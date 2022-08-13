ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Rep. Lauren Boebert's neighbors called 911 after her husband ran over their mailbox 'looking to fight'

By Katie Balevic
Business Insider
 2 days ago
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert's neighbors called 911 after an altercation with her husband, Jayson Boebert.
  • Neighbors accused Jayson of driving under the influence and property damage, per The Denver Post .
  • Officers from the Garfield County Sheriff's Office opted to let the neighbors settle the dispute among themselves.

Rep. Lauren Boebert's neighbors called 911 after her husband allegedly threatened them and ran over their mailbox.

The 911 calls come as Colorado neighbors of Jayson Boebert accused him of speeding, driving under the influence, property damage, and making threats, according to The Denver Post .

"I'm sure he's loaded to the hilt. Do you know who his wife is? Lauren Boebert. She's loaded. They all have guns," a neighbor said in a 911 call obtained by the Post. "He just got chest to chest, face to face, looking to fight."

On the evening of August 4, a neighbor asked one of Boebert's sons to stop speeding down the street in a dune buggy, the Post reported, citing the 911 calls and an incident report.

"He's going like 50 miles an hour and this is a residential lane, there's kids," a neighbor told 911 dispatchers, according to calls obtained by the Post. "We tried to stop him, and he'd just freakin' cuss at us and just left."

"It's the Boeberts, if you know who the Boeberts are," the neighbor added to dispatchers, asking for the sheriff. "Our wonderful congresswoman," another voice was heard saying in the background, per the audio.

A second neighbor called 911 as Jayson Boebert allegedly struck the neighbor's mailbox with his truck, the Post reported.

"There's about to be some s— going down here," the second neighbor said, per the Post. "It's Lauren Boebert's jackass husband, Jayson Boebert."

The second neighbor said Jayson was claiming "that someone took a swing at his kid and nobody did," adding that Jayson was "dumb as a post" and "probably drunk," according to 911 audio reported by the Post.

When Sheriff Lou Vallario arrived on the scene, all the parties "agreed to work it out as neighbors. No charges. No further action," according to the Post.

Officers from the Garfield County Sheriff's Office opted to let the neighbors settle the dispute among themselves, though they didn't explain why, the Post reported. The Sheriff's Office and a spokesperson for Rep. Boebert did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Jayson Boebert previously pleaded guilty after he was accused of exposing his penis to two women at a bowling alley in 2004.

Comments / 56

Scorpion 1031
2d ago

This is just a day in the life of a good Christian family with values. Seriously, it's so unbelievable the fake weirdos in the Republican party these days.

Reply(2)
48
Bad O Knows
2d ago

That's all he did was run over the mailbox the way she runs around like Annee Oakly glad he didn't shoot at the Neighbor, America's finest, drink and fight.

Reply
23
THE MAN THAT CAN
2d ago

She’s a combative individual. Always looking for political attention. Grow up and think of how to deal with real Americas problems.

Reply(3)
23
Business Insider

