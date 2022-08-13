ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police identify victim in deadly Warr Acres shooting

WARR ACRES, Okla. — Authorities released the identity of a man shot and killed last week in Warr Acres. Around 3 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 5500 block of Northwest 37th Street, near Ann Arbor Avenue. Police found a man dead inside a home, according to a news release.
28-year-old man killed in Warr Acres shooting, police say

WARR ACRES, Okla. (KOKH) — Warr Acres police responded to a shooting that left one person dead on Friday. Police responded to a shooting call in the 5500 block of NW 37th St. around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. When officers arrived, they found Jerry Dozier, 28, deceased in the residence.
Man brought to OU Medical with gunshot wound, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating after a gunshot victim arrived was delivered to a hospital on Saturday morning. Reports say friends brought a man to OU Medical after crashing into a nearby retaining wall. Officials say the victim was shot in the chest following a skirmish. The man...
News On 6

Shark-Finned Car Stolen From OKC Apartment Complex

A unique car was stolen from an Oklahoma City apartment complex last week. According to the owner, it was a one-of-a-kind car with shark fins on the top and stickers covering the car. After a few days, a separate stolen trailer led police to a backyard where both the trailer...
KOCO

Deputy shot in Grady County standoff situation returns to work

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — The deputy who was shot in the Grady County standoff situation returned to work. The deputy was shot by a woman who then barricaded herself in a patrol car. KOCO 5 brought you team coverage on Friday in Grady County as the woman spent hours in the car, refusing to get out.
News On 6

Neighbor Reacts To Hostage Situation At Oklahoma City Home

Oklahoma City Police Officers shoot a man following a hostage situation. They say he held a woman and child inside a home in NE Oklahoma City, near NE 36 and Lincoln. Police say the suspect is expected to live and the woman and child are safe. However, for one neighbor, the shooting is too close to home.
KOCO

Police in Warr Acres investigate deadly shooting

WARR ACRES, Okla. — The police in Warr Acres are investigating a deadly shooting. Police said around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, they received a call about shots fired near Northwest 36th Street and North Ann Arbor. Authorities have not released any details about what led up to the shots...
KFOR

OKCPD Officer saves kitten, decides to take it home

Oklahoma City police officer saves kitten and decides to take it home. The kitten was saved after hanging underneath a vehicle, and Officer Deloera immediately asked if she could take it home. She claimed she had been looking for a kitten just like this one, so it was meant to be, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department social media post.
News On 6

New Details Released On Oklahoma City Triple Murder-Suicide

A metro father who turned the gun on himself after killing his three children left behind a fourth child unharmed. Investigators searched the family's NW Oklahoma City home after the deadly shootings. News 9 Crimetracker Jennifer Pierce shared what they found, at 6 p.m.
KXII.com

Seminole crash leaves four people injured

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - A single-vehicle collision left four people injured Saturday night in Seminole County. Seminole Officials said William Kiddy, 42, of Seminole, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic on Ok-99 and .6 of a mile north of EW 1180 Road approximately 3 miles north of Seminole when he departed roadway to the left, over corrected, then departed roadway to the right. The vehicle struck an embankment, a tree, and then a telephone pole around 8 p.m.
