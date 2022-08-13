Read full article on original website
Related
Jets Provide Update on Quarterback Zach Wilson Following Knee Injury in Preseason Opener
The No. 1 goal when it comes to NFL preseason games is to keep star players healthy. Unfortunately, the New York Jets didn’t complete that mission in the opener on Friday night, losing quarterback Zach Wilson to injury. Wilson left Friday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles late in...
NFL・
Russell Wilson’s status for preseason opener vs. Cowboys, revealed
There are very high expectations for the Denver Broncos in 2022 after swinging a blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson in the offseason. The journey officially begins on Saturday night in their preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys, but Wilson will not suit up. Via Mike Klis:. Klis noted that only...
NBC Sports
Russell Wilson won’t play in Broncos’ preseason opener
It’s been a huge week for the Broncos. It will not be capped by an appearance from new quarterback Russell Wilson in the preseason opener against the Cowboys. Via Mike Klis of 9News.com, Wilson will not play in tonight’s home game. Josh Johnson will start at quarterback for...
What They Are Saying: Spector shines for Bills
Former Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector made the most of his opportunity Saturday as he shined for the Bills in the preseason. Buffalo's seventh-round pick made a strong first impression, as he had (...)
RELATED PEOPLE
theScore
Cambage stepping away from WNBA for 'time being'
Former Los Angeles Sparks star Liz Cambage will take an indefinite absence from the WNBA, she announced on Instagram on Monday. Cambage terminated her contract with the Sparks in late July for undisclosed reasons. The four-time All-Star was in the middle of her first campaign in Los Angeles. "Playing for...
Ravens could face off against familiar face in Week 1 of 2022 season vs. Jets
The Baltimore Ravens will face off against the entire AFC East during the 2022 season, as will the entirety of the AFC North. For Baltimore, they will play the whole division within the first month of the season in the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills in Weeks 1-4 respectively.
Jets make George Fant move after signing Duane Brown
Only three weeks ago, George Fant was named the starting left tackle for the New York Jets. However, Fant is now the right tackle after the Jets signed veteran Duane Brown to replace the injured Mekhi Becton on their offensive line. Fant transitioned to the right side at practice Sunday,...
NFL・
Broncos ILB Jonas Griffith out 4-6 weeks after dislocating elbow
While the Denver Broncos pulled off a preseason win against the Dallas Cowboys, not all things were happy in the Mile High city. Jonas Griffith, who was listed as the Broncos’ starting linebacker, went down with an injury on the second play of the game. Cameras showed Griffith writhing in pain on the ground. When helped up by trainers, he needed assistance lifting his arm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
49ers S Jimmie Ward sidelined with hamstring injury
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers safety Jimmie Ward pulled his hamstring and might not be ready to return for the season opener on Sept. 11 in Chicago. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Ward got injured in practice Sunday and will likely be out at least a few weeks. “It was a pretty bad hamstring injury,” Shanahan said before practice Monday. “We’ll see over the next couple of weeks how it plays out.” The absence of Ward would be significant for the Niners after he has emerged in recent seasons as the anchor in the secondary at free safety.
NBC Sports
Bills begin roster cuts by releasing four
With rosters needing to go down from 90 to 85 players by Tuesday’s deadline, the Bills have started their roster cuts. Buffalo announced on Sunday that the team has released offensive lineman Jordan Simmons, offensive lineman Derek Kerstetter, cornerback Olajiah Griffin, and tight end Jalen Wydermayer. Of the four...
theScore
Report: Simmons, 76ers settle on grievance over withheld salary
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers have settled on the grievance the former filed after the organization incorrectly withheld a portion of his salary while he was holding out last season, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The sides have reportedly agreed to confidentiality regarding the financial amount...
theScore
Rangers beat A's in 1st game since firing Woodward
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marcus Semien homered, rookie Bubba Thompson had a tiebreaking RBI single and the Texas Rangers won a one-run game only hours after manager Chris Woodward was fired. With Tony Beasley managing his first big league game, after being named the interim manager for the final...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theScore
Bieber wins 4th straight as Guardians take series from Blue Jays
TORONTO (AP) — Shane Bieber pitched seven innings to win his fourth straight start, matching the longest winning streak of his career, Amed Rosario homered and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2 on Sunday. “That was a lot of fun today,” Bieber said. “I thought we...
theScore
Dodgers' Buehler will have season-ending elbow surgery
Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler will undergo season-ending elbow surgery Aug. 23, the club announced Monday. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Buehler felt elbow discomfort after playing catch last week, according to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times. However, Roberts said he doesn't believe Tommy John surgery is a possibility, although he added that the team will know more after the scheduled procedure.
theScore
MLB releases 2022 postseason schedule
MLB released the schedule for the 2022 postseason on Monday. The playoffs will begin on Oct. 7 with the first game of each league's best-of-three wild-card series. The division series will start on Oct. 11, with the National League Championship Series and American League Championship Series openers slated for Oct. 18 and Oct. 19, respectively.
MLB・
theScore
A-Rod 'heartbroken' over Tatis suspension
Former All-Star third baseman Alex Rodriguez empathizes with Fernando Tatis Jr. Rodriguez knows all too well what it feels like to be suspended for violating MLB's policy on performance-enhancing drugs and was saddened by the news of the San Diego Padres star's 80-game ban. "I wasn't angry. I was heartbroken...
theScore
Blue Jays reinstate Springer from IL, DFA Zimmer
The struggling Toronto Blue Jays are set to receive a major boost as they reinstated outfielder George Springer from the 10-day injured list Monday. The club designated outfielder Bradley Zimmer for assignment in a corresponding roster move. Springer has been battling a nagging injury to his right elbow but only...
MLB・
theScore
Reds' India was airlifted to hospital after HBP in Field of Dreams game
Jonathan India's experience at the Field of Dreams game nearly turned into a nightmare. The Cincinnati Reds second baseman took a hit-by-pitch off his leg in the second inning of Thursday's game in Dyersville, Iowa, but didn't initially feel anything unusual. India shook off the intense pain and bruising at first, not wanting to leave the "once in a lifetime" event, and he even took another at-bat.
Comments / 0