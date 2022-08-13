ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 young children found in Charlotte neighborhood. Police ask public for help.

By Joe Marusak
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 2 days ago

Police found two young children on a Charlotte street and are asking the public for help to identify them.

On Saturday morning in an emergency alert notification, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officials wrote: “If you are familiar with these children or know who they are, please call 9-1-1 immediately.”

Descriptions of the children were not released but police estimate the young boy and the young girl are between the ages of 3 and 5. They were found in the 5300 block of Princess Street, a residential road that connects to both West Sugar Creek Road and North Graham Street in northeast Charlotte.

Comments / 43

lifesabeach/NC
2d ago

no description, no photo, how are you supposed to recognize them? don't know why a 3 and 5-year-old is out anywhere alone? Where's the adult supervision?

Reply(4)
19
Luca
2d ago

Sad to hear stuff like this, but thankfully the kids are safe. Where are the parents? Hopefully there's no foul play with the parents.

Reply
11
Tammy Garner
2d ago

no description yet asked for help identifying this makes absolutely no sense whatsoever

Reply
16
 

Charlotte Observer

