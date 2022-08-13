ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Heche's son says he's 'left with a deep, wordless sadness' after she was declared legally dead

By Lauren Edmonds
Anne Heche was declared legally dead on Friday.

Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

  • Anne Heche, 53, was declared legally dead on Friday after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles.
  • Heche's eldest son, Homer Laffoon, 20, paid tribute to his mother in a statement to People.
  • Heche is currently on life support, and her organs will be donated.

Anne Heche's eldest son, Homer Laffoon, is grieving after Heche was declared legally dead on Friday at age 53.

A rep confirmed to People that the "Donnie Brasco" actress has been declared brain dead, which according to California law, is considered legally dead.

Heche's heart is still beating and she's currently on life support, according to the rep's statement. She will remain on life support until the OneLegacy Foundation can find matches for her organs.

Laffoon mourned his mother's death in a separate statement to People Friday.

"My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," Laffoon, 20, told People. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom."

Heche shares Laffoon with former husband, Coley Laffoon, and a 13-year-old son named Atlas with ex-husband James Tupper.

Laffoon continued that he's appreciative of the support he and his family received during this time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xaxyk_0hG4qfpW00
Anne Heche's condition deteriorated after she was involved in a fiery car crash on August 5.

Jesse Grant/Getty

"Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me," Laffoon told the outlet. "I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time.

Laffoon concluded the statement with, "Rest In Peace Mom, I love you."

On August 5, Heche crashed a car into a two-story home in Mar Vista, California, causing a "heavy fire" that engulfed the home in flames, according to authorities. Heche was transported to West Hills Hospital by the Los Angeles Fire Department, who said they rescued a "critically injured person." The LAFD also said it took 59 firefighters to subdue the fire.

Law enforcement later told the Los Angeles Times that a blood test taken after the crash showed signs of narcotics, but further testing will be done to rule out any drugs administered to her at the hospital. In a statement to People on Friday, the LAPD shared that it will no longer investigate Heche's car crash.

"Any information or records that have been requested prior to this turn of events will still be collected as they arrive as a matter of formalities and included in the overall case," the statement reads. "When a person suspected of a crime expires, we do not present for filing consideration."

Although she was initially stable after the crash, her condition began to deteriorate. Heche's rep later confirmed to Insider that she fell into a coma and suffered a "significant pulmonary injury" that required mechanical ventilation. Heche also had burns that required "surgical intervention," the statement continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IQ7jt_0hG4qfpW00
Anne Heche will remain on life support until a match is found for her organs.

Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

"Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition," her family said in a statement to Insider. The statement added that Heche was "not expected to survive."

Heche's family told Insider that she was a "generous spirit" and "extraordinary talent."

"Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life's work – especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light," the statement read.

Comments / 166

Cathy Cater
2d ago

I have. Addiction is a very serious problem. Some people think it is so easy to break. Not so. Yes, condolences to her family. So sad.❤

Lady L74
2d ago

I feel for her family sadly she chose to drive under the influence 😔 and it cost her, her life and her family a lifetime of pain. We really should consider how the choices we make will impact our loved ones.

S M
2d ago

I feel so sorry for the loss you are feeling. These were not your choices and you are both so young. I pray for peace for the people she left behind. Thank you for being brave and making the decision to honor wishes of donation so that hope may live on.

