Austin, TX

everythinglubbock.com

LIST: The most mispronounced places across Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Whether you’re a newcomer to Central Texas or a tourist, pronouncing names around the area can be head-scratching or embarrassing. The good news is that KXAN has assembled an alphabetized cheat sheet to use when you’re talking to Central Texas natives. We asked our...
TEXAS STATE
nypressnews.com

Arlington ‘Texas Two Step’ jackpot winner bought ticket at Euless QuikTrip

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Someone from Arlington bought a jackpot-winning Texas Two Step prize worth $1.75 million on Aug. 8. The new millionaire chose to remain anonymous. He/She bought the potentially life-changing ticket at the QuikTrip located at 700 S. Industrial Blvd. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four...
AUSTIN, TX
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott Wants Your Money to Bus Migrants Out of Texas

Governor Abbott and the Texas Public Safety who protect the borderScreenshot from Twitter. Busing migrants out of Texas costs money and Governor Greg Abbott wants your money to help out. For the past several months since April, Abbott has bused migrants out of Del Rio, Texas, and other border town locations to follow on locations, with some ending up in New York City and Washington, D.C.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

The best Texas city for barbecue might surprise you

DALLAS — A new study that ranked the country’s top cities for barbecue unsurprisingly concluded that Texas is the best barbecue state. What is surprising, though, is that Dallas came in at No. 12 on the list, falling behind San Jose, Calif. and Jacksonville, Fla. San Antonio came in first with Austin in second, and Houston landed behind Dallas at number 18.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Austonia

Austin ranks No. 2 for best barbecue city in US

Austin and fellow Texas cities unsurprisingly dominated a new list ranking the top U.S. cities for barbecue. In a ranking by Clever Real Estate, the capital city ranked No. 2, only beat out by San Antonio. San Jose, California; Nashville, Tennessee; and Las Vegas, Nevada all rounded out the top 5 with Dallas at No. 12 and Houston at No. 18. The ranking used different metrics to curate the ranking, including restaurants per capita, average Yelp rating and major barbecue events. Central Texas is a hotbed for famous barbecue joints. Places like Franklin Barbecue promise a line almost year-round and others like Leroy and Lewis Barbecue offer a new school take on the classics.
AUSTIN, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Dunbar no longer F, improved in latest TEA rating

LUBBOCK, Texas— The Texas Education Agency announced Dunbar College Preparatory Academy improved from an F rating in the most recent accountability report on Monday. According to the report, Dunbar scored a C rating for the 2021-22 school year. Dunbar took to social media to announce its improved rating as...
TEXAS STATE
travelnoire.com

5 Black-owned Food Trucks To Support In Austin, TX

Heading down to Austin for the AfroTech Conference? We know you’ll be looking for the best Black businesses to support while you’re visiting, and luckily, TN’s got the skinny on where to find the best Black-owned grub in town. Of course, the city has tons of BBQ...
AUSTIN, TX
foodsafetynews.com

Blue Bell criminal trial ends in mistrial

BULLETIN — The United States v. Paul Kruse trial in Austin, Texas ended Monday in a mistrial. The jury apparently split 10-to-2 with the majority wanting to acquit the 67-year-old retired president of Blue Bell Creameries, based in Brenham, Texas. He was tried on federal felony counts of conspiracy and fraud related to a 2015 listeriosis outbreak that shut down Blue Bell’s ice cream production in three states and caused the recall of all its products.
AUSTIN, TX
ValleyCentral

Abbott activates resources ahead of tropical weather

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott ordered the activation of state resources as potential tropical weather developments in the Gulf of Mexico are ongoing. “The State of Texas is proactively initiating preparedness measures for out coastal and South Texas communities,” stated Governor Abbott. In accordance with Governor Abbott’s request, the Texas Division of Emergency […]
TEXAS STATE
do512.com

Round Rock Premium Outlets

Round Rock Premium Outlets is a 430,000-square-foot (40,000 m2) shopping mall located in Round Rock, Texas located on 200 acres (81 ha).[1] It is owned and managed by Simon Property Group, and part of Simon's Premium Outlets family of outlet malls. The shopping center has 125 stores.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

Firefighters battle fire at northwest Austin apartment complex

AUSTIN, Texas — Fourteen people, including one child, are without a place to stay after a third-alarm fire at an apartment complex in northwest Austin on Monday night. The Austin Fire Department said the fire at the Balcones Woods apartments at 11215 Research Blvd. originated on a second-floor balcony and extended to the attic of the building.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Parents, teachers address back-to-school concerns ahead of new year

AUSTIN, Texas - The first day of school is just days away for many students, teachers, and staff in Central Texas. They are returning to campus with uncertainty as the teacher shortage continues and many are on high alert after the Robb Elementary School mass shooting in Uvalde. The last...
UVALDE, TX

