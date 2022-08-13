Read full article on original website
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Nomad hopped on a bus to get to Cincinnati Animal CARE
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal Care remains over capacity and would like to see some dogs like Nomad get a forever home. Nomad literally hopped on a Metro bus and came to the shelter. She's been the office dog this week. She loves her toys and loves affection.
WLWT 5
Lockland police locate family of child found walking alone
LOCKLAND, Ohio — UPDATE:. Lockland police say the child's parents have been located. The Lockland Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a child who was found walking alone in the area. Police said the child was found walking alone in the 300 block of North...
Cincinnati CityBeat
34th Annual Black Family Reunion Includes Job Fair, Live Music, Cultural Festival and More This Weekend
Live entertainment, keynote speakers, health services and more take place this weekend as part of Cincinnati’s annual Black Family Reunion event. Now in its 34th year, the widely attended event will be held Aug. 18-21. Events will take place throughout the city from Sawyer Point Park to Fountain Square to Avondale. All events are free and open to the public. The four-day event is presented by UC Health.
WLWT 5
Neighbors helping neighbors; two organizations help families get ready for back to school with some flair
CINCINNATI — It's that time already, back to school. While many children return to school without the basic supplies they need, back-to-school events here in the tri-state are making that process a little easier. More than 500 backpacks were given out Saturday as students are getting prepared to return...
WKRC
A single trusted resource for multiple stages of life
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The AAA HealthCONNECT™ is a membership community that supports healthy aging by providing a single-source platform of reliable information, trusted resources and personal support for those 55-year-old and more to connect with others and navigate through life's transitions. As we age, we often find ourselves faced...
Fox 19
Car crashes into Walmart in Cincinnati, sending 1 to hospital
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into a Walmart store in Cincinnati late Sunday, sending one man to the hospital in an ambulance. It was reported at 11:20 p.m. at the store in Westwood on Ferguson Road, in the Western Hills Square shopping center. A black car smashed through the...
Fox 19
Former humane society volunteer sentenced to 36 months after stealing nearly $731K from shelter
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Butler County judge sentenced a former Animal Friends Humane Society volunteer to 36 months behind bars after he pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $731,000 from the shelter. Jeremy Taylor, who served as the shelter’s treasurer, is accused of stealing exactly $730,984.19 between June 2014...
2022 Back to School Drive Thru Event
We gave away 1,00 backpacks, new sneakers, school supplies, and more to get local children ready for the 2022-2023 school year!
WKRC
Hamilton County Fair offers livestock displays, petting zoo, and lots of rides
CARTHAGE, Ohio (WKRC) - The Hamilton County Fair takes place at the Fairgrounds in Carthage. You can find all sorts of agricultural and livestock displays, plus a petting zoo. The $10 admission gets you on all the rides. The popular demolition derby took place Saturday in the Grandstand. The fair...
WKRC
'We are burning out': Cincinnati Police leaders advocate for officer retention bonuses
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - With rising inflation and low recruitment numbers, leaders in the Cincinnati Police Department are asking for a bonus to keep officers coming back to work. Breaking down the numbers, Cincinnati FOP President Dan Hils says the department sits at 951 officers -- more than 100 short of the usual total.
Driver bypasses barricades, crashes into front doors of a Westwood Walmart
Police said a driver drove through the front door of Walmart on Ferguson Rd in Westwood. Police suspect the driver was impaired.
WKRC
CMHA completes preservation of Park Eden apartments, provides affordable housing
WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority has completed the preservation of Park Eden. The CMHA says the renovation includes 176 modernized units, new building systems, and a mural created in partnership with ArtWorks. The redevelopment generated close to $36 million. Chief Executive Officer Gregory D. Johnson...
Evanston back-to-school event plans to help hundreds
A back-to-school drive in Evanston will be handing out free school supplies Sunday. Many Tri-State students are headed back to the classroom this week and might need additional supplies.
A look at the new rules in place along Main Street after mass shooting in OTR
The restrictions impact a large portion of Main Street in OTR, stretching from Liberty Street south until Central Parkway, and some will last until the end of the year.
WKRC
Pop-up bar inspired by 'Harry Potter' opens in Findlay Market area
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - A new themed pop-up bar was set to hold its grand opening on August 12. Pennifold’s Pub is located on the corner of Race and Findlay right near Findlay Market. The theme is inspired by the wizarding world of Harry Potter, specifically the game of...
Fox 19
Cincinnati police down 107 officers, retention bonuses needed to avert ‘critical officer shortage’ FOP leader says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The city of Cincinnati is short 107 officers right now and nearly 250 will be able to retire by next year, according to the leader of the union that represents Cincinnati police. Retired Sgt. Dan Hils is calling on city leaders to leverage federal and state grants...
wnewsj.com
Suspect in Morrow store robbery sought
MORROW— The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a robbery suspect. On Saturday, August 13, the Family Dollar store at 527 W. Pike St., Morrow, was robbed by an unknown suspect. He displayed a handgun in his waistband, took $140 in cash and left the area on foot, according to a news release.
Fox 19
Eastgate Mall sold at auction
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Eastgate Mall on the northeast corner of the Interstate 275 and Ohio 32 interchange in Clermont County was sold at auction for $13.3 million, well below its $20 million appraised value, county records show. Deutsche Bank Trust Co. America bought the 1-million-square-foot building at the sheriff’s foreclosure...
WKRC
TANK bus catches fire outside Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired
WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - A TANK bus caught fire just outside of the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired on Gilbert Avenue Saturday afternoon. The bus is a total loss, but fortunately, everyone was able to get out safely. There is no word yet on what caused...
