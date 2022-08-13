2 young children found in Charlotte neighborhood. Police ask public for help.

Police found two young children on a Charlotte street and are asking the public for help to identify them.

On Saturday morning in an emergency alert notification, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officials wrote: “If you are familiar with these children or know who they are, please call 9-1-1 immediately.”

Descriptions of the children were not released but police estimate the young boy and the young girl are between the ages of 3 and 5. They were found in the 5300 block of Princess Street, a residential road that connects to both West Sugar Creek Road and North Graham Street in northeast Charlotte.