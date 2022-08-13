ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

An ex-Trump aide and right-wing Breitbart News have been separately accused of doxxing the FBI agents involved in the Mar-a-Lago raid

By Alia Shoaib
Business Insider
 2 days ago

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) logo displayed on a mobile phone with former President Donald Trump in the background.

Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

  • Breitbart and a former Trump aide have been accused of doxxing the FBI agents involved in the Mar-a-Lago raid.
  • Breitbart published an unredacted search warrant and Garrett Ziegler shared the agents' names on social media.
  • Others involved in the Mar-a-Lago raid have been facing threats and harassment.

Right-wing media outlet Breitbart News and a former Trump aide have been separately accused of doxxing the FBI agents involved in the Mar-a-Lago raid.

The Breitbart News website revealed the identities of two agents on Friday when it published a leaked copy of the warrant that authorized the search.

The version officially released hours later redacted the agents' names from the inventory receipt section of the warrant.

Several observers took to Twitter to note that publishing their names exposes them to threats and harassment.

Doxxing is defined as publishing private or identifying information about a particular individual on the internet, often with malicious intent.

Hours later, Garrett Ziegler, a former aide to then-President Trump's trade adviser, took to social media to also name the agents, The Daily Beast reported.

"This is one of the two feds who signed the 'Receipt for Property' form, which detailed—at a very high level—the fishing expedition that the FBI performed at Mar-a-Lago," Ziegler wrote on both Truth Social and Telegram, per the outlet.

Along with the message, Ziegler shared the FBI agents' date of birth, work emails, and supposed links to family members' social media accounts, according to the outlet.

The post is no longer available on Truth Social, but parts are still up on his Telegram channel at the time of writing.

According to The Daily Beast, Ziegler complained in a now-deleted post that Truth Social had taken down his post for "no reason."

He later lashed out at The Daily Beast reporter Zachary Petrizzo for writing the story.

"I'm proud of providing transparency to the 100 million people who think what the FBI is doing is illegal and sick. It needs to stop. Providing agents' work emails is not doxing, nor a violation of 18 USC 119," he wrote on Truth Social.

Ziegler also posted images and information about Judge Bruce Reinhart , who approved the search warrant.

Reinhart has received violent and antisemitic threats since approving the warrant, which led to his synagogue canceling its Shabbat service.

A man was also shot dead by police on Thursday after he tried to force entry into an FBI field office in Cincinnati, Ohio, after posting angry messages about the Mar-a-Lago raid on social media.

A law enforcement source told CNN that the FBI is investigating an "unprecedented" number of threats against personnel following the Mar-a-Lago raid.

The FBI and Ziegler did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

On Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that he had asked a court to unseal the search warrant the FBI received before searching Trump's Florida estate.

The attorney general cited the "substantial public interest in this matter" in announcing the request at a Justice Department news conference.

He added: "Let me address recent unfounded attacks on the professionalism of the FBI and Justice Department agents and prosecutors. I will not stand by silently when their integrity is unfairly attacked.

The men and women of the FBI and the Justice Department are dedicated, patriotic public servants."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 303

Bad O Knows
2d ago

American's condoning wrong actions and then wonder why Youth's are running around fighting, shooting, and stealing leadership by example

Reply(12)
101
Mark Webb
2d ago

Breitbart and Garrett Zeigler both should be held accountable should any of the FBI agents or their families come to any harm!! Breitbart is not a news source but rather a source of spreading hate, bigotry and misleading information. As for Garrett Zeigler he should not be allowed to speak publicly ever.

Reply(27)
116
PRISON 4 TRUMP 2024
2d ago

What people need to understand is Communism has infiltrated Trump's Republicans. It's no secret that Extremists groups to the far right for many years have wanted to over throw our Government. Trump gave them a platform and made them legitimate. Helped bring them all together by bringing their deep seated hatred and racism front and center. Most didn't see it coming that is why it's so hard to understand. Russia has been plotting against us for years.

Reply(29)
98
