Bennifer 2.0 and so much more. I also grew up in the Boston area and things from my...
whdh.com
Days away from Orange Line shutdown, MBTA and state officials say project will be worthwhile
BOSTON (WHDH) - As the Orange Line’s month-long shutdown looms closer, MBTA and state officials acknowledged the effect the disruption will have on riders and commuters, but professed the long term benefits the renovation of the Orange Line will have on the region. “The loss of a major transit...
Mass Pike fully reopens after tractor trailer crash in Boston
All lanes on I-90 have reopened after a tractor trailer crashed on the eastbound side of the Mass Pike in Allston, spilling beverages across the roadway earlier in the day. The tractor trailer had turned over on the highway Saturday morning by exit 131. The truck itself was cleared earlier in the afternoon, according to MassDOT, but several lanes remained closed for a time, including one lane on the westbound side as guardrail repairs took place.
Stephen Conley, of Somerville, identified as biker who died when parked driver opened door, officials say
Investigators of a bike crash that killed a 70-year-old man in Somerville identified the biker on Monday and said they believe he crashed when the operator of a parked car opened a door in his path. The biker, Stephen Conley, of Somerville, died Saturday from injuries he sustained in the...
Boston completes plans to strengthen all 47 miles of coastline against flooding
With the completion of a recent study focusing on Charlestown and East Boston, every part of the city's coastline has been studied. Coastal flooding is a legitimate threat to the safety of many Boston residents, and the likelihood of flooding in the city will only increase over the coming years, according to an extensive new report released by city officials. That report is the product of years of work studying Boston’s coastline and determining the best ways to protect it. Now, the city has officially developed coastal resilience plans for all 47-miles of its coastline.
whdh.com
State Police: Multiple people injured at beach fight in Winchester
WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple people were injured in a fight at Shannon Beach Sunday night, according to Massachusetts State Police. Police said one person was taken to the hospital and is expected to undergo surgery, while several people were treated for minor injuries at the scene. According to State...
whdh.com
Teenager identified as victim in fatal Mattapan shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police identified the victim of a fatal shooting Thursday night on Oak Hill Avenue in Mattapan. Xavier Barkon, 19, of Mattapan, was found by police suffering from a gunshot wound shortly after 8:30 p.m.. Barkon was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Boston...
whdh.com
City officials attempt to lessen impact of Orange Line shutdown on students
BOSTON (WHDH) - City officials are attempting to lessen the blow students to take a hit from the month-long Orange Line shutdown happening during the start of school. “The loss of a major transit line is a transportation emergency,” said City of Boston Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge. The...
whdh.com
Sisters’ heroic actions midflight save woman
WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A pair of Massachusetts siblings sprang into action to save a passenger’s life on a flight last week. Wayland Firefighter and Paramedic Lindsay Byrne and her sister, Nicole Kelly, who works as a nurse at Lahey Hospital in Burlington, were on a JetBlue flight from Logan Airport to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida last week when a woman was found unresponsive in the plane’s lavatory.
whdh.com
Life-Saving Sisters: Twins from Wayland describe how they helped save a woman aboard a plane midflight
BOSTON (WHDH) - Two sisters from Wayland are describing how they sprang into action to save a passenger’s life midflight last week. Wayland Firefighter and Paramedic Lindsay Byrne and her sister, Nicole Kelly, who works as a nurse at Lahey Hospital in Burlington, were on a JetBlue flight from Logan Airport to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida last week when a woman was found unresponsive in the plane’s lavatory.
Police recover body in Boston Harbor
Boston police recovered the body on Friday near Fan Pier in the Seaport District. Boston police on Friday recovered a person’s body in the Boston Harbor. The body was found alongside Waterside Avenue near Fan Pier in the Seaport District around 8:16 a.m., according to the Globe. Investigators did...
WCVB
Twin sisters, firefighter and nurse, save woman's life while on Boston to Florida flight
WAYLAND, Mass. — Twin sisters from Massachusetts are being credited with saving a woman's life on a plane that was traveling from Boston to Florida. Wayland Firefighter Lindsay Byrne, who is also a paramedic, and her sister, Nurse Nicole Kelly, were on a trip to visit their parents and boarded an Aug. 1 JetBlue flight that was traveling from Boston Logan International Airport to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers.
Young man killed after being struck by ‘multiple cars’ on MA highway
WORCESTER, Mass. — A hit-and-run investigation is underway after a 27-year-old man was fatally struck on a busy highway on Saturday night. State police say it is unclear if any of the drivers realized they had struck a person. No vehicles stopped, police said. Massachusetts State Police responded to...
Skip’s Famous Burger and Suzie Q Joint in Massachusetts to Close After 75 Years
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I am at a loss for words, as are many reading the headline of this article. The FAMOUS, and I mean famous, Skip's in Merrimac, MA...
