Female FBI informant slept 'in same room,' smoked marijuana with Whitmer kidnap plotter

Boyfriend Accused of Murdering Navajo Woman Who Vanished and Was Found Dead 2 Years Later
A Federal grand jury indicted a 30-year-old Arizona man in connection with the death of Jamie Yazzie, a Navajo woman who went missing in the summer of 2019, the U.S. Attorney's Office stated in a press release. Tre James, who like the victim was also from Pinon, was arrested on...
Washington doctor accused of plotting to kidnap estranged wife pleads guilty to threat
A Spokane medical doctor accused of hiring someone on the dark web to kidnap his estranged wife pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of threats in interstate commerce as part of a plea deal. Ronald Ilg, who has been a licensed physician in Washington state since 2003, originally pleaded not...
Woman Who Tried To Hire a Hitman To Kill Ex-Husband Convicted
Gretchen Buselli, 48, faces 10 years behind bars, following an FBI sting operation.
Washington Examiner
FBI, DHS warn law enforcement agencies of rise in threats after Mar-a-Lago raid
The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security have sent out a joint bulletin to local, state, and tribal law enforcement agencies warning of increased threats in the wake of the raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. The internal memo, dated Friday, did not reference the 45th president...
Trump lawyer blows up his “planted” evidence claims: Trump watched “the whole thing” on CCTV
Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers have baselessly peddled a conspiracy theory that the FBI may have "planted" evidence during its raid on Mar-a-Lago because "nobody" was allowed to watch. But Trump's lawyer admitted on Thursday that Trump and his family watched the "whole thing" go down from New York through CCTV footage from the resort.
Washington Examiner
Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward
More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Caught Allegedly Using Urine Device to Pass Drug Test, Later Tested Positive
YoungBoy Never Broke Again allegedly tried to outthink his probation officer and got caught apparently trying to fake a drug test. According to documents obtained by XXL, the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Louisiana has accused YoungBoy Never Broke Again of allegedly using a urine device to pass a drug test. The incident happened on July 26 when his probation officer in Utah ordered YB to come down to the office for a drug screening.
AOL Corp
Cable company ordered to pay $7 billion to family of Texas woman murdered by repairman
A Texas jury has ordered Charter Communications to pay $7 billion in punitive damages to the family of an 83-year-old grandmother robbed and murdered by a cable repairman who arrived in the company’s van while off the clock. Charter, which owns Spectrum, was also deemed responsible last month for...
Missouri high school teacher sentenced to 30 years for sextortion scheme targeting children
A Missouri high school teacher was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for compelling children online to send him sexually explicit images and videos in a sextortion scheme involving 11 identified victims and dozens more who could not be identified.US District Judge M Douglas Harpool handed down the 30-year sentence without parole to Brandon McCullough, 31, in a federal court on Tuesday. The business teacher, who at the time of the offence was employed at Cassville High School – about 20 miles north of the Arkansas state line – was also ordered to pay $204,199 in restitution to...
Washington Examiner
Trump FBI raid: 'Seven chances in 10' Donald gets indicted, former prosecutor says
It’s highly likely that former President Donald Trump will be indicted on federal charges after classified documents were recovered from his Mar-a-Lago residence, according to a former prosecutor. Andrew McCarthy, the former chief assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York, noted he believes there are “7...
Boston school dean who lived a double life in Latin Kings gang pleads guilty to racketeering after trying to get fellow Kings members to identify a police informant in his case
A former Boston high school dean who lived a double life as a member of the notorious Latin Kings gang may soon face even more jail time after he pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a federal racketeering charge. Shaun Harrison, 63, was already serving 26 years in state prison for...
Florida prosecutor identifies two alleged killers in 1983 cold cases – hours after Ron DeSantis suspended him for being 'woke'
Andrew Warren, the state attorney for Florida's 13th district, said his office had DNA evidence linking two men to rapes and murders in 1983.
Court Reverses Woman’s Murder Conviction Because Her Co-Defendant Ex-Husband Testified Against Her Remotely
An Ohio appeals court overturned the murder conviction of a woman who allegedly lured her then-husband’s former girlfriend into a deadly trap. Judges with the Court of Appeals in the Ninth Judicial Circuit determined that the trial court erred by letting confessed killer Chad Cobb testify remotely against defendant Erica Stefanko, 39, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They decided this violated Stefanko’s right to confront the witnesses against her in court on charges she helped kill Ashley Nicole Biggs, 25.
hotnewhiphop.com
Courtney Tailor Charged With Murdering Her Boyfriend, Family Says She Deserves Life
Back in April, we reported on the stabbing of Christian Obsumeli. The 27-year-old passed away from the injuries which were brought on by his girlfriend, OnlyFans model, Courtney Tailor. Although the fatality happened months ago, Courtney has just now been apprehended for her heinous actions. A few days ago, the...
Man terrorized women by leaving 30 pairs of underwear outside home, Florida cops say
Investigators used the price tags to find their suspect.
Father accused of killing his two daughters before going on the run for 12 years finally faces trial
Jury selection for the trial of a father accused of “honour killing” his two daughters is set to begin Monday. Prosecutors said that nearly fifteen years after the gruesome killings of Amina Said, 18, and Sarah Said, 17, their father, 65-year-old Yaser Said, will face justice for their killings, as per Fort Worth Star-Telegram.On New Year’s Eve 2008, Mr Said drove the girls to a hotel parking lot in Irving, Texas, and allegedly shot them multiple times inside his taxicab, court documents show. One of the girls, later determined by the FBI to be Sarah, called 911 and...
U.S. defense contractor and wife who were photographed in KGB uniforms charged with stealing identities of dead children in Texas
A U.S. defense contractor and his wife who lived for decades under the identities of two dead Texas children have been charged with identity theft and conspiring against the government, according to federal court records unsealed in Honolulu. Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison, both in their 60s, who...
Black veteran hired as technician was called slurs and given degrading tasks, feds say
“He won’t be here for long,” the man’s supervisor said shortly after the Florida company hired him, according to prosecutors.
Public Defender Sentenced For Smuggling Heroin To Convicted Murderer She Was Involved With
A woman who once served as counsel for a convicted murderer was sentenced for smuggling drugs to her former client, with whom she was romantically involved. Former Kansas attorney Juliane Colby, 44, will spend the next 13 months in federal prison for smuggling heroin to an inmate doing time at the Western Missouri Correctional Center, according to the Department of Justice. Colby pleaded guilty in February, admitting she conspired with others to get contraband to the inmate — named in court documents as “Conspirator One.”
Massachusetts man convicted of raping, kidnapping woman from Boston bar sentenced to 29 to 39 years in prison
A Massachusetts man who abducted an intoxicated 23-year-old woman from outside a Boston bar then held her prisoner for days and repeatedly raped her, will spend 29 to 39 years in prison. Jurors found Victor Pena, now 42, guilty of kidnapping and 10 counts of aggravated rape last week, according...
