ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

A Florida elementary school teacher resigned after a district employee took down posters of prominent Black figures like Harriett Tubman in his classroom, saying 'it was not age appropriate

By Pocharapon Neammanee
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hw7E1_0hG4qhay00

Empty classroom

Yellow Dog Productions / Getty Images

  • A Florida special education teacher resigned after a district employee took down images of Black historical figures.
  • The teacher told a local news outlet that the employee took down the images, citing that they were age-inappropriate.
  • The school responded to the incident by stating that there were inaccuracies in his recollection of the incident.

A special education teacher in Pensacola, Florida, resigned after they said an employee from the school district removed pictures of historic Black Americans from his classroom walls.

Micheal James,61, resigned from O.J. Semmes Elementary School on Tuesday, a day after a board-certified behavioral analyst from the Escambia school district removed images of historical Black figures from his classroom bulletin board, citing that they weren't age-appropriate, according to the Pensacola New Journal .

"It really floored me," James told the local news outlet. "I've been teaching special education for 15 years, and it just really floored me when she did that."

James taught special education to students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade, according to the report. Next to the pledge of allegiance, he displayed historical Black figures such as Martin Luther King, Jr., Harriet Tubman, Colin Powell, and George Washington Carver in his classroom because he wanted to motivate his students with figures that represented the students.

"I was sitting down in one of the children's chairs cutting something out, and I turned around and saw her start taking something off the bulletin board," James told the outlet.

James said when he questioned the analyst about why she was taking down the images, "she said something along the lines of it wasn't age-appropriate. Something like that."

James did not recall the employee mentioning race; however, he told the outlet that she confiscated an image of former President Barack Obama, which was near his desk as there was no room on the bulletin board saying the kids were too young.

"I didn't say anything else. I honestly let it go, but got to thinking about it and got pretty upset," James told PNJ. "I could have just sent it to the principal. But things need to get done. A lot of times people can just sweep things under the rug."

The following night after the incident, James emailed a letter to Gov. Ron Desantis and Tim Smith, the Superintendent of the Escambia County school district, recalling what he had witnessed, according to PNJ.

In a statement released on Thursday by Escambia County Public School obtained by Pensacola News Journal , the school district refuted the allegations made by James, stating that there were inaccuracies in his account.

The district claimed in the statement that two district employees, a behavioral coach and a behavioral analyst, were in the classroom that day to assist him in setting up his classroom to teach a small unit of students with ASD ( Autism Spectrum Disorder).

According to the statement, the behavior analyst told James that she actually appreciated the bulletin board displaying historical Black figures however it had to be dedicated to state-required curricular material specific to his student.

"The Behavior Analyst observed his bulletin board was 'Awesome,' because of the history tied to it, but the language and reading levels on the posters were too complex for this particular group of students," According to the statement obtained by PNJ.

The statement added that when asked if James minded if the displayed  images were removed, he said that they should "do whatever needs to be done."

"The instructional materials could have been displayed appropriately, and Mr. James's display could simultaneously have been honored. We were surprised these basic communicative steps were not taken by such a veteran teacher," the district said in the statement.

James responded to the statement on Thursday, writing to PNJ that the behavior analyst never mentioned state standards while taking down the images.

"The bulletin board I prepared was fully inline with state standards for this population and it's pure diversion to state otherwise," James told the outlet.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1305

~Margarita~
2d ago

Harriet Tubman was like a super hero. How on Earth is she not she appropriate? All she did was help people make it to safety, and did it nonviolently. And a former president isn't age appropriate? Time to stop teaching about George Washington and Abraham Lincoln until the kids are older, I guess

Reply(185)
568
Vincent Boromeo
2d ago

How is any part of history not age appropriate? Harriet Tubman….MLK Jr. they all took part in some big history event that made us who we are today. They helped the USA come together as one. And as one we shall stand. It doesn’t matter how old somebody is. Our history is our history, no matter the age of a person.

Reply(80)
368
Laura Deliso
2d ago

Two of my kids picked Harriet Tubman in elementary school and did beautiful posters and essay on her accomplishments. Odd choice to take down.

Reply(12)
223
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Fla. Teacher Resigns After School District Removes His 'Age Inappropriate' Images of Historic Black Americans

A teacher in Florida has resigned after he says a school district employee removed photos of historic Black American figures from a bulletin board in his classroom. Michael James, the teacher, reported the incident that occurred at the O.J. Semmes Elementary School to both Escambia County Superintendent Tim Smith and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in an email, The Pensacola Journal reported.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola, FL
Education
County
Escambia County, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Escambia County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Education
Pensacola, FL
Society
Escambia County, FL
Education
WKRG News 5

School enrollment up in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach City School System has seen a 17% rise in student enrollment since separating from Baldwin County and a 12% overall increase in enrollment compared to last year, according to a release from the OB Board of Education. The Orange Beach City School System is in their first […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

McGuire’s Irish Pub staff fight, stabbing

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said Javion Nelson Quarry, 18, stabbed another man at McGuire’s Irish Pub in Destin after a fight over kitchen supplies. According to an OCSO report, Quarry stabbed a co-worker in the arm as the man tried to defend himself. A witness told OCSO the […]
DESTIN, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Powell
Person
George Washington Carver
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Harriet Tubman
WKRG News 5

Man charged in hit-and-run on Pensacola bridge, victim identified

UPDATE (7:40 p.m.): Pensacola Police arrested John Kings, 38, in connection to a hit-and-run that happened Monday, Aug. 15. Kings was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death, according to Pensacola Police. Kings’ car was also recovered by police. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is investigating after a man […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Man shot by girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend at Mobile apartment complex

UPDATE (3:40 p.m.): Officials with the Mobile Police Department said the person who shot the victim was the victim’s girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend. Officers said he was shot multiple times. The man was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that one man was […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African Americans#School District#Racism#Black Americans#The Pensacola New Journal
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

Nine horses removed from cruelty situation

Alaqua Animal Refuge, in conjunction with the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), removed a total of nine horses from a residence in Holt on Thursday and Friday of this past week resulting in an open investigation for abuse and neglect.
HOLT, FL
Insider

Insider

541K+
Followers
31K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy