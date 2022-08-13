Read full article on original website
US special forces will soon get support from a rugged new aircraft
The AT-802U. L3HarrisThe program is called "Armed Overwatch." Here's what to know about the aircraft—and its roots as a crop duster.
Washington Examiner
China made huge land purchase just minutes from top secret US military drone base
A Chinese government-linked company bought a huge plot of land just miles from a crucial military drone base in North Dakota. Fufeng Group, a massive agricultural company with strong ties to Beijing, purchased 370 acres as a location for its new wet corn mill in the agribusiness park in Grand Forks, a short distance from Grand Forks Air Force Base.
americanmilitarynews.com
After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California
It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
US Air Force pilots face off against Russian helicopter in preparation for combat
America is preparing for air combat with Russia by training against their attack helicopters. Footage shows US Air Force chopper pilots facing off against a Russian-made Mil Mi-24 “Hind” gunship during a week-long exercise. The drill, featuring airmen from the 41st Rescue Squadron, took place at the end...
Business Insider
After years of headaches, the US Navy's newest Ford-class supercarrier is starting to come together
The keel of new US aircraft carrier Enterprise was laid in April and the ship is at least 15% complete. Enterprise is the third Ford-class carrier and is being built alongside the second-in-class Kennedy. The Ford-class program appears to be shaping up after years of cost overruns and technological delays.
nationalinterest.org
Ask the Air Force: Whoever Controls This Software Will Win the Next War
This fundamental principle—and challenge—has not been lost on the Air Force. What may have previously been thought of as strictly relevant to the realm of internet technology, today’s data systems, servers, cloud migration, and computer-based cybersecurity innovations have become fundamental to an immense sphere of additional technologies. Indeed, according to Peter Kim, a former Air Force chief information security officer, cybersecurity, data management and processing and information management have migrated far beyond the world of IT to encompass larger weapons platforms, combat networking security, and AI-enabled data analysis.
The Air Force wants to start using its ‘Angry Kitten’ system in combat
A previous test of the system with an F-16 in California. US Air Force / John McRellThe electronic warfare device has previously been employed in training scenarios.
U.S. Navy commissions new ship USS Fort Lauderdale
July 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy held a commissioning ceremony in Florida for its newest amphibious transport dock ship, the USS Fort Lauderdale. "To the Sailors and Marines who will serve aboard USS Fort Lauderdale, thank you and your families in advance for the service you will fulfill and sacrifices you may endure," Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said Saturday.
MilitaryTimes
Hypersonic missile launches off Marine Corps truck in DARPA test
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, a Pentagon office that conducts research and development of emerging technologies, said it successfully conducted the first flight test of the Operational Fires Program at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. The medium-range hypersonic missile was launched from the back of a...
Business Insider
The US's 'lightning carrier' concept may have lessons for China's growing navy
The US Navy and Marine Corps recently demonstrated the "lightning carrier" concept on an amphibious assault ship for the first time. During the exercise this spring, sailors and Marines operated 20 F-35B jets from USS Tripoli. Military analysts say China could learn from the tactic to improve its own navy...
Father of Marine killed in Afghanistan withdrawal: This was the cost of our deal with Taliban
United States Marine Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover was one of the 13 U.S. service members killed during the U.S. withdrawal of Afghanistan nearly one year ago. Darin Hoover joined "Fox & Friends First" to reflect on his son's life following the drone strike that killed an al Qaeda leader in Kabul.
Navy Times
Retired Navy chief charged over ‘fraudulent’ scheme targeting sailors, vets
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged a retired Navy chief with fraud over allegations that he took nearly $355,000 in investment funds from dozens of sailors, reservists and veterans who were part of a chief Facebook group and spent nearly half the money on gambling and personal expenses, the agency announced Thursday.
nationalinterest.org
Without This Critical Resource, America Will Never Win Another War
The U.S. military understands that it needs a new generation of experts in order to keep pace with its current progress on technological breakthroughs and advances in emerging technologies. Within ten to twenty years, a number of disruptive, paradigm-changing technological breakthroughs in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence are set to revolutionize...
Washington Examiner
Former CENTCOM commander wanted troops to stay in Afghanistan ‘indefinitely’
Retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command at this time last year when the military withdrew from Afghanistan, believed troops should've been kept there "indefinitely." McKenzie initially recommended that the United States maintain a force presence of 4,500, and then when the military dropped its level to...
nationalinterest.org
Island Hoppers: Marine Corps ARVs Will Wreak Havoc Across the Pacific
Both Textron and General Dynamics Land Systems (GLDS) are offering prototypes to the U.S. Marine Corps to be chosen for production next year if the service moves forward with its plans for the vehicle. The U.S. Marine Corps is building a new Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) to support multi-domain amphibious...
Global Hawk Retirement Points Again To RQ-180 Waiting In The Wings
A notional rendering of what the RQ-180 stealth unmanned aircraft might look like. Hangar B ProductionsThe Air Force wants to have retired all of its remaining RQ-4 drones by the end of 2027 to make room for more 'survivable' capabilities.
Navy Times
Watch the US Navy and allies blast the bejeezus out of this retired frigate
By most accounts, the retired Navy guided-missile frigate Rodney M. Davis enjoyed a long and successful sea service career. Its was commissioned back in 1987 and served faithfully for 28 years. After retirement, it received a nice shadowbox and proceeded to talk the gate guard’s ear off before every commissary visit.
Robot dogs join the US Space Force: Ghost Robotics' $150,000 four-legged bots are being used to patrol the Cape Canaveral station
'Robot dogs' are being tested by the US Space Force so they can carry out patrols of the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The $150,000 (£123,000) four-legged bots can be equipped with a wide variety of optical and acoustic sensors, allowing them to serve as the 'eyes and ears' around sensitive areas of the base.
21 Chinese warplanes, including more than a dozen fighter aircraft, flew through Taiwan's air defense zone on the day of Pelosi's visit
On the day House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei, Chinese warplanes flew through Taiwan's ADIZ. China also kicked off military drills.
U.S. to Put Hypersonic Missiles on Warships as Russia Leads in Arms Race
Guided-missile destroyers USS Zumwalt and USS Michael Monsoor will be fitted with the cutting-edge missiles.
