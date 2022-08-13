ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

China made huge land purchase just minutes from top secret US military drone base

A Chinese government-linked company bought a huge plot of land just miles from a crucial military drone base in North Dakota. Fufeng Group, a massive agricultural company with strong ties to Beijing, purchased 370 acres as a location for its new wet corn mill in the agribusiness park in Grand Forks, a short distance from Grand Forks Air Force Base.
GRAND FORKS, ND
After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DALY CITY, CA
Ask the Air Force: Whoever Controls This Software Will Win the Next War

This fundamental principle—and challenge—has not been lost on the Air Force. What may have previously been thought of as strictly relevant to the realm of internet technology, today’s data systems, servers, cloud migration, and computer-based cybersecurity innovations have become fundamental to an immense sphere of additional technologies. Indeed, according to Peter Kim, a former Air Force chief information security officer, cybersecurity, data management and processing and information management have migrated far beyond the world of IT to encompass larger weapons platforms, combat networking security, and AI-enabled data analysis.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
U.S. Navy commissions new ship USS Fort Lauderdale

July 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy held a commissioning ceremony in Florida for its newest amphibious transport dock ship, the USS Fort Lauderdale. "To the Sailors and Marines who will serve aboard USS Fort Lauderdale, thank you and your families in advance for the service you will fulfill and sacrifices you may endure," Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said Saturday.
Hypersonic missile launches off Marine Corps truck in DARPA test

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, a Pentagon office that conducts research and development of emerging technologies, said it successfully conducted the first flight test of the Operational Fires Program at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. The medium-range hypersonic missile was launched from the back of a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The US's 'lightning carrier' concept may have lessons for China's growing navy

The US Navy and Marine Corps recently demonstrated the "lightning carrier" concept on an amphibious assault ship for the first time. During the exercise this spring, sailors and Marines operated 20 F-35B jets from USS Tripoli. Military analysts say China could learn from the tactic to improve its own navy...
MILITARY
Retired Navy chief charged over ‘fraudulent’ scheme targeting sailors, vets

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged a retired Navy chief with fraud over allegations that he took nearly $355,000 in investment funds from dozens of sailors, reservists and veterans who were part of a chief Facebook group and spent nearly half the money on gambling and personal expenses, the agency announced Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Without This Critical Resource, America Will Never Win Another War

The U.S. military understands that it needs a new generation of experts in order to keep pace with its current progress on technological breakthroughs and advances in emerging technologies. Within ten to twenty years, a number of disruptive, paradigm-changing technological breakthroughs in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence are set to revolutionize...
MILITARY
Former CENTCOM commander wanted troops to stay in Afghanistan ‘indefinitely’

Retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command at this time last year when the military withdrew from Afghanistan, believed troops should've been kept there "indefinitely." McKenzie initially recommended that the United States maintain a force presence of 4,500, and then when the military dropped its level to...
MILITARY
Island Hoppers: Marine Corps ARVs Will Wreak Havoc Across the Pacific

Both Textron and General Dynamics Land Systems (GLDS) are offering prototypes to the U.S. Marine Corps to be chosen for production next year if the service moves forward with its plans for the vehicle. The U.S. Marine Corps is building a new Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) to support multi-domain amphibious...
MILITARY
Watch the US Navy and allies blast the bejeezus out of this retired frigate

By most accounts, the retired Navy guided-missile frigate Rodney M. Davis enjoyed a long and successful sea service career. Its was commissioned back in 1987 and served faithfully for 28 years. After retirement, it received a nice shadowbox and proceeded to talk the gate guard’s ear off before every commissary visit.
