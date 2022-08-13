ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinder, LA

Donald Davis
4d ago

sad how these young kids don't know how to get together and just have fun. Everytime you hear about a party or a gathering, it ends up with someone getting hurt or shot . Sad

Lake Charles American Press

Sheriff: Teenager shot during Kinder back-to-school party

A Welsh teenager is facing charges for allegedly shooting a Kinder student Friday at a back-to-school party that led to rumors of a threat of a school shooting on Monday. Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert III said a16-year-old from Welsh was arrested Saturday for attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a dangerous instrumentality.
KINDER, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
