Bills vs. Colts Preseason: Rookie Takeover? How to Watch

By Timm Hamm
 2 days ago

The Bills host the Colts on Saturday, in the first of three tune-up games for each club as the NFL regular season approaches.

The Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts kick off their respective preseason schedules on Saturday in an exhibition tilt between two teams expected to contend for playoff spots this season.

Bills coach Sean McDermott announced on Thursday that this first game will not feature starting quarterback Josh Allen. He might be joined by other starters on the sideline as Saturday will be the first time Buffalo's rookies take the field.

That means the unveiling of some potential big-time newcomers, including rookie cornerback Christian Benford . The 6-1, 205-pound Benford is from Villanova, and one of just 20 players drafted from the FCS ranks of college football.

Preseason will also be important for rooking running back James Cook and cornerback Kaiir Elam , who could be expected to play major roles.

"These preseason games will be good for that communication and just to continue to grow and get a feel for each other and that smoothness of being able to do those things," said Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey .

It will be the first opportunity for the league and NFL fans everywhere to see new Colts players such as quarterback Matt Ryan, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, and cornerback Stephon Gilmore in a gameday setting as Indianapolis coach Frank Reich said Ryan and many of the starters could play up to a quarter.

WHAT: Buffalo Bills (0-0) vs. Indianapolis Colts (0-0)

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 13, 4 p.m. ET

WHERE: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York (71,608)

TELEVISION: WIVB-TV Channel 4 / FuboTV ( try it free )

RADIO: WGR550 (550 AM)

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Buffalo Bills +1.5

MONEYLINE: Bills +105, Colts -125

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

