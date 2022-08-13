Read full article on original website
Related
krwg.org
Medical investigator says Rust movie set shooting an accident
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's Office of the Medical Investigator has determined that the fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor and producer Alec Baldwin last year was an accident. The office issued its determination after completing an autopsy of Halyna Hutchins and reviewing law enforcement reports....
krwg.org
New Mexico seeks proposals with mine spill settlement funds
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is calling for proposals that would be funded with $10 million received as part of a recent settlement stemming from a 2015 mine spill that polluted rivers in three western states. The state and the federal government reached the agreement in June. Colorado and the Navajo Nation also have inked multimillion-dollar agreements to settle claims and sort out responsibility for cleanup following the spill at the inactive Gold King Mine in southwestern Colorado. New Mexico officials say any proposed projects should benefit farming, outdoor recreation or natural resources in northwestern New Mexico.
krwg.org
New Mexico updates public health order
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Health officials in New Mexico say they're streamlining the state's emergency public health order, citing the evolution of the virus, the changing nature of the pandemic and new recommendations adopted by the federal government. Friday's move comes after the nation’s top public health agency relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines and dropped the recommendation that Americans quarantine themselves if they come into close contact with an infected person. Among the changes for New Mexico, state officials say the Health Department will no longer require weekly testing for healthcare workers whose vaccine status is not up to date.
krwg.org
Despite Long-term Improvement, New Mexico Lagging in Child Well-being, but we Can Move Forward with Heart
New Mexico has dropped back to 50th for child well-being in the national 2022 KIDS COUNT Data Book rankings, although this ranking isn’t comparable to our 49th ranking last year. Still, everyone is likely feeling disheartened by this news. However, even though we are ranked last, our state has made incredible long-term progress in improving child well-being, and we can continue to make progress if we put kids at the heart of New Mexico’s future policy decisions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krwg.org
Terra Winter, President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico shares more about mission of organization
KRWG Public Media is talking with leaders in the nonprofit field to learn more about their mission and issues they are facing this year. We wrap up the series by talking with Terra Winter PhD, who serves as President and CEO with the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico to learn more about their organization. Centennial High School Student Rima Joukhadar, with the Doña Ana County Summer Enrichment Internship Program talked with Terra Winter to learn more.
Comments / 0