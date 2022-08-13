Austin and fellow Texas cities unsurprisingly dominated a new list ranking the top U.S. cities for barbecue. In a ranking by Clever Real Estate, the capital city ranked No. 2, only beat out by San Antonio. San Jose, California; Nashville, Tennessee; and Las Vegas, Nevada all rounded out the top 5 with Dallas at No. 12 and Houston at No. 18. The ranking used different metrics to curate the ranking, including restaurants per capita, average Yelp rating and major barbecue events. Central Texas is a hotbed for famous barbecue joints. Places like Franklin Barbecue promise a line almost year-round and others like Leroy and Lewis Barbecue offer a new school take on the classics.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO