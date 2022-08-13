ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FUN 107

Comments / 4

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Diner#Food Drink#Restaurants#Colbea Enterprises#Bishops
FUN 107

Discover Bristol’s Beautiful Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium

Just a short drive from the SouthCoast is a perfect family day trip adventure for those who love exploring both land and sea. The Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium in Bristol is a hidden gem in Rhode Island that offers self-guided exploration of their 28-acre wildlife refuge as well as family programs and birding classes throughout the year.
BRISTOL, RI
FUN 107

Providence’s Dunkin’ Donuts Center to Be Renamed

Multiple media reports indicate the Dunkin' Donuts Center in nearby Providence, Rhode Island will soon be known as something else. As we reported earlier this year, Dunkin's contract for naming rights to the 13,000-seat arena expired in April, but the company's name remains in place until a new sponsor is announced, probably in September.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Johnston police find lost dog at ice cream shop

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Johnston Police Department said Sunday they’re trying to reconnect a lost dog they found Saturday night with his owner. Police said they found the dog at Sundaes Ice Cream on Greenville Avenue. The dog was wearing a blue collard when they found him.
JOHNSTON, RI
WPRI 12 News

Scarborough South to end beach amenities on weekdays

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) says Scarborough South State Beach will follow off-season operations starting on Monday. Off-season operations include closing beach amenities on weekdays, according to the DEM. Concessions will be available on weekends, but swimming will be restricted to Scarborough North. The weekday closure of Scarborough […]
FUN 107

Fall River Giving Away $100 to a Follower of Its New Instagram Page

Fall River, the city famous for the slogan “We’ll Try,” is trying out a new social media page to help share information about goings-on in the city. Today, the City of Fall River is launching its official Instagram page under the handle @CityofFallRiver. The page is currently live, but the first post won’t be shared until 5 p.m., according to a press release; that post will be announcing a contest that will give away a $100 Visa gift card to a lucky follower of the new page.
FALL RIVER, MA
independentri.com

Local author takes on untold story about slave trade in RI

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Christian McBurney’s new book, “Dark Voyage: An American Privateer’s War on Britain’s African Slave Trade,” opens a potentially untold story about Rhode Island’s episode in the African slave trade during the Revolutionary War. As McBurney tells it, he was...
ABC6.com

Boat catches fire near Block Island

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — A 38-foot vessel caught fire Friday afternoon near Block Island. The fire happened just before 1 p.m., one nautical mile west of the island. “The fire was initially extinguished by the operator before they were assisted by a Good Samaritan off of the vessel,” the U.S. Coast Guard wrote on Twitter.
FUN 107

Mr. 401? Pitbull Charms at Providence Restaurant

You don't see this every day. Pitbull stopped by popular Rhode Island spot Public Kitchen & Bar on Aug. 10. Christopher Moore, featured in the picture with Pitbull, confirms the artist spent over five hours in a private room at the Providence restaurant and dipped into the main dining area a few times.
FUN 107

Free Fun Friday: Family Four Pack to Water Wizz

It's been a hot summer. Really hot. As nice as fans and air-conditioning are, there's only so much sitting inside the house we can tolerate before boredom strikes. Water Wizz, southern New England's largest water park. This Wareham destination has been cooling off and entertaining families for decades and it's still the place to go.
WAREHAM, MA
Turnto10.com

Extreme drought effects residents, landscapers in Bristol County

(WJAR) — The grass is being watered on the greens and tees at Touisset Country Club in Swansea thanks to a well sprinkler system, but other parts of the course are not doing as well under extreme drought conditions. Swansea is one of many towns in Southern New England...
SWANSEA, MA
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy