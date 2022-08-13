ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leander, TX

SWAT standoff in Round Rock ends with suspect in hospital

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A five-and-a-half-hour SWAT standoff has ended in Round Rock. The initial call that sparked the standoff on Vernell Way came before noon Monday, according to Round Rock police. "Just before twelve o'clock we received a call from family members of a male who was in distress,...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Man injured in stabbing in Downtown Austin, suspect in custody

The Austin Police Department says a suspect is in custody after allegedly stabbing someone several times in downtown Austin. Police say they responded to the intersection of Sabine Street and 6th Street around 12:30 a.m. APD says two men experiencing homelessness got into an argument, when one of them pulled...
AUSTIN, TX
Elgin police respond to two connected shootings within nine-hour window

ELGIN, Texas - The Elgin Police Department responded to two shootings they believe are connected within a nine-hour window Saturday. The first shooting occurred in the 500 block of E. Alamo Street near US 290 a little after 4 p.m. August 13. The person shot was later found dead in a crashed vehicle less than a mile away on W. Brenham Street. EPD says the victim and the alleged suspect knew each other.
ELGIN, TX
Woman shot, killed by boyfriend in Leander: police

LEANDER, Texas - A woman was shot and killed by her boyfriend early Saturday morning in Leander, according to police. The Leander Police Department says it received a call from someone reporting a man had shot his girlfriend around 3:15 a.m. August 13 in the 1100 block of Snow Goose Lane. Responding officers found 24-year-old Kathryn Lynn Gibson dead inside the home who had been shot once with a pistol.
LEANDER, TX
Person killed in early morning crash in Temple identified

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department identified the person killed early Sunday morning as 27-year-old Trevor Stonebraker. Police said Stonebraker was driving south on I-35 around 1:45 a.m. when he ran into a retaining wall at exit 299. He was the only person in the car. Police did...
TEMPLE, TX
Police looking for Temple armed robbery suspect

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police are looking for a man who robbed a person on the 2000 block of S. 57th Street, according to reports. Officers were called Saturday around 10:45 p.m. in response to the robbery. Witnesses told police the man was wearing all black when he showed he had a gun. The suspect then robbed the unidentified person and ran before police came to the scene, according to reports.
TEMPLE, TX
Victim of deadly I-35 crash identified

Bell County (FOX 44) – Temple Police released the name of the man killed in an early Sunday morning crash. It happened in the southbound lanes of I-35 around 1:45 a.m. Officers found a wreck near the 299 exit of the interstate. A vehicle hit the retaining wall by the exit. They shut down two of the lanes, as well as the exit.
TEMPLE, TX
Motorcyclist rescued from underneath vehicle after South Austin crash

AUSTIN, Texas — A motorcyclist is seriously injured after being rescued from underneath a vehicle following a crash in South Austin on Sunday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 11:10 a.m. at the intersection of South Congress Avenue and Crockett Street. The motorcyclist was declared a...
AUSTIN, TX
3 injured in two-vehicle collision in North Austin overnight

AUSTIN, Texas — First responders said three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in North Austin overnight. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to 9100 Research Blvd Northbound at around 11:47 p.m. ATCEMS medics said two adults were taken to St. David's Round Rock Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.
AUSTIN, TX
One injured in early morning shooting incident

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. Around 1:32 a.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of E. Ave. K. Upon arrival, they found shell casings, and were notified about a man with gunshot wounds, who was being treated at Baylor Scott and White Hospital. We're told his injuries are life-threatening.
TEMPLE, TX
Firefighters battle fire at northwest Austin apartment complex

AUSTIN, Texas — Fourteen people, including one child, are without a place to stay after a third-alarm fire at an apartment complex in northwest Austin on Monday night. The Austin Fire Department said the fire at the Balcones Woods apartments at 11215 Research Blvd. originated on a second-floor balcony and extended to the attic of the building.
AUSTIN, TX
3-vehicle crash leaves 2 dead in eastern Travis County

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash in eastern Travis County on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on State Highway 130 northbound, north of FM 969 and east of Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park. Austin-Travis County EMS said two adults were...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX

