ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Russell Wilson won’t play in Broncos’ preseason opener

It’s been a huge week for the Broncos. It will not be capped by an appearance from new quarterback Russell Wilson in the preseason opener against the Cowboys. Via Mike Klis of 9News.com, Wilson will not play in tonight’s home game. Josh Johnson will start at quarterback for...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Flacco
Person
Adam Schefter
theScore

Cambage stepping away from WNBA for 'time being'

Former Los Angeles Sparks star Liz Cambage will take an indefinite absence from the WNBA, she announced on Instagram on Monday. Cambage terminated her contract with the Sparks in late July for undisclosed reasons. The four-time All-Star was in the middle of her first campaign in Los Angeles. "Playing for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Jets make George Fant move after signing Duane Brown

Only three weeks ago, George Fant was named the starting left tackle for the New York Jets. However, Fant is now the right tackle after the Jets signed veteran Duane Brown to replace the injured Mekhi Becton on their offensive line. Fant transitioned to the right side at practice Sunday,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Broncos ILB Jonas Griffith out 4-6 weeks after dislocating elbow

While the Denver Broncos pulled off a preseason win against the Dallas Cowboys, not all things were happy in the Mile High city. Jonas Griffith, who was listed as the Broncos’ starting linebacker, went down with an injury on the second play of the game. Cameras showed Griffith writhing in pain on the ground. When helped up by trainers, he needed assistance lifting his arm.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Eagles#Ravens#Bruise#American Football#The New York Post#Espn#Mikegiardi Rrb#Pcl
The Associated Press

49ers S Jimmie Ward sidelined with hamstring injury

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers safety Jimmie Ward pulled his hamstring and might not be ready to return for the season opener on Sept. 11 in Chicago. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Ward got injured in practice Sunday and will likely be out at least a few weeks. “It was a pretty bad hamstring injury,” Shanahan said before practice Monday. “We’ll see over the next couple of weeks how it plays out.” The absence of Ward would be significant for the Niners after he has emerged in recent seasons as the anchor in the secondary at free safety.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Bills begin roster cuts by releasing four

With rosters needing to go down from 90 to 85 players by Tuesday’s deadline, the Bills have started their roster cuts. Buffalo announced on Sunday that the team has released offensive lineman Jordan Simmons, offensive lineman Derek Kerstetter, cornerback Olajiah Griffin, and tight end Jalen Wydermayer. Of the four...
theScore

Report: Simmons, 76ers settle on grievance over withheld salary

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers have settled on the grievance the former filed after the organization incorrectly withheld a portion of his salary while he was holding out last season, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The sides have reportedly agreed to confidentiality regarding the financial amount...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theScore

Rangers beat A's in 1st game since firing Woodward

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marcus Semien homered, rookie Bubba Thompson had a tiebreaking RBI single and the Texas Rangers won a one-run game only hours after manager Chris Woodward was fired. With Tony Beasley managing his first big league game, after being named the interim manager for the final...
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

Bieber wins 4th straight as Guardians take series from Blue Jays

TORONTO (AP) — Shane Bieber pitched seven innings to win his fourth straight start, matching the longest winning streak of his career, Amed Rosario homered and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2 on Sunday. “That was a lot of fun today,” Bieber said. “I thought we...
CLEVELAND, OH
theScore

Dodgers' Buehler will have season-ending elbow surgery

Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler will undergo season-ending elbow surgery Aug. 23, the club announced Monday. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Buehler felt elbow discomfort after playing catch last week, according to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times. However, Roberts said he doesn't believe Tommy John surgery is a possibility, although he added that the team will know more after the scheduled procedure.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

MLB releases 2022 postseason schedule

MLB released the schedule for the 2022 postseason on Monday. The playoffs will begin on Oct. 7 with the first game of each league's best-of-three wild-card series. The division series will start on Oct. 11, with the National League Championship Series and American League Championship Series openers slated for Oct. 18 and Oct. 19, respectively.
MLB
theScore

A-Rod 'heartbroken' over Tatis suspension

Former All-Star third baseman Alex Rodriguez empathizes with Fernando Tatis Jr. Rodriguez knows all too well what it feels like to be suspended for violating MLB's policy on performance-enhancing drugs and was saddened by the news of the San Diego Padres star's 80-game ban. "I wasn't angry. I was heartbroken...
SAN DIEGO, CA
theScore

Blue Jays reinstate Springer from IL, DFA Zimmer

The struggling Toronto Blue Jays are set to receive a major boost as they reinstated outfielder George Springer from the 10-day injured list Monday. The club designated outfielder Bradley Zimmer for assignment in a corresponding roster move. Springer has been battling a nagging injury to his right elbow but only...
MLB
theScore

Reds' India was airlifted to hospital after HBP in Field of Dreams game

Jonathan India's experience at the Field of Dreams game nearly turned into a nightmare. The Cincinnati Reds second baseman took a hit-by-pitch off his leg in the second inning of Thursday's game in Dyersville, Iowa, but didn't initially feel anything unusual. India shook off the intense pain and bruising at first, not wanting to leave the "once in a lifetime" event, and he even took another at-bat.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy