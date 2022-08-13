ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua, NY

Hadi Matar, suspect in Salman Rushdie stabbing, charged with attempted murder, assault

The suspect in the upstate stabbing of writer Salman Rushdie was charged with attempted murder and assault, according to the Chautauqua County District Attorney.

Hadi Matar, 24, allegedly rushed the stage at the Chautauqua Institution Friday morning where Rushdie, 75, was beginning a lecture on freedom of expression.

“We have been in touch with our counterparts in the State of New Jersey where the attacker is from to share information and assist them in helping us to better understand the planning and preparation which preceded the attack so that we and the different agencies involved can determine what, if any, additional charges should be asserted,” the DA’s office said. “We will try to be as transparent as we can without compromising the case.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bMEaI_0hG4ucKB00
Law enforcement officers detain suspect Hadi Matar outside the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, New York on August 12, 2022.
Charles Fox via AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17fHqB_0hG4ucKB00
Authorities are currently investigating the motives behind Hadi Matar’s stabbing on author Salman Rushdie.
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P7ca8_0hG4ucKB00
Local police and FBI block the area around the home of suspect Hadi Matar in Fairview, New Jersey on August 12, 2022.
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

An initial investigation suggested he made social media posts in support of Iran and its Revolutionary Guard, and in support of Shi’a extremism more broadly, law enforcement sources told The Post.

Matar is expected to be arraigned Saturday afternoon at the Chautauqua County Courthouse in Mayville.

Matar was transferred to the Chautauqua County Jail in Mayville from the New York State Police barracks in Jamestown after the attack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LzjYk_0hG4ucKB00
Attendants rush to aid author Salman Rushdie (right) while police arrest suspect Hadi Matar (left) at the Chautauqua Institution.
AP

Crime & Safety
