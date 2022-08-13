Read full article on original website
WOOD
The Taste of East GR takes place this Thursday for a good cause
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Taste of East Grand Rapids is back this year on Thursday, August 18th! There will be food, drinks, music and kid-friendly activities for the youngest members of the family! East Grand Rapids has a quaint downtown, set near the beautiful Reeds Lake. Attendees can enjoy local cuisine and all-ages entertainment along with booths featuring Gaslight Village eateries with items to try – everything from appetizers to beverages to desserts! Plus, half of the proceeds from the event will benefit Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.
Fox17
Drive-thru coffee shop coming to Grand Rapids this fall
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new coffee shop is coming to Grand Rapids this fall!. Scooter's Coffee aims to serve customers their cups of Joe quickly and conveniently from the parking lot of Plainfield Plaza. “Our model is going to be a drive-thru concept,” explains New Market Manager Becca...
LIST: Back-to-school events in West Michigan 2022
It won't be long before students across West Michigan head back to school.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Cambodian Heat at Turnstiles in Grand Rapids packs delicious punch
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — If you’re looking for a burger that packs a punch, the Cambodian Heat at Turnstiles bar and restaurant in Grand Rapids is for you. Featuring cherry jalapeño chutney, pepper jack cheese, shredded pickles, haystack onions and smoked habanero sauce, the burger has “got some heat behind it,” said Jason Ritsema, general manager.
'Monumental Murals': Mother and daughter paint giant art on fence in Grand Haven Twp.
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — An Ottawa County mother only gets a visit from her daughter every few years, but when they're together, they create beautiful, life-size art that will last a lifetime which the community can enjoy. Tucked just off the busy roads of Grand Haven Township, is a...
Come inside! Michigan’s first luxury treehouse resort is finally open
When you were growing up, you might have had a treehouse built in your backyard. Or, like me, you wished you had a treehouse in your backyard. The treehouse was the one place you can escape life and live in your own fantasies. Well, now you can experience a luxury...
Rainy Saturday Sets Records In West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a dismal and dreary day Saturday in West Michigan, and the unrelenting rainfall set new records for several cities around the region. When it came to temperatures, the cities of Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Battle Creek all set new records for their lowest high temperatures ever on August 13.
fox2detroit.com
Mastodon found in West Michigan during construction project dig
KENT COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mastodon was found this week at a construction dig site in Michigan. During construction in the Geers Intercounty drain construction project, the Kent County Road crew discovered a mastodon. The mastodon will eventually find its way to the Grand Rapids Public Museum, the...
Grand Rapids-area families invited to Sunday ‘Blessing of the Students’ for a positive school year
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – In hopes of beginning a new school year on a positive note, students, administrators and families are all encouraged to attend the annual “Blessing of the Students” event Sunday night. In its 29th year, the event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m....
mibiz.com
Longtime Amway employee joins Guiding Light leadership team
Grand Rapids-based Guiding Light Mission Inc. has tapped a longtime Amway Corp. community relations specialist to lead the nonprofit’s fundraising and communications. David Madiol started last month as Guiding Light’s development and communications director after serving nearly 27 years with Amway, most recently as its head of global corporate social responsibility and West Michigan community relations.
Monroe Center Block Party happening Saturday
If you're looking for some fun, head to Monroe Center for a free block party. The party goes from 3PM-9PM
90-year-old Muskegon County commissioner reflects on milestone birthday
A Muskegon County commissioner has served for decades, and during that time she’s had a lot of firsts in her career.
Red Hot Inn owner to launch food truck
An iconic piece of food history is coming back to Grand Rapids.
Algae responsible for musty taste, smell coming from home faucets
If you've noticed a different taste or smell coming from the water in your faucets, you're not alone. It's a common phenomenon in the summer, according to water quality experts.
Black-owned business showcase returns to Woodland Mall
August is National Black Business Month and Woodland Mall is bringing nearly 20 Black-owned businesses together across the region to showcase their products inside the shopping center.
‘He was always dancing:’ Taco El Cuńado holds fundraiser for drowning victim
Owner of Tacos El Cuñado said the goal was to raise $15,000 that’ll cover funeral expenses for Jonathan Mendez.
Two People Steal Plants Off Vine Neighborhood Porch in Kalamazoo
In the early morning hours of Wednesday, 8/10, security footage captured what appears to be a couple of very bold porch pirates calmly perusing a selection of plants. On private property. The security footage, which was shared on Kalamazoo's Reddit, shows two unidentified women not just browsing this selection of...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Rescue mission celebrates construction milestone
An organization on the lakeshore recently celebrated a construction milestone for its new facility. The Muskegon Rescue Mission (MRM) on Tuesday, Aug. 9, joined building partners at a topping out ceremony for the structural completion of its new multipurpose facility at 1747 Seventh St., directly behind the mission’s Men’s Shelter.
