MMAmania.com

Video: Watch slow motion moment Marlon Vera obliterates Dominick Cruz’s nose with a head kick

Dominick Cruz did his best to remain at the very top of the Bantamweight division after 10 (on and off) years of contendership. But, Marlon Vera was just too powerful for “The Dominator” to handle last night (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022) in UFC San Diego’s main event. After using his tricky footwork to stay out of Vera’s kill zone for 17 minutes, Cruz ate a massive kick to the face and was knocked stiff in the fourth frame.
SAN DIEGO, CA
mmanews.com

Watch: BJJ Black Belt Takes Down Man Sucker-Punching New Yorkers

If you choose to attack individuals on the streets of a big city, be prepared to have a BJJ black belt hanging off your back in no time. That lesson was learned by Samuel Frazier in Manhattan last week. Frazier, a 28-year-old homeless man, is accused of attacking and sucker-punching construction workers in the Soho shopping district.
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Mail

'It's going to be hard to beat him': Mike Tyson admits Anthony Joshua may struggle to avenge his defeat against Oleksandr Usyk due to the Ukrainian's 'educated jab'... as he insists AJ must 'put a lot of pressure on him and keep going all night' to prevail

Mike Tyson has always been a fan of Anthony Joshua, but believes the Brit may struggle to avenge his defeat against Oleksandr Usyk in the rematch on Saturday. The former heavyweight champion has weighed in on the much-hyped rematch, which takes place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this weekend, with AJ facing one of the toughest tests of his career to date.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Paddy Pimblett responds to Terrance McKinney callout, reveals he’s already 200 pounds after last win

Paddy Pimblett expects to hear his name being called a lot as he continues his UFC career. Already recognized as one of the most talked-about athletes in MMA, the 27-year-old lightweight currently boasts a perfect 3-0 record in the octagon following his latest win over Jordan Leavitt. But he didn’t get to celebrate very long before Terrance McKinney called him out following an impressive finish of McKinney’s own at UFC Vegas 59.
UFC
mmanews.com

Watch: The Best Way To Honor Uriah Hall’s MMA Retirement

What if I told you one of the greatest knockouts in UFC history was not a UFC fight?. This week, Uriah Hall made the painful decision to retire, and we here at MMA News can think of no better way to celebrate his career than one of the best clips in UFC history.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Nina Nunes retires after UFC San Diego win over Cynthia Calvillo

Rory MacDonald wasn’t the only fighter to leave his gloves in the cage today. Nina Nunes, formerly known as Nina Ansaroff, announced her retirement after picking up the split-decision victory at UFC San Diego earlier this evening. Nunes largely picked apart Cynthia Calvillo in her women’s Flyweight debut and likely would have been ranked by next week as a result, but she’s instead opting to focus on raising a family with her wife, UFC double champion Amanda Nunes.
UFC
BoxingNews24.com

Joshua says he didn’t want to “hurt” Usyk in first fight

By Charles Brun: Anthony Joshua claims that his intent wasn’t to “hurt” Oleksandr Usyk last September when the two fought in London. Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) says he wanted to show that he could go 12 rounds and box as well as the 2012 Olympic gold medalist Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs).
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

A Film Could Be Made About Tyson Pedro Getting Stabbed By Father

Tyson Pedro might have the most incredible comeback story in UFC history. The Australian fighter is set to take on his next UFC challenge when he faces Harry Hunsucker at UFC 278. As he prepares for his next step toward the top of the UFC light heavyweight rankings, Pedro sat down to reminisce about how he got to where he is now and the bond he shares with his dad.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Dominick Cruz vs. Marlon Vera full fight preview | UFC San Diego

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight talents Dominick Cruz and Marlon Vera will square off TONIGHT (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022) at UFC on ESPN 40 inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. By and large, Cruz was written off as a title threat after getting trounced by Henry Cejudo. Older, former...
SAN DIEGO, CA
mmanews.com

Claressa Shields Criticizes Cris Cyborg’s Debut Boxing Opponent

Claressa Shields criticized Cris Cyborg‘s opponent in her upcoming debut boxing fight, claiming that Cyborg can do work in boxing. Ahead of her rematch with Savannah Marshall in September, Claressa Shields spoke to media after an open workout. Shields criticized Cris Cyborg’s choice of opponent. Having sparred with Cyborg ahead of her bout with Amanda Nunes, Shields claims that the former Invicta and Bellator champion would beat WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring Female Welterweight Champion Jessica McCaskill.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Dana White Names His Top 5 UFC Fighters Of All Time

UFC President Dana White has named his picks for the top five fighters in UFC history, and there’s one notable absence…. Having played a major role in developing the MMA leader since being installed as president following the Fertitta brothers’ acquisition of the promotion in 2001, White has just about seen it all inside the Octagon.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC 278 will feature Joe Rogan-less alternate commentary stream dubbed, ‘With The Gronks’

It’s been just a couple months since famed National Football League (NFL) tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from professional football, but “Gronk” has already found his way back onto ESPN in more ways than one. During the UFC San Diego broadcast, it was announced that With The Gronks would air next weekend (Sat. Aug. 20, 2022), with Gronkowski and has family providing alternate commentary for the UFC 278 event.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brandon Gibson says Jon Jones' skill set at all-time high, heavyweight debut will be 'truly special'

Brandon Gibson is confident Jon Jones’ move up to heavyweight will be very successful. After conquering the UFC’s light heavyweight division for a decade, Jones decided to relinquish his title and set out for a new challenge. Since August 2020, Jones has been gearing up for his heavyweight debut, and his longtime striking coach Gibson is raving about Jones’ transformation.
