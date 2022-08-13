ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Josh Johnson leads Broncos backups past Cowboys

Journeyman Josh Johnson threw a pair of first-half touchdowns and the Denver Broncos beat the penalty-prone Dallas Cowboys 17-7 on a starless Saturday night that featured a steady rain for much of the second half.Johnson, who's 36 years old and playing for his 14th NFL team, was signed in the offseason to compete with Brett Rypien for the job backing up new Broncos starter Russell Wilson.Wilson sat this one out, as did Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, leaving the passing duties to backups.Rypien was 8 of 18 for 113 yards. Cooper Rush got the start for Dallas and was 12 of...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Bleacher Report

Jets QB Zach Wilson to Undergo Surgery for Knee Injury; Return Timeline Unknown

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters quarterback Zach Wilson is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday for the knee injury he suffered during Friday's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. There is no timetable for his return until the surgery is complete. Wilson injured his knee on a...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Cowboys' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL preseason is complete. The Dallas Cowboys didn't show much in their 17-7 loss to the Denver Broncos, but Dallas didn't play many starters either. Saturday's loss wasn't an indication of what fans can expect from the Cowboys in 2022. It was, rather, another stage in the development of a roster that saw several changes this offseason.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Flacco
Person
Adam Schefter
Bleacher Report

NFL Refs Called Illegal Contact 15 Times in Preseason Week 1; 36 Flags Total in 2021

The NFL's new emphasis on eliminating illegal-contact penalties was evident in the first week of the preseason. According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, referees threw 15 flags for illegal contact this past week, compared to 36 flags for the penalty across the entire 18-week regular season in 2021. Between 2002 and...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Ranking the NFL's Top 5 Coaching Staffs Entering 2022 Season

Coaching can be the great equalizer in the NFL. There's a saying in coaching circles that it isn't about the X's and O's but the Jimmy's and Joe's that make a difference. While that's true in most levels of football, it holds less water in the NFL, where everyone has some level of elite talent.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Ranking the Most Surprising Performances from NFL Preseason Week 1 Slate

The first week of the 2022 NFL preseason brought a refreshing set of games after a long offseason. Even though we barely saw starters participate in some games and a handful of teams opted to sit the majority of their regular-season roster, the NFL is back. Week 1's opening kickoff is now less than one month away.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Ravens#American Football#Knee Injury Diagnosed#The New York Post#Espn
Bleacher Report

Preseason NFL Week 1 Takeaways: Kenny Pickett Makes Case as Steelers' Starting QB

Football is football, and the NFL is back with a full slate of Preseason Week 1 games. Half the league was in action Saturday. As is the case during glorified exhibition games, plenty of projected starters never took the field. But a couple of exceptions can be found. Furthermore, the reps that rookies and players lower on the depth chart receive are invaluable as they come to understand NFL speed and what it takes to make a roster.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Lakers Must Prioritize Chemistry amid Latest LeBron James, Russell Westbrook Rumors

As we draw closer to the 2022-23 NBA season, it feels more and more likely that the Los Angeles Lakers will proceed with Russell Westbrook on the roster. Westbrook's name has been a fixture of offseason trade rumors—especially those involving Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving. According to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, however, general manager Rob Pelinka has been hesitant to attach multiple draft picks to Westbrook in trade talks.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Steve Worster, 2-Time All-American FB at Texas, Dies at Age 73

Two-time All-American fullback and two-time national champion Steve Worster, who served as the bedrock and inspiration for head coach Darrell Royal's wishbone offense at the University of Texas, died Saturday at the age of 73. Worster's alma mater announced his passing Sunday. "Steve was the toughest football player I have...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy