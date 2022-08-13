ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Letters to Sports: Dodger distress in the midst of a pretty good season

Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kpr3w_0hG4s3dh00

Could there be a more negative headline and unnecessary column than this one by Dylan Hernández? “They better win World Series this year, or be forgotten.” Who wants to read this pathetic excuse for a story? What exactly is the point of such a downer when we Dodger fans are thoroughly enjoying this season? Shame on Hernández and the L.A. Times for the waste of space. I’m ready to forget Hernández, not the Dodgers.

Peggy Jo Abraham

Santa Monica

::

It's uncanny how Dylan Hernández can report on the Dodgers' sweep of the Padres and turn it into a story of gloom and doom.

Birthday parties at the Hernández home must be a riot.

Ray McKown

Torrance

::

I'm looking forward to reading a contrite column by Dylan Hernández after he called the West Coast home of the U.S. Navy's Pacific Fleet "Port Loser." And for his sake, I hope he writes that apology before he meets any Marines at one of his favorite watering holes.

Rhys Thomas

Valley Glen

::

The reason the Dodgers have but one championship despite their domination of the National League for several years is attributable to one thing: Dave Roberts’ poor pitching decisions in the playoffs. Games 2 and 7 of the 2017 World Series. Game 5 against the Nationals in 2019 when he foolishly allowed [Clayton] Kershaw, who had allowed 28 homers that year, to pitch to Anthony Rendon and Juan Soto in the eighth inning of a 3-1 game. Last year he burned out his aces before the NLCS. Sure, he’s won a ton of games during the regular season, but it means nothing when it all comes down to one decision in the playoffs.

Mike Schaller

Temple City

Transfer portal risks

Chip Kelly is the luckiest man alive. The transfer portal was tailor made for this lazy, living-off-his-past-accomplishments football coach.

Wouldn't one think that transfer portal players present much more of an unknown and will result in much less of a cohesive unit than home-grown players who spent years in the program would? His own fifth-year seniors are proof of that.

He now runs a mercenary program.

Allan Kandel

Los Angeles

Serena Williams' unrealized potential

Serena Williams has created another media circus, this time by announcing her possible retirement from tennis. She is unlikely to surpass Margaret Court's record and win another Grand Slam, even against the current mediocre women's field. Although her legacy of excellence is cemented in tennis history, her on-court outbursts and self-serving behavior will also be remembered. Serena ... you could have been so much more.

Harris Levey

Venice

Lack of equity or appeal?

Complaining about a lack of “pay equity” implies that someone is being paid unfairly. The story on the WNBA’s journey to “pay equity” never explains what is inequitable with current WNBA salaries. Merely being paid less than overseas female players or NBA players doesn’t make the situation inequitable. More established leagues with far greater revenues are able to pay their players more money. If fans don’t want to attend games or watch them on TV in large enough numbers to generate the revenues necessary to pay higher WNBA salaries, then the players (and the sportswriters covering them) cannot justifiably say there is a lack of equity. There is merely a lack of appeal.

Gerry Swider

Sherman Oaks

Play or don't play

After this latest Kevin Durant saga, I think the first NBA GM who tells a spoiled entitled player, ”You signed a contract with us. Play or don’t play. We aren’t trading you. By the way, we aren’t paying you for services not rendered,” should be immediately named NBA Executive of the Year.

Steve Briseno

Mission Viejo

A number of opinions

It's appropriate for the NBA to retire Bill Russell's jersey , but why wait until he's dead to do it? The NBA should have done it while he was alive so he could have enjoyed the gesture!

I can think of others who are worthy of that honor, including [Jerry] West and [Michael] Jordan. Show them the esteem in which they are held now.

Ray McKown

Torrance

::

So the NBA is permanently retiring Bill Russell's No. 6 leaguewide. However, current players already wearing No. 6 will be grandfathered and can continue to wear it. Another LeBron James special rule/exception? Hopefully he will step up ... show some class ... and switch back to his original number in honor of one of the greatest to ever play the game. If he does, I'm sure any other player currently wearing No. 6 will follow along.

Richard Whorton

Studio City

This and that

Aaron Rodgers , who grew up in a Sacramento valley farming town, uses a hallucinogen and he has not violated the NFL’s drug policy. An urban dude smokes a joint and he’s considered an outlaw. Seems Rodgers’ talent to escape things is not limited to the pocket.

Mario Valvo

Ventura

::

They can sign big free agents, they can get [Fernando] Tatis back on the field, but the Padres will never win without one fundamental change: They must get rid of those brown and mustard yellow uniforms. I suggest teal, perfect for a team by the ocean.

Bill Nuss

Brentwood

::

The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.

Email: sports@latimes.com

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Crushing Dodgers Injury News

If the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to make a run at a World Series, they're going to have to do it without one of their top pitchers. Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler has been ruled out for the season. Buehler will undergo season-ending surgery on his elbow. "Dodgers starter...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Padres manager Melvin says Tatis 'remorseful' about PED ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin reached out to suspended All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. in a phone call Saturday and said the player “feels remorseful.” Melvin did not reveal anything else about what he termed a “private conversation” with Tatis, the dynamic fan favorite whose 80-game ban for testing positive for a performance-enhancing anabolic steroid, Clostebol, was announced by Major League Baseball shortly before the start of San Diego’s 10-5 victory over the Washington Nationals on Friday. The first-year Padres skipper said he did not feel the need to discuss the Tatis suspension with other players again before Saturday’s game at Nationals Park. Asked by a reporter whether he would want Tatis to speak to his teammates about what happened, Melvin replied: “I don’t know where and when that would potentially happen, so I’m not sure at this point.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Mike Clevinger, Manny Machado critical of Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED ban

Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Bill Russell
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Anthony Rendon
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Kevin Durant
NBC Sports

Dodgers' Walker Buehler to undergo season-ending elbow surgery

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be without one of their marquee starting pitchers for the rest of the 2022 MLB campaign. The team announced on Monday that right-hander Walker Buehler will undergo season-ending elbow surgery. Dr. Neil ElAttrache will perform the procedure on Aug. 23. Buehler made 12 starts in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#The L A Times#The U S Navy#Pacific Fleet#Marines#The National League#Nationals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
WNBA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
396K+
Followers
67K+
Post
183M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy