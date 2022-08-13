ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

East Boston building suffers second collapse is as many weeks

BOSTON (WHDH) - A building in East Boston that partially collapsed July 31 suffered a second partial collapse Saturday. The daytime collapse sent brick and concrete to the ground as the Sumner St. building that displaced 11 people July 31 suffered further damage. Boston Inspectional Services originally said that the...
Car goes up in flames after crash in Milton

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car went up in flame in Milton Monday afternoon after crashing, according to officials. Fire officials said the car hit a guard rail on Blue Hill Avenue and then caught fire. The driver was able to escape the car and was not injured. No other...
Boston Police respond to crash on River Street

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to River Street Sunday morning after an apparent crash between two vehicles. Beyond the yellow police tape, the front of a red SUV could still be seen in contact with the rear of a smaller vehicle. The windshield of the SUV was also partly...
No injuries reported after fire at Dorchester home

BOSTON (WHDH) - At least eight people were displaced after a fire broke out in Dorchester on Saturday. Officials told 7NEWS the third floor of a building on Dorchester Avenue caught fire in the afternoon, near the intersection with Harbor View Street. No one was hurt, but the flames were...
1 injured in tractor trailer rollover on the Mass Pike

BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was injured after a tractor trailer rolled over on the Mass Pike Saturday morning. Police were forced to close several lanes of traffic after the massive freight-hauler flipped onto its’ side on the eastbound side of the major highway. The contents of...
Mass Pike fully reopens after tractor trailer crash in Boston

All lanes on I-90 have reopened after a tractor trailer crashed on the eastbound side of the Mass Pike in Allston, spilling beverages across the roadway earlier in the day. The tractor trailer had turned over on the highway Saturday morning by exit 131. The truck itself was cleared earlier in the afternoon, according to MassDOT, but several lanes remained closed for a time, including one lane on the westbound side as guardrail repairs took place.
Boston

Boston completes plans to strengthen all 47 miles of coastline against flooding

With the completion of a recent study focusing on Charlestown and East Boston, every part of the city's coastline has been studied. Coastal flooding is a legitimate threat to the safety of many Boston residents, and the likelihood of flooding in the city will only increase over the coming years, according to an extensive new report released by city officials. That report is the product of years of work studying Boston’s coastline and determining the best ways to protect it. Now, the city has officially developed coastal resilience plans for all 47-miles of its coastline.
State Police: Multiple people injured at beach fight in Winchester

WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple people were injured in a fight at Shannon Beach Sunday night, according to Massachusetts State Police. Police said one person was taken to the hospital and is expected to undergo surgery, while several people were treated for minor injuries at the scene. According to State...
Teenager identified as victim in fatal Mattapan shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police identified the victim of a fatal shooting Thursday night on Oak Hill Avenue in Mattapan. Xavier Barkon, 19, of Mattapan, was found by police suffering from a gunshot wound shortly after 8:30 p.m.. Barkon was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Boston...
Sisters’ heroic actions midflight save woman

WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A pair of Massachusetts siblings sprang into action to save a passenger’s life on a flight last week. Wayland Firefighter and Paramedic Lindsay Byrne and her sister, Nicole Kelly, who works as a nurse at Lahey Hospital in Burlington, were on a JetBlue flight from Logan Airport to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida last week when a woman was found unresponsive in the plane’s lavatory.
Boston

Police recover body in Boston Harbor

Boston police recovered the body on Friday near Fan Pier in the Seaport District. Boston police on Friday recovered a person’s body in the Boston Harbor. The body was found alongside Waterside Avenue near Fan Pier in the Seaport District around 8:16 a.m., according to the Globe. Investigators did...
Twin sisters, firefighter and nurse, save woman's life while on Boston to Florida flight

WAYLAND, Mass. — Twin sisters from Massachusetts are being credited with saving a woman's life on a plane that was traveling from Boston to Florida. Wayland Firefighter Lindsay Byrne, who is also a paramedic, and her sister, Nurse Nicole Kelly, were on a trip to visit their parents and boarded an Aug. 1 JetBlue flight that was traveling from Boston Logan International Airport to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers.

