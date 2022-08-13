ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theburn.com

Popeyes opens at Compass Creek in Leesburg

Popeyes, the fast-food fried chicken restaurant, has opened its newest location in Loudoun County. The new store is found at the Shops at Compass Creek in Leesburg. The shops are located next door to Leeburg’s Walmart store by the airport. Popeyes is just the latest in a string of restaurant openings at the new development.
LEESBURG, VA
mocoshow.com

Giant Donates $6,000 During Grand Opening Celebration of Newest MoCo Store

Earlier this month, Giant Food celebrated the grand opening of a new Maryland store located at 12028 Cherry Hill Road in Silver Spring (Calverton). The doors officially opened at 6 a.m. on Friday, August 5th and the company touts 100 new jobs to the Silver Spring community and comes following a season of grand re-openings at three additional Giant Food stores across Maryland and Virginia. During the Grand Opening ribbon cutting ceremony, Giant Food president Ira Kress joined the Wizards and Capitals’ mascots, MoCo Councilmember Tom Hucker, WTOP sports anchor Dave Johnson in presenting $3,000 checks to Manna Food Center and Impact Silver Spring. The new store replaces the Giant store located at 11701 Beltsville Drive in Beltsville.
SILVER SPRING, MD
theburn.com

Halloween City coming soon to One Loudoun

One Loudoun — the large lifestyle center in Ashburn — is getting in on the seasonal Halloween pop-up action. A Halloween City store will be coming to OL just in time for All Hallow’s Eve. Halloween City will be using the roughly 17,000 s.f. space that used...
ASHBURN, VA
rockvillenights.com

Greek Aroma Mediterranean Grill to open at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Is expanding from Frederick to Montgomery County. Their new location will be in the Dining Terrace food court at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. All meats served at Greek Aroma are halal. They will compete with Cava and Grill Kabob in the food court at the mall.
mocoshow.com

Duck Donuts in Gaithersburg Has Closed Permanently

Duck Donuts has closed its Gaithersburg location after operating for just over five years. This morning we were informed by reader Emily Siok that the store was closed with everything (including store hours, etc.) removed form the door. While a direct link to the Gaithersburg store is still available on the Duck Donuts website, it no longer shows up in location searches within the website. A call to the Rockville location confirmed that the store has closed permanently.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Inside Nova

For sale: A Loudoun County winery

Dream of ditching it all and owning a winery? Here's your chance. Dry Mill Vineyards & Winery outside Leesburg is still for sale on Realtor.com with a $1.65 million price tag. Take a look.
LEESBURG, VA
Found this gem near 495

He was on Braddock Rd. yesterday. Dude has been doing this for a couple years now. Used to see him outside of Springfield mall. My politics lean the same way, but I have no interest in anything like this at all. I don’t understand the drive of people who do stuff like this.
AVATAR
ffxnow.com

Capital One Hall revives ‘Broadway in Tysons’ for new season

By this time next year, Anastasia, Aretha Franklin and Gloria Estefan will all have graced the stage at Capital One Hall (7750 Capital One Tower Road). As its inaugural season draws to a close, the Tysons performing arts venue is starting to fill in the schedule for year two. Among the highlights will be the return of its musical theater-focused “Broadway in Tysons” series, which kicked off last October.
TYSONS, VA
loudounnow.com

Retirement Community Opposes Fast Food Restaurant Plans

Households in the Regency at Belmont Chase retirement community next to a proposed drive-through fast food restaurant have voiced unanimous opposition to the proposal. Developer Regency Centers has filed an application for a zoning special exception to permit an auto service and gas station flanking a commercial area under construction along Claiborne Parkway. The fast food restaurant would be at the intersection of Claiborne Parkway and Belmont Chapel Drive, next to townhouses in the retirement community on Stewart Gap Terrace and Hanes Hall Terrace.
ASHBURN, VA
Washingtonian.com

Fire Severely Damages Michelin-Starred Restaurant Reverie in Georgetown

Michelin-starred tasting menu restaurant Reverie in Georgetown was devastated by a fire in the kitchen area early Friday morning. “The fire and smoke damage is extensive and we will have to completely rebuild. We’ve been saying from day 1 we aren’t going anywhere and this won’t stop us, it will only make us better,” chef/owner Johnny Spero posted on Instagram. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Piketoberfest Returns For The First Time Since 2019

“PIKEtoberfest is back! North Bethesda’s premier fall festival returns with fan-favorite attractions and new experiences for all to enjoy.” The free event will take place at Pike & Rose between noon and 4pm on Sunday, October 2nd, for the first time since 2019. Per the event listing: You...
NORTH BETHESDA, MD
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you like to go out with your family or friends from time to time, and enjoy a nice steak together then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you love good food. All of these steakhouses are highly-praised by locals and are known to serve only high-quality food. Are you curious to see if you favorite steakhouses are on this list? Continue to read to find out.
VIRGINIA STATE
rockvillenights.com

Pickpocket strikes at Rockville restaurant

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a pickpocket incident at a restaurant at Rockville Town Square late Saturday night, August 13, 2022. The theft was reported at a restaurant in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 11:59 AM. An attempt to use a stolen credit card from the wallet was detected following the incident. Watch your wallet!
ROCKVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Boeing holds job fair in DC region

ARLINGTON, Va. - Boeing is holding a job fair in northern Virginia as it looks to fill multiple positions in different areas of its company. The corporation, which recently moved its headquarters to Arlington, Virginia, is hiring experienced engineering, operations, training systems, electricians, IT planning, maritime autonomous systems and finance professionals.
HERNDON, VA
Black Parents w. school age kids….

Hello everyone! My family and I moved here about a year ago and our tenure here was expected to be short but we’re considering staying longer. With that said, I have one school age child that would ultimately end up going to Loudoun Co schools based on our zip but I’ve heard nothing but negative things in the media about the schools here specifically as it relates to the experience black children have had… Could any black parents w kids in the system share experiences or provide a bit of context re: how things have been for your kids? Thanks in advance!from PinnochioPro.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Actors Wanted For Comedy Shorts Filming In Northern VA

A new YouTube comedy series, 'Bullpen', is looking to hire actors in the Alexandria area. The four-minute comedy shorts involve four pitchers and a coach in a bullpen, according to Backstage.com. Producers Chris Carvalho and Chris Plaushin, who recently created another film that has won multiple awards, are seeking actors...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Matthew Koehler

Universoul Circus Is Back in the DMV for Its 29th Season

Death defying dirt bike stunts wow the crowdMatthew Koehler. I walked into a packed house at the Big Tent down at National Harbor to loud, boisterous music while several camels pranced around the ring, then a mini pony. The soundtrack for the night was a mixture of hip hop, jazz, soul, and gospel. Over the course of the night, I saw everything from intense feats of strength and balance, to comedy (be wary of the whistling comedian!), to an allegedly never-done-before triple flip on a human-held balance beam, to death defying stunts that had me asking, "Really though, what if they do fall?" (There were no nets but no one fell.)
WASHINGTON, DC

