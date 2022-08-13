Read full article on original website
A Bellator MMA fighter let his opponent hit him over and over so he could time the ultimate counter punch KO
Goiti Yamauchi beat Neiman Gracie by second-round knockout with an uppercut at Bellator 284 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
MMAmania.com
Video: Watch slow motion moment Marlon Vera obliterates Dominick Cruz’s nose with a head kick
Dominick Cruz did his best to remain at the very top of the Bantamweight division after 10 (on and off) years of contendership. But, Marlon Vera was just too powerful for “The Dominator” to handle last night (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022) in UFC San Diego’s main event. After using his tricky footwork to stay out of Vera’s kill zone for 17 minutes, Cruz ate a massive kick to the face and was knocked stiff in the fourth frame.
Claressa Shields would love to box Amanda Nunes – then get inside the cage 'but it would be in two years'
Claressa Shields is willing to fight Amanda Nunes twice – once in each of their sports. Ahead of her upcoming boxing match against Savannah Marshall on Sept. 10, Shields was asked about a potential fight with UFC dual-champion Nunes and she was all for it. But Shields reminded everyone...
mmanews.com
Watch: BJJ Black Belt Takes Down Man Sucker-Punching New Yorkers
If you choose to attack individuals on the streets of a big city, be prepared to have a BJJ black belt hanging off your back in no time. That lesson was learned by Samuel Frazier in Manhattan last week. Frazier, a 28-year-old homeless man, is accused of attacking and sucker-punching construction workers in the Soho shopping district.
'It's going to be hard to beat him': Mike Tyson admits Anthony Joshua may struggle to avenge his defeat against Oleksandr Usyk due to the Ukrainian's 'educated jab'... as he insists AJ must 'put a lot of pressure on him and keep going all night' to prevail
Mike Tyson has always been a fan of Anthony Joshua, but believes the Brit may struggle to avenge his defeat against Oleksandr Usyk in the rematch on Saturday. The former heavyweight champion has weighed in on the much-hyped rematch, which takes place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this weekend, with AJ facing one of the toughest tests of his career to date.
Shocking footage emerges of Jake Paul getting into a fight with YouTuber in club
Footage has emerged of Jake Paul getting into altercation with a YouTuber in a Miami club. Paul, having had his scheduled bout with Hasim Rahman Jr at Madison Square Garden postponed this month, was out on the town on Friday night. And a video doing the rounds on social media...
Dominick Cruz releases states after KO loss to Marlon Vera at UFC San Diego: “The body feels great”
Dominick Cruz has issued a statement following his KO loss to Marlon Vera on Saturday. Cruz was headlining the UFC Fight Night card in his hometown of San Diego, California against Vera. The fight was a big one as the winner would likely be one win away from a title shot.
Jake Paul Says Israel Adesanya Is ‘Probably’ The Only UFC Fighter He Won’t Fight, Nate Diaz Fight Will Happen
Jake Paul won’t fight Israel Adesanya. There is a whole list of current and former UFC fighters that the YouTuber turned pro boxer will fight, but the reigning defending UFC middleweight champion is not one of them. ‘Only UFC fighter I wouldn’t fight’. In a recent interview with...
MMA Fighting
Paddy Pimblett responds to Terrance McKinney callout, reveals he’s already 200 pounds after last win
Paddy Pimblett expects to hear his name being called a lot as he continues his UFC career. Already recognized as one of the most talked-about athletes in MMA, the 27-year-old lightweight currently boasts a perfect 3-0 record in the octagon following his latest win over Jordan Leavitt. But he didn’t get to celebrate very long before Terrance McKinney called him out following an impressive finish of McKinney’s own at UFC Vegas 59.
mmanews.com
Watch: The Best Way To Honor Uriah Hall’s MMA Retirement
What if I told you one of the greatest knockouts in UFC history was not a UFC fight?. This week, Uriah Hall made the painful decision to retire, and we here at MMA News can think of no better way to celebrate his career than one of the best clips in UFC history.
