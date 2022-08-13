SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers safety Jimmie Ward pulled his hamstring and might not be ready to return for the season opener on Sept. 11 in Chicago. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Ward got injured in practice Sunday and will likely be out at least a few weeks. “It was a pretty bad hamstring injury,” Shanahan said before practice Monday. “We’ll see over the next couple of weeks how it plays out.” The absence of Ward would be significant for the Niners after he has emerged in recent seasons as the anchor in the secondary at free safety.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO