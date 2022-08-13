Jets hopeful Zach Wilson avoided serious injury

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets are hoping they dodged a major bullet after Zach Wilson exited Friday night's preseason opener with a knee issue. There was concern that the injury could end his season, but ESPN’s Rich Cimini writes that the organization is hopeful that Wilson avoided a season-ending injury. The QB will undergo an MRI Saturday to determine the extend of the knee damage.

Coach Robert Saleh said after the game that Wilson’s ACL is “supposed to be intact.” There are early indications that the QB may have reinjured his PCL, according to Cimini. That would be the same PCL that forced Wilson to miss four games during his rookie campaign. Assuming the Jets’ optimism turns out to be correct, the best-case scenario, according to Connor Hughes of SNYtv, would see Wilson sidelined for only two to three weeks, while the “worst case” would have the QB out for four to six weeks.

The non-contact injury certainly didn’t look great when it happened. Wilson suffered the injury during the Jets’ second offensive series, with his knee appearing to buckle before he fell to the ground. Wilson was able to walk off the field under his own power, but he did have a noticeable limp.

Mike Kaye of ProFootballNetwork.com questions Wilson’s decision to scramble for extra yards. after passing the line of scrimmage, Wilson could have continued his path toward the sideline, but he decided to cut for extra yards. He “planted his foot awkwardly,” leading to the injury. Saleh seemed to agree with this sentiment, telling reporters that Wilson should have ran out of bounds instead of trying to shake the defender, per Kaye.

The Jets have been a bit quiet about the injury, but that has nothing to do with Wilson’s outlook. Rather, as Hughes notes, the staff is a bit “spooked” after how things unfolded with offensive lineman Mekhi Becton. When the right tackle suffered his knee injury, there was hope that he wouldn’t be out long. However, subsequent tests showed that the lineman suffered a fractured kneecap and would be done for the season.

“I’m over with trying to decipher doctor language, so I’m just going to let the MRI play out and figure it out tomorrow,” Saleh said after the game (via Kaye).

Assuming Wilson misses at least a few weeks, the Jets can use the extra reps to determine the No. 2 QB on the depth chart. Veteran Joe Flacco seems to have a solid hold of that gig, although he didn’t leave the sideline during last night’s contest. Mike White got an extended look in place of Wilson, with former UDFA Chris Streveler also getting some reps.