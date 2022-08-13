Read full article on original website
Donald Davis
4d ago
sad how these young kids don't know how to get together and just have fun. Everytime you hear about a party or a gathering, it ends up with someone getting hurt or shot . Sad
Lafayette man accused of kidnapping child he knows
Nathaniel Zeno, 31, was booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the following charges of Aggravated Flight, Child Desertion, Simple Kidnapping and Domestic Abuse Battery.
theadvocate.com
Man jumped into Vermilion River to evade police after kidnapping 8-year-old: Lafayette Police
A Lafayette man jumped into the Vermilion River Wednesday afternoon in an attempt to evade police after he hit his girlfriend, kidnapped her child and fled from authorities, Lafayette Police say. Nathaniel Zeno, 31, was eventually located and arrested in the river, and the 8-year-old boy was located safe in...
Student arrested for bringing a loaded gun to LaGrange High School, CPSO
A student was arrested on August 17 by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office today for bringing a gun and marijuana to LaGrange High School.
kalb.com
Suspect sought for robbery on Alma Street in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for your help locating a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on Alma Street on August 16. APD said Javon Sanders, 18, is wanted for armed robbery, battery and aggravated assault with a firearm. He is...
Lake Charles American Press
Sheriff: Teenager shot during Kinder back-to-school party
A Welsh teenager is facing charges for allegedly shooting a Kinder student Friday at a back-to-school party that led to rumors of a threat of a school shooting on Monday. Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert III said a16-year-old from Welsh was arrested Saturday for attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a dangerous instrumentality.
kalb.com
Deville man arrested for rape, molestation of a juvenile
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Deville man has been arrested and charged with first degree rape and two counts of molestation of a juvenile under 13 years old. Mark Bryant, 62, was arrested on August 4 and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. According to the Rapides Parish...
cenlanow.com
Again? Contractor fraud investigation ends with arrest of Louisiana couple for the second time this year
LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office recently looked into a case of possible contractor fraud. The findings of the Contractor Fraud Response Team led to the arrest of Shawn E. Ledoux, 43, and Leigh A. Ledoux, 41. The couple was arrested on Monday, August...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles woman claims she was pulled over by person impersonating law enforcement
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What do you do when you see flashing blue lights behind you? Most people pull over just like one Lake Charles woman did. While on her way to work late Saturday night, Diondra Evans said she noticed what appeared to be an unmarked black Chevy Impala following her for several minutes.
theadvocate.com
Woman, 42, killed in suspected hit-and-run in Breaux Bridge
A 42-year-old woman was killed in a suspected hit-and-run in Breaux Bridge. Breaux Bridge Police Department officers found the woman’s body in a ditch in the 900 block of South Poydras Street around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Car parts at the scene and the injuries she sustained pointed to a hit-and-run, Assistant Chief Terry Latiolais said.
Lake Charles American Press
BREAKING: Mother charged with murder after 6-month-old left in car five hours
A Lake Charles woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of her 6-month-old daughter. According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at about 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, an off-duty deputy was flagged down by Ivy L. Lee, 22, on the corner of Enterprise Boulevard and Broad Street. Lee told the deputy her child was not breathing.
KPLC TV
West Monroe couple charged with contractor fraud in Calcasieu for 2nd time
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A West Monroe couple has been accused of contractor fraud after allegedly failing to complete the work they were hired to do, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says their Contractor Fraud Response Team received multiple complaints regarding Shawn E. Ledoux,...
NEW DETAILS: Family of woman accused of murder speaks out
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We now know her name. 6-month-old Carissa Lewis is the baby who died after being left in a vehicle for several hours. “It was just like heart ripping, like how do you explain this to her sister, how do you comfort family,” Ashley Lee said. “Then on top of that with it being my sister, it’s been a lot.”
Incident Involving a Firearm Reported at LaGrange High School in Lake Charles
Incident Involving a Firearm Reported at LaGrange High School in Lake Charles. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 17, 2022, that around 3:00 p.m., the CPSO School Resource Officer at LaGrange High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana, was outside when he smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from a group of students. A loaded weapon and a small amount of marijuana were discovered inside a 16-year-old student’s backpack during a subsequent search by the administration.
Lake Charles American Press
LC man charged in Saturday shooting
A Lake Charles man has been charged with second-degree murder in a Saturday stabbing that left the victim hospitalized. Lake Charles Police Lt. Jeffrey Keenum said officers responded to the stabbing a little after 3 a.m. Saturday in the area of 1st Avenue and Pryce Street. Upon their arrival, officers...
KPLC TV
Suspect flees scene of shooting on 18th St.
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - T.S. Cooley Elementary Magnet School was placed under a precautionary lockdown Monday afternoon as Lake Charles police investigate an unrelated shooting around two blocks from the school. The lockdown was lifted shortly before 4 p.m. Deputies remained at the school as students were dismissed. The...
Acadia Crime Stoppers searching for a suspect in a Crowley vehicle burglary
According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 200 block of Hunter Rd., south of Crowley, some time between 4 p.m. on July 8 and 9 a.m. July 9.
Breaux Bridge woman found dead in apparent hit-and-run on Poydras St.
Person driving Lincoln Navigator hit, killed woman found in ditch
KPLC TV
VIDEO: Lafayette officers lift vehicle off of fellow officer after being hit by Lake Charles man
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - KPLC has obtained new video showing Lafayette officers lifting a vehicle after one of their officers was hit and dragged approximately 100 feet. The officer, identified as Brian Rozas, was hospitalized in serious condition after police say 24-year-old Jaylin Terrel Chavis of Lake Charles hit him when trying to avoid a traffic stop.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 16, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 16, 2022. Steven Hart Fullington, 36, Lake Charles: Child endangerment. Wilson Arnold Stewart III, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug (4 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; broken headlamps on motor vehicles.
Breaux Bridge Police Department investigates fatal hit and run
Breaux Bridge police department responded to a body in a ditch to investigate a possible hit and run. Investigators located vehicle parts near the body.
