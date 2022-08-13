Read full article on original website
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Place to Eat Is At This Rhode Island Staple
Guy Fieri is one of the world’s most recognizable and influential culinary experts. The guy with the crazy hair has built a career around food and seeking out the best spots in the country. Getting a stamp of approval from Fieri is like a golden ticket for restaurant owners.
This Westport Bakery’s Kool-Aid Pickles Have Been Been a Sweet Seller
If you have yet to marinate your pickles in Kool-Aid, you're missing out, my friends. There's a quaint Westport bakery that's been owned and operated by Karen Smith since 1981. Baked goods such as muffins, danish, turnovers, cakes and pies are the signature sellers, but one new item has been flying off the shelf like hot cakes.
When SouthCoast Lawns Featured Bathtub Marys and Yard Shrines
Like many things that change with the generations, the popularity of yard shrines and so-called "Bathtub Marys" is on the decline. On a Sunday drive through deep Catholic neighborhoods in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, however, a keen observer might still find a few displays here and there. Much has been...
Cute Acushnet Duo Ready to Roll for the Buzzards Bay Watershed Ride
On Oct. 2, hundreds of cyclists will head to the shoreline to participate in the 16th annual Buzzards Bay Watershed Ride to raise money and awareness for clean water. The SouthCoast is home to a beautiful, coastal landscape, and the Buzzards Bay Watershed Ride aims to keep it that way.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Discover Bristol’s Beautiful Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium
Just a short drive from the SouthCoast is a perfect family day trip adventure for those who love exploring both land and sea. The Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium in Bristol is a hidden gem in Rhode Island that offers self-guided exploration of their 28-acre wildlife refuge as well as family programs and birding classes throughout the year.
On the Job: Los Andes Restaurant hiring various positions
12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employees who are currently hiring.
Providence’s Dunkin’ Donuts Center to Be Renamed
Multiple media reports indicate the Dunkin' Donuts Center in nearby Providence, Rhode Island will soon be known as something else. As we reported earlier this year, Dunkin's contract for naming rights to the 13,000-seat arena expired in April, but the company's name remains in place until a new sponsor is announced, probably in September.
ABC6.com
Anawan Brewing Company announces they will not reopen after devastating February fire
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A Massachusetts brewery that burned down in February announced Saturday they will not be reopening their doors. “Although an extremely hard one, we have made the difficult decision to not rebuild,” Anawan Brewing Company wrote in a social media post. “The reasoning behind my...
ABC6.com
Johnston police find lost dog at ice cream shop
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Johnston Police Department said Sunday they’re trying to reconnect a lost dog they found Saturday night with his owner. Police said they found the dog at Sundaes Ice Cream on Greenville Avenue. The dog was wearing a blue collard when they found him.
Scarborough South to end beach amenities on weekdays
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) says Scarborough South State Beach will follow off-season operations starting on Monday. Off-season operations include closing beach amenities on weekdays, according to the DEM. Concessions will be available on weekends, but swimming will be restricted to Scarborough North. The weekday closure of Scarborough […]
nerej.com
Doherty and Leonard of Lila Delman Compass sell 60 Beacon Hill Rd. for $6 million
Newport, RI Lila Delman Compass sold 60 Beacon Hill Rd. for $6 million. Kimberly Doherty, Lila Delman Compass sales associate, represented the seller while Kate Leonard, also of Lila Delman Compass, represented the buyer. “Beacon Hill House is one of the most important sites in Newport, offering some of the...
Italian Festival returns to Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Our Lady of Loreto Parish
WORCESTER - After a two-year absence owing to the pandemic, the Italian Festival has returned this weekend to Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Our Lady of Loreto Parish at 33 Massasoit Road. The event, which continues until 6 p.m. Sunday, offers food from local vendors, a raffle and entertainment. ...
Fall River Giving Away $100 to a Follower of Its New Instagram Page
Fall River, the city famous for the slogan “We’ll Try,” is trying out a new social media page to help share information about goings-on in the city. Today, the City of Fall River is launching its official Instagram page under the handle @CityofFallRiver. The page is currently live, but the first post won’t be shared until 5 p.m., according to a press release; that post will be announcing a contest that will give away a $100 Visa gift card to a lucky follower of the new page.
independentri.com
Local author takes on untold story about slave trade in RI
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Christian McBurney’s new book, “Dark Voyage: An American Privateer’s War on Britain’s African Slave Trade,” opens a potentially untold story about Rhode Island’s episode in the African slave trade during the Revolutionary War. As McBurney tells it, he was...
ABC6.com
Boat catches fire near Block Island
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — A 38-foot vessel caught fire Friday afternoon near Block Island. The fire happened just before 1 p.m., one nautical mile west of the island. “The fire was initially extinguished by the operator before they were assisted by a Good Samaritan off of the vessel,” the U.S. Coast Guard wrote on Twitter.
Mr. 401? Pitbull Charms at Providence Restaurant
You don't see this every day. Pitbull stopped by popular Rhode Island spot Public Kitchen & Bar on Aug. 10. Christopher Moore, featured in the picture with Pitbull, confirms the artist spent over five hours in a private room at the Providence restaurant and dipped into the main dining area a few times.
Free Fun Friday: Family Four Pack to Water Wizz
It's been a hot summer. Really hot. As nice as fans and air-conditioning are, there's only so much sitting inside the house we can tolerate before boredom strikes. Water Wizz, southern New England's largest water park. This Wareham destination has been cooling off and entertaining families for decades and it's still the place to go.
There’s a Gas Station in New Bedford That Sells Nostalgic School Chicken Sandwiches
I've found the holy grail of chicken sandwiches and it's just a hop-skip-jump away in New Bedford. Excuse me for a few moments while I devour the rest of this tasty sandwich before confessing my undying love for school cafeteria food. As a kid, I was always a fan of...
Warwick City Council discusses license plate recognition cameras
The cameras have been causing a lot of controversy in Rhode Island but police departments say they are part of a plan aimed at fighting crime.
Turnto10.com
Extreme drought effects residents, landscapers in Bristol County
(WJAR) — The grass is being watered on the greens and tees at Touisset Country Club in Swansea thanks to a well sprinkler system, but other parts of the course are not doing as well under extreme drought conditions. Swansea is one of many towns in Southern New England...
