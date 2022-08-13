Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Related
ffxnow.com
Pizza restaurant brings new ‘scratch kitchen’ to Herndon’s Aslin Beer Co.
IZZI — a restaurant that offers coffee, baked goods and pizza — is an extension of Aslin in the Town of Herndon. It’s officially a rebrand of the concept that first launched in Alexandria. “All of the spots around town are chain, or are missing the thing...
theburn.com
Popeyes opens at Compass Creek in Leesburg
Popeyes, the fast-food fried chicken restaurant, has opened its newest location in Loudoun County. The new store is found at the Shops at Compass Creek in Leesburg. The shops are located next door to Leeburg’s Walmart store by the airport. Popeyes is just the latest in a string of restaurant openings at the new development.
mocoshow.com
Giant Donates $6,000 During Grand Opening Celebration of Newest MoCo Store
Earlier this month, Giant Food celebrated the grand opening of a new Maryland store located at 12028 Cherry Hill Road in Silver Spring (Calverton). The doors officially opened at 6 a.m. on Friday, August 5th and the company touts 100 new jobs to the Silver Spring community and comes following a season of grand re-openings at three additional Giant Food stores across Maryland and Virginia. During the Grand Opening ribbon cutting ceremony, Giant Food president Ira Kress joined the Wizards and Capitals’ mascots, MoCo Councilmember Tom Hucker, WTOP sports anchor Dave Johnson in presenting $3,000 checks to Manna Food Center and Impact Silver Spring. The new store replaces the Giant store located at 11701 Beltsville Drive in Beltsville.
theburn.com
Halloween City coming soon to One Loudoun
One Loudoun — the large lifestyle center in Ashburn — is getting in on the seasonal Halloween pop-up action. A Halloween City store will be coming to OL just in time for All Hallow’s Eve. Halloween City will be using the roughly 17,000 s.f. space that used...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockvillenights.com
Greek Aroma Mediterranean Grill to open at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Is expanding from Frederick to Montgomery County. Their new location will be in the Dining Terrace food court at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. All meats served at Greek Aroma are halal. They will compete with Cava and Grill Kabob in the food court at the mall.
mocoshow.com
Duck Donuts in Gaithersburg Has Closed Permanently
Duck Donuts has closed its Gaithersburg location after operating for just over five years. This morning we were informed by reader Emily Siok that the store was closed with everything (including store hours, etc.) removed form the door. While a direct link to the Gaithersburg store is still available on the Duck Donuts website, it no longer shows up in location searches within the website. A call to the Rockville location confirmed that the store has closed permanently.
Inside Nova
For sale: A Loudoun County winery
Dream of ditching it all and owning a winery? Here's your chance. Dry Mill Vineyards & Winery outside Leesburg is still for sale on Realtor.com with a $1.65 million price tag. Take a look.
Found this gem near 495
He was on Braddock Rd. yesterday. Dude has been doing this for a couple years now. Used to see him outside of Springfield mall. My politics lean the same way, but I have no interest in anything like this at all. I don’t understand the drive of people who do stuff like this.
IN THIS ARTICLE
travelnoire.com
Job Alert: Hilton Hotels' Headquarters To Create 350 Jobs In Virginia Over The Next Five Years
If you’re located in or near Fairfax County, Virginia, we have a job alert for you. Leading hospitality Hilton Hotels will upgrade its headquarters in Fairfax Country, including a plan to create 350 new jobs within the next 5 years. Northern Virginia’s impact on Hilton. Chris Nassetta, President...
ffxnow.com
Capital One Hall revives ‘Broadway in Tysons’ for new season
By this time next year, Anastasia, Aretha Franklin and Gloria Estefan will all have graced the stage at Capital One Hall (7750 Capital One Tower Road). As its inaugural season draws to a close, the Tysons performing arts venue is starting to fill in the schedule for year two. Among the highlights will be the return of its musical theater-focused “Broadway in Tysons” series, which kicked off last October.
loudounnow.com
Retirement Community Opposes Fast Food Restaurant Plans
Households in the Regency at Belmont Chase retirement community next to a proposed drive-through fast food restaurant have voiced unanimous opposition to the proposal. Developer Regency Centers has filed an application for a zoning special exception to permit an auto service and gas station flanking a commercial area under construction along Claiborne Parkway. The fast food restaurant would be at the intersection of Claiborne Parkway and Belmont Chapel Drive, next to townhouses in the retirement community on Stewart Gap Terrace and Hanes Hall Terrace.
Washingtonian.com
Fire Severely Damages Michelin-Starred Restaurant Reverie in Georgetown
Michelin-starred tasting menu restaurant Reverie in Georgetown was devastated by a fire in the kitchen area early Friday morning. “The fire and smoke damage is extensive and we will have to completely rebuild. We’ve been saying from day 1 we aren’t going anywhere and this won’t stop us, it will only make us better,” chef/owner Johnny Spero posted on Instagram. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mocoshow.com
Piketoberfest Returns For The First Time Since 2019
“PIKEtoberfest is back! North Bethesda’s premier fall festival returns with fan-favorite attractions and new experiences for all to enjoy.” The free event will take place at Pike & Rose between noon and 4pm on Sunday, October 2nd, for the first time since 2019. Per the event listing: You...
5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you like to go out with your family or friends from time to time, and enjoy a nice steak together then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you love good food. All of these steakhouses are highly-praised by locals and are known to serve only high-quality food. Are you curious to see if you favorite steakhouses are on this list? Continue to read to find out.
rockvillenights.com
Pickpocket strikes at Rockville restaurant
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a pickpocket incident at a restaurant at Rockville Town Square late Saturday night, August 13, 2022. The theft was reported at a restaurant in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 11:59 AM. An attempt to use a stolen credit card from the wallet was detected following the incident. Watch your wallet!
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the balcony and sculptures on the lawn, obviously
This rental is located at 301 G Street SW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,725 / 481ft2 – Modern Amenities, Laundry On Site, Walk In Closets (Southwest/Waterfront) With all utilities included Capital Park Tower makes living in a luxury Washington, DC, apartment community affordable. Contact our leasing office for details!
fox5dc.com
Boeing holds job fair in DC region
ARLINGTON, Va. - Boeing is holding a job fair in northern Virginia as it looks to fill multiple positions in different areas of its company. The corporation, which recently moved its headquarters to Arlington, Virginia, is hiring experienced engineering, operations, training systems, electricians, IT planning, maritime autonomous systems and finance professionals.
Black Parents w. school age kids….
Hello everyone! My family and I moved here about a year ago and our tenure here was expected to be short but we’re considering staying longer. With that said, I have one school age child that would ultimately end up going to Loudoun Co schools based on our zip but I’ve heard nothing but negative things in the media about the schools here specifically as it relates to the experience black children have had… Could any black parents w kids in the system share experiences or provide a bit of context re: how things have been for your kids? Thanks in advance!from PinnochioPro.
Actors Wanted For Comedy Shorts Filming In Northern VA
A new YouTube comedy series, 'Bullpen', is looking to hire actors in the Alexandria area. The four-minute comedy shorts involve four pitchers and a coach in a bullpen, according to Backstage.com. Producers Chris Carvalho and Chris Plaushin, who recently created another film that has won multiple awards, are seeking actors...
Universoul Circus Is Back in the DMV for Its 29th Season
Death defying dirt bike stunts wow the crowdMatthew Koehler. I walked into a packed house at the Big Tent down at National Harbor to loud, boisterous music while several camels pranced around the ring, then a mini pony. The soundtrack for the night was a mixture of hip hop, jazz, soul, and gospel. Over the course of the night, I saw everything from intense feats of strength and balance, to comedy (be wary of the whistling comedian!), to an allegedly never-done-before triple flip on a human-held balance beam, to death defying stunts that had me asking, "Really though, what if they do fall?" (There were no nets but no one fell.)
Comments / 0