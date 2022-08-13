Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
After extremists’ arrests in Idaho, LGBTQ Texans and Pride organizers balance safety with desire to celebrate their identities
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When 31 members of a Texas-based white supremacist group were arrested near a Pride event in Idaho last weekend, Mandy Giles worried about what it would mean for the upcoming Pride Houston event and her two nonbinary transgender 20-year-old children.
everythinglubbock.com
LIST: The most mispronounced places across Central Texas
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Whether you’re a newcomer to Central Texas or a tourist, pronouncing names around the area can be head-scratching or embarrassing. The good news is that KXAN has assembled an alphabetized cheat sheet to use when you’re talking to Central Texas natives. We asked our...
nypressnews.com
Arlington ‘Texas Two Step’ jackpot winner bought ticket at Euless QuikTrip
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Someone from Arlington bought a jackpot-winning Texas Two Step prize worth $1.75 million on Aug. 8. The new millionaire chose to remain anonymous. He/She bought the potentially life-changing ticket at the QuikTrip located at 700 S. Industrial Blvd. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four...
Only three wildfires remain active in Texas
Just three wildfires are active in Texas this morning. The biggest is the 700 acre Pine Pond fire in Bastrop County now about 50% contained. Fire danger over 80% of Texas is low to moderate today
Governor Abbott Wants Your Money to Bus Migrants Out of Texas
Governor Abbott and the Texas Public Safety who protect the borderScreenshot from Twitter. Busing migrants out of Texas costs money and Governor Greg Abbott wants your money to help out. For the past several months since April, Abbott has bused migrants out of Del Rio, Texas, and other border town locations to follow on locations, with some ending up in New York City and Washington, D.C.
Video: ‘Yeehaw Baby Buckle Up’ Texas Driver Spotted With Unusual Passenger
A man was spotted driving a truck last month, somewhere between Austin and College Station, with none other than an adorable baby cow as his co-pilot. It just doesn't get more Texas than that. Check out the video below:. @shelbysorrel yeehaw baby buckle up #texas #texasforever #texaslifestyle #fyp #fypシ ♬...
Houston Chronicle
The best Texas city for barbecue might surprise you
DALLAS — A new study that ranked the country’s top cities for barbecue unsurprisingly concluded that Texas is the best barbecue state. What is surprising, though, is that Dallas came in at No. 12 on the list, falling behind San Jose, Calif. and Jacksonville, Fla. San Antonio came in first with Austin in second, and Houston landed behind Dallas at number 18.
Austin ranks No. 2 for best barbecue city in US
Austin and fellow Texas cities unsurprisingly dominated a new list ranking the top U.S. cities for barbecue. In a ranking by Clever Real Estate, the capital city ranked No. 2, only beat out by San Antonio. San Jose, California; Nashville, Tennessee; and Las Vegas, Nevada all rounded out the top 5 with Dallas at No. 12 and Houston at No. 18. The ranking used different metrics to curate the ranking, including restaurants per capita, average Yelp rating and major barbecue events. Central Texas is a hotbed for famous barbecue joints. Places like Franklin Barbecue promise a line almost year-round and others like Leroy and Lewis Barbecue offer a new school take on the classics.
The number of Texas teachers quitting is rising. In their own words, here’s why.
What's really behind the shortage? To find out, KXAN obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students.
everythinglubbock.com
Dunbar no longer F, improved in latest TEA rating
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Texas Education Agency announced Dunbar College Preparatory Academy improved from an F rating in the most recent accountability report on Monday. According to the report, Dunbar scored a C rating for the 2021-22 school year. Dunbar took to social media to announce its improved rating as...
15 Texas Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
From 2010 to 2020, Texas' population grew by 4 million -- more than any other state, according to moveBuddha. As population booms, typically, so do home prices, and that's definitely been the case for...
How to avoid a hefty fine when driving near a school bus
It's a good time to remind drivers of Texas law when driving around school buses; breaking the law could cost you.
travelnoire.com
5 Black-owned Food Trucks To Support In Austin, TX
Heading down to Austin for the AfroTech Conference? We know you’ll be looking for the best Black businesses to support while you’re visiting, and luckily, TN’s got the skinny on where to find the best Black-owned grub in town. Of course, the city has tons of BBQ...
foodsafetynews.com
Blue Bell criminal trial ends in mistrial
BULLETIN — The United States v. Paul Kruse trial in Austin, Texas ended Monday in a mistrial. The jury apparently split 10-to-2 with the majority wanting to acquit the 67-year-old retired president of Blue Bell Creameries, based in Brenham, Texas. He was tried on federal felony counts of conspiracy and fraud related to a 2015 listeriosis outbreak that shut down Blue Bell’s ice cream production in three states and caused the recall of all its products.
Abbott activates resources ahead of tropical weather
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott ordered the activation of state resources as potential tropical weather developments in the Gulf of Mexico are ongoing. “The State of Texas is proactively initiating preparedness measures for out coastal and South Texas communities,” stated Governor Abbott. In accordance with Governor Abbott’s request, the Texas Division of Emergency […]
CandysDirt.com
North Texas Suburbs Fare Better Than the Rest of Texas in Top 100 Livable Cities
Another livability study is out and it bodes well for North Texas. McKinney ranked 18th, Plano 29th, and Denton 83rd in Livability.com’s Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022. That’s it. As vast as Texas is, only three cities made the website’s top-100 list...
Beto says, "Abbott is jacking up our costs across Texas. He is the inflation governor."
"Greg Abbott is jacking up our costs across Texas. He is the inflation governor." Beto O'Rourke. Today, the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke, took to Twitter to call Greg Abbott the " inflation Governor." The Tweet quickly went viral and outlined the increased costs since Abbott became Governor of Texas.
do512.com
Round Rock Premium Outlets
Round Rock Premium Outlets is a 430,000-square-foot (40,000 m2) shopping mall located in Round Rock, Texas located on 200 acres (81 ha).[1] It is owned and managed by Simon Property Group, and part of Simon's Premium Outlets family of outlet malls. The shopping center has 125 stores.
Firefighters battle fire at northwest Austin apartment complex
AUSTIN, Texas — Fourteen people, including one child, are without a place to stay after a third-alarm fire at an apartment complex in northwest Austin on Monday night. The Austin Fire Department said the fire at the Balcones Woods apartments at 11215 Research Blvd. originated on a second-floor balcony and extended to the attic of the building.
CBS Austin
Parents, teachers address back-to-school concerns ahead of new year
AUSTIN, Texas - The first day of school is just days away for many students, teachers, and staff in Central Texas. They are returning to campus with uncertainty as the teacher shortage continues and many are on high alert after the Robb Elementary School mass shooting in Uvalde. The last...
