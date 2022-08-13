Read full article on original website
Court Documents Identify Armed Man Shot By Police During NE OKC Hostage Situation
An unwelcome visitor reportedly armed with a knife and gun Saturday took a northeast Oklahoma City mother and her 13-year-old son hostage in their home. Police said Terrance Harris, 38, pointed a gun at officers. Police officials confirmed Monday five officers were placed on paid administrative leave after they fired at the suspect.
KOCO
Police identify victim in deadly Warr Acres shooting
WARR ACRES, Okla. — Authorities released the identity of a man shot and killed last week in Warr Acres. Around 3 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 5500 block of Northwest 37th Street, near Ann Arbor Avenue. Police found a man dead inside a home, according to a news release.
okcfox.com
28-year-old man killed in Warr Acres shooting, police say
WARR ACRES, Okla. (KOKH) — Warr Acres police responded to a shooting that left one person dead on Friday. Police responded to a shooting call in the 5500 block of NW 37th St. around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. When officers arrived, they found Jerry Dozier, 28, deceased in the residence.
KOCO
Police investigate after gunshot victim transported by friends to hospital in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating after a gunshot victim was transported by friends to a hospital in Oklahoma City. At 1:40 a.m. Saturday, officers received a call about a gunshot victim at OU Med in Oklahoma City. The victim was transported to OU Med in an unknown car by friends.
KOCO
Law enforcement involved in tense situations over weekend in central Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are expected to release more details after a tense few days for law enforcement in central Oklahoma. A woman shot a Grady County deputy responding to a welfare check on Friday. Then, on Saturday, a man held a woman and a child hostage in Oklahoma City.
okcfox.com
Man brought to OU Medical with gunshot wound, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating after a gunshot victim arrived was delivered to a hospital on Saturday morning. Reports say friends brought a man to OU Medical after crashing into a nearby retaining wall. Officials say the victim was shot in the chest following a skirmish. The man...
OKCPD: Mother arrested after children found unresponsive in hot car parked at Walmart
The Oklahoma City Police Department says a metro mother was arrested on 2 charges of child neglect Sunday afternoon after her children were found unconscious in the backseat of a hot car parked at a local Walmart.
KOCO
Car chase leaves one dead in Cleveland County, officials say
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — A car chase has left one dead in Cleveland County, officials said. On Monday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol was involved in a chase with a stolen car on Interstate 35 near Tecumseh Road. A TVI was performed, causing the car to roll over, officials...
News On 6
Shark-Finned Car Stolen From OKC Apartment Complex
A unique car was stolen from an Oklahoma City apartment complex last week. According to the owner, it was a one-of-a-kind car with shark fins on the top and stickers covering the car. After a few days, a separate stolen trailer led police to a backyard where both the trailer...
KOCO
Deputy shot in Grady County standoff situation returns to work
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — The deputy who was shot in the Grady County standoff situation returned to work. The deputy was shot by a woman who then barricaded herself in a patrol car. KOCO 5 brought you team coverage on Friday in Grady County as the woman spent hours in the car, refusing to get out.
KOCO
Grady County officials consider changes after woman shoots deputy with his own gun
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — The Grady County Sheriff’s Office said they’re considering changes after a woman shot a deputy with his own gun. Officials are looking to change security measures inside their patrol cars. "Whenever you have a switch that says gun everybody knows what it is....
KOCO
Mom arrested after leaving two 2-year-olds in hot car while grocery shopping in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — A mom has been arrested after leaving two 2-year-olds in a hot car while she went grocery shopping in Oklahoma City. The incident occurred Sunday at the Walmart Supercenter off Interstate 240. The children are alive today thanks to a stranger who jumped into action. For...
Court docs, video give further details on shooting of civilian, deputy in Grady County
Grady County court documents are revealing the moments leading up to a woman's arrest for shooting a deputy and a civilian and barricading herself inside a patrol unit Friday.
Stranger rescues 2-year-old children trapped in hot car in Oklahoma City
Two young children are alive today thanks to the swift actions of a stranger.
News On 6
Neighbor Reacts To Hostage Situation At Oklahoma City Home
Oklahoma City Police Officers shoot a man following a hostage situation. They say he held a woman and child inside a home in NE Oklahoma City, near NE 36 and Lincoln. Police say the suspect is expected to live and the woman and child are safe. However, for one neighbor, the shooting is too close to home.
KOCO
Police in Warr Acres investigate deadly shooting
WARR ACRES, Okla. — The police in Warr Acres are investigating a deadly shooting. Police said around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, they received a call about shots fired near Northwest 36th Street and North Ann Arbor. Authorities have not released any details about what led up to the shots...
Preliminary Hearing Set For Driver Accused Of Killing Edmond Officer
A preliminary hearing conference for the driver accused of killing Edmond Police Sergeant C.J. Nelson is set for Sept. 1. Police said Jay Fite was possibly under the influence of drugs when he hit Nelson's motorcycle last month. He remains in jail this morning on a 750-thousand dollar bond. If...
KFOR
OKCPD Officer saves kitten, decides to take it home
Oklahoma City police officer saves kitten and decides to take it home. The kitten was saved after hanging underneath a vehicle, and Officer Deloera immediately asked if she could take it home. She claimed she had been looking for a kitten just like this one, so it was meant to be, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department social media post.
News On 6
New Details Released On Oklahoma City Triple Murder-Suicide
A metro father who turned the gun on himself after killing his three children left behind a fourth child unharmed. Investigators searched the family's NW Oklahoma City home after the deadly shootings. News 9 Crimetracker Jennifer Pierce shared what they found, at 6 p.m.
KXII.com
Seminole crash leaves four people injured
SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - A single-vehicle collision left four people injured Saturday night in Seminole County. Seminole Officials said William Kiddy, 42, of Seminole, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic on Ok-99 and .6 of a mile north of EW 1180 Road approximately 3 miles north of Seminole when he departed roadway to the left, over corrected, then departed roadway to the right. The vehicle struck an embankment, a tree, and then a telephone pole around 8 p.m.