MMAmania.com
Nina Nunes retires after UFC San Diego win over Cynthia Calvillo
Rory MacDonald wasn’t the only fighter to leave his gloves in the cage today. Nina Nunes, formerly known as Nina Ansaroff, announced her retirement after picking up the split-decision victory at UFC San Diego earlier this evening. Nunes largely picked apart Cynthia Calvillo in her women’s Flyweight debut and likely would have been ranked by next week as a result, but she’s instead opting to focus on raising a family with her wife, UFC double champion Amanda Nunes.
BoxingNews24.com
Joshua says he didn’t want to “hurt” Usyk in first fight
By Charles Brun: Anthony Joshua claims that his intent wasn’t to “hurt” Oleksandr Usyk last September when the two fought in London. Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) says he wanted to show that he could go 12 rounds and box as well as the 2012 Olympic gold medalist Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs).
mmanews.com
A Film Could Be Made About Tyson Pedro Getting Stabbed By Father
Tyson Pedro might have the most incredible comeback story in UFC history. The Australian fighter is set to take on his next UFC challenge when he faces Harry Hunsucker at UFC 278. As he prepares for his next step toward the top of the UFC light heavyweight rankings, Pedro sat down to reminisce about how he got to where he is now and the bond he shares with his dad.
MMAmania.com
Dominick Cruz vs. Marlon Vera full fight preview | UFC San Diego
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight talents Dominick Cruz and Marlon Vera will square off TONIGHT (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022) at UFC on ESPN 40 inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. By and large, Cruz was written off as a title threat after getting trounced by Henry Cejudo. Older, former...
mmanews.com
Claressa Shields Criticizes Cris Cyborg’s Debut Boxing Opponent
Claressa Shields criticized Cris Cyborg‘s opponent in her upcoming debut boxing fight, claiming that Cyborg can do work in boxing. Ahead of her rematch with Savannah Marshall in September, Claressa Shields spoke to media after an open workout. Shields criticized Cris Cyborg’s choice of opponent. Having sparred with Cyborg ahead of her bout with Amanda Nunes, Shields claims that the former Invicta and Bellator champion would beat WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring Female Welterweight Champion Jessica McCaskill.
mmanews.com
Dana White Names His Top 5 UFC Fighters Of All Time
UFC President Dana White has named his picks for the top five fighters in UFC history, and there’s one notable absence…. Having played a major role in developing the MMA leader since being installed as president following the Fertitta brothers’ acquisition of the promotion in 2001, White has just about seen it all inside the Octagon.
MMAmania.com
UFC 278 will feature Joe Rogan-less alternate commentary stream dubbed, ‘With The Gronks’
It’s been just a couple months since famed National Football League (NFL) tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from professional football, but “Gronk” has already found his way back onto ESPN in more ways than one. During the UFC San Diego broadcast, it was announced that With The Gronks would air next weekend (Sat. Aug. 20, 2022), with Gronkowski and has family providing alternate commentary for the UFC 278 event.
Yardbarker
Kayla Harrison vs. Cris Cyborg odds: Cris Cyborg Given 66% chance to beat Harrison in potential fight
If you don't know who Kayla Harrison is, she's one of the best female mixed martial artists in the entire world and she's made waves this week by challenging Cris Cyborg to an MMA bout. That in turn led to sportsbooks pricing up Kayla Harrison vs. Cris Cyborg odds. Harrison,...
Brandon Gibson says Jon Jones' skill set at all-time high, heavyweight debut will be 'truly special'
Brandon Gibson is confident Jon Jones’ move up to heavyweight will be very successful. After conquering the UFC’s light heavyweight division for a decade, Jones decided to relinquish his title and set out for a new challenge. Since August 2020, Jones has been gearing up for his heavyweight debut, and his longtime striking coach Gibson is raving about Jones’ transformation.
After UFC on ESPN 41 knockout of Dominick Cruz, Marlon Vera isn't 'tripping' on what comes next
SAN DIEGO – UFC bantamweight content Marlon Vera would be the first to tell you that working with coach Jason Parillo has changed his life, so how’s this for a life-altering moment?. Six days before his UFC on ESPN 41 headliner against former champion Dominick Cruz, Vera received...
