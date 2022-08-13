ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Match Preview: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace | Premier League

By Matty Orme
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YZ59Q_0hG4xC6g00

Liverpool will be looking to kick start the season after their disappointing draw last weekend as they host Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday evening, the first home game of the season for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Liverpool did not start the 22/23 Premier League campaign how many would have imagined, an opening day draw at Craven Cottage at the hands of newly promoted Fulham, in a game where Klopp's side was lucky to even get a point on the board, with Marco Silva's side dominating Liverpool in large parts.

Liverpool's new Uruguayan frontman saved the day for the side coming on for Roberto Firmino in the 50th minute, then scoring the equalizer before setting up Mohammed Salah's goal to make it 2-2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oeHGK_0hG4xC6g00

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Crystal Palace opened the season with the Friday night fixture at home to Arsenal last week, a game which saw Viera's side lose 2-0. Palace gave a good account of themselves in the fixture, dominating Arsenal on possession but failed to take their chances in front of goal.

Liverpool fans will be hoping for a start for Darwin Nunez who many feel changed the side's fortunes in his previous two competitive appearances for Klopp's side.

Previous Meetings

Liverpool met Crystal Palace on their pre-season tour with goals from Jordan Henderson and Salah securing Liverpool a 2-0 victory.

In last season's Premier League campaign Liverpool put six goals past Viera's side with a 3-0 win at Anfield and a 3-1 victory in the return fixture at Selhurst Park.

Team News

Liverpool enters the fixture with an ever-growing injury list; Konate, Jones, Thiago, Tsimikas, Jota, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey, Kelleher and Matip will all be sidelined for the opening home fixture of the season.

Nunez look's set to start the fixture for Klopp's side, after racking up two goals and two assists in two competitive outings for Liverpool, making an instant impact in both fixtures, Winning the Community Shield and rescuing a point last week at Craven Cottage.

Palace goes into the fixture with injuries to Nathan Ferguson, Jack Butland, James McArthur and James Tompkins. Michael Olise looks set to return to the side after successfully training all week. However, he is doubtful to start given that he has only been in first-team training for a week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mbfJE_0hG4xC6g00

IMAGO / UK Sports Pics Ltd

Prediction

Liverpool will come out fighting with the first home game of the season, Anfield under the floodlights always promises to be an exciting game of football, with Klopp's side looking to show what they can really do after the disappointment of last weekend.

Starting Nunez will be key for Liverpool, with three points a must and under the floodlights, I would expect a similar result to last season's fixture, 3-0 Liverpool.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

