Omaha, NE

Local nonprofit BFF Omaha to host annual Petfest music festival Saturday

By Danielle Meadows
 2 days ago
We’re in the height of summer festival season, and this weekend, local nonprofit BFF Omaha is hosting their annual music festival in Benson.

It’s called Petfest, and from 1 p.m. to midnight Saturday, live music, art, and food trucks will take over the neighborhood.

Twenty bands are set to perform and most are from right here in Nebraska.

It’s BFF Omaha’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and the nonprofit says this event aligns perfectly with their mission of building community through arts engagement.

“This is a great showcase of local music here in Omaha. It's also a chance to see some regional acts that you might not normally see. It's a great community, all our supporters are really great people and we appreciate them. So it's a great time to meet people and meet other people with like-minded interests,“ said Alex Jochim, co-founder and executive director of BFF Omaha.

The festival takes place outside of the Petshop gallery along North 62nd St.

Tickets are available online here or at the festival Saturday.

Visit BFF Omaha's website to see a full lineup.

