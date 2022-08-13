ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOOD

The Taste of East GR takes place this Thursday for a good cause

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Taste of East Grand Rapids is back this year on Thursday, August 18th! There will be food, drinks, music and kid-friendly activities for the youngest members of the family! East Grand Rapids has a quaint downtown, set near the beautiful Reeds Lake. Attendees can enjoy local cuisine and all-ages entertainment along with booths featuring Gaslight Village eateries with items to try – everything from appetizers to beverages to desserts! Plus, half of the proceeds from the event will benefit Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.
Drive-thru coffee shop coming to Grand Rapids this fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new coffee shop is coming to Grand Rapids this fall!. Scooter's Coffee aims to serve customers their cups of Joe quickly and conveniently from the parking lot of Plainfield Plaza. “Our model is going to be a drive-thru concept,” explains New Market Manager Becca...
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Rainy Saturday Sets Records In West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a dismal and dreary day Saturday in West Michigan, and the unrelenting rainfall set new records for several cities around the region. When it came to temperatures, the cities of Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Battle Creek all set new records for their lowest high temperatures ever on August 13.
fox2detroit.com

Mastodon found in West Michigan during construction project dig

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mastodon was found this week at a construction dig site in Michigan. During construction in the Geers Intercounty drain construction project, the Kent County Road crew discovered a mastodon. The mastodon will eventually find its way to the Grand Rapids Public Museum, the...
mibiz.com

Longtime Amway employee joins Guiding Light leadership team

Grand Rapids-based Guiding Light Mission Inc. has tapped a longtime Amway Corp. community relations specialist to lead the nonprofit’s fundraising and communications. David Madiol started last month as Guiding Light’s development and communications director after serving nearly 27 years with Amway, most recently as its head of global corporate social responsibility and West Michigan community relations.
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Rescue mission celebrates construction milestone

An organization on the lakeshore recently celebrated a construction milestone for its new facility. The Muskegon Rescue Mission (MRM) on Tuesday, Aug. 9, joined building partners at a topping out ceremony for the structural completion of its new multipurpose facility at 1747 Seventh St., directly behind the mission’s Men’s Shelter.
