Jets Provide Update on Quarterback Zach Wilson Following Knee Injury in Preseason Opener
The No. 1 goal when it comes to NFL preseason games is to keep star players healthy. Unfortunately, the New York Jets didn’t complete that mission in the opener on Friday night, losing quarterback Zach Wilson to injury. Wilson left Friday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles late in...
Russell Wilson’s status for preseason opener vs. Cowboys, revealed
There are very high expectations for the Denver Broncos in 2022 after swinging a blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson in the offseason. The journey officially begins on Saturday night in their preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys, but Wilson will not suit up. Via Mike Klis:. Klis noted that only...
Why the Jets Are Still Concerned About Zach Wilson's Knee Injury
Robert Saleh acknowledged that Wilson is "not out of the woods" yet and his injury timetable could be adjusted following his knee surgery this week
Josh Johnson leads Broncos backups past Cowboys
Journeyman Josh Johnson threw a pair of first-half touchdowns and the Denver Broncos beat the penalty-prone Dallas Cowboys 17-7 on a starless Saturday night that featured a steady rain for much of the second half.Johnson, who's 36 years old and playing for his 14th NFL team, was signed in the offseason to compete with Brett Rypien for the job backing up new Broncos starter Russell Wilson.Wilson sat this one out, as did Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, leaving the passing duties to backups.Rypien was 8 of 18 for 113 yards. Cooper Rush got the start for Dallas and was 12 of...
Bleacher Report
Jets QB Zach Wilson to Undergo Surgery for Knee Injury; Return Timeline Unknown
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters quarterback Zach Wilson is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday for the knee injury he suffered during Friday's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. There is no timetable for his return until the surgery is complete. Wilson injured his knee on a...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL preseason is complete. The Dallas Cowboys didn't show much in their 17-7 loss to the Denver Broncos, but Dallas didn't play many starters either. Saturday's loss wasn't an indication of what fans can expect from the Cowboys in 2022. It was, rather, another stage in the development of a roster that saw several changes this offseason.
Bleacher Report
Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold Both 'In Command' for Panthers vs. Commanders, Rhule Says
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule declined to commit to Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold as the team's starting quarterback following a 23-21 preseason win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday. "I have to really watch the tape to see exactly what they did, but I thought they were both...
Bleacher Report
ESPN: Insiders 'Skeptical' Lamar Jackson, Ravens Will Land Contract Due to Money Gap
It's looking increasingly unlikely that Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will ink a long-term contract. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported people around the NFL are "skeptical" that a deal gets done before Jackson's self-imposed deadline of Week 1. "Some of the people I'm talking to around the league are a...
Bleacher Report
NFL Refs Called Illegal Contact 15 Times in Preseason Week 1; 36 Flags Total in 2021
The NFL's new emphasis on eliminating illegal-contact penalties was evident in the first week of the preseason. According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, referees threw 15 flags for illegal contact this past week, compared to 36 flags for the penalty across the entire 18-week regular season in 2021. Between 2002 and...
Bleacher Report
Ranking the NFL's Top 5 Coaching Staffs Entering 2022 Season
Coaching can be the great equalizer in the NFL. There's a saying in coaching circles that it isn't about the X's and O's but the Jimmy's and Joe's that make a difference. While that's true in most levels of football, it holds less water in the NFL, where everyone has some level of elite talent.
Bleacher Report
Ranking the Most Surprising Performances from NFL Preseason Week 1 Slate
The first week of the 2022 NFL preseason brought a refreshing set of games after a long offseason. Even though we barely saw starters participate in some games and a handful of teams opted to sit the majority of their regular-season roster, the NFL is back. Week 1's opening kickoff is now less than one month away.
Bleacher Report
Le'Veon Bell vs. Adrian Peterson Fight on McBroom vs. Gib Undercard Set for Sept. 10
Le'Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson will face off in the boxing ring after all. TMZ Sports reported the bout between the former NFL running backs will take place on Sept. 10 at Banc of California Stadium as part of the undercard for the fight pitting Austin McBroom against AnEsonGib. While...
Bleacher Report
Preseason NFL Week 1 Takeaways: Kenny Pickett Makes Case as Steelers' Starting QB
Football is football, and the NFL is back with a full slate of Preseason Week 1 games. Half the league was in action Saturday. As is the case during glorified exhibition games, plenty of projected starters never took the field. But a couple of exceptions can be found. Furthermore, the reps that rookies and players lower on the depth chart receive are invaluable as they come to understand NFL speed and what it takes to make a roster.
Bleacher Report
Cardinals' J.J. Watt Asks Twitter for Help with Baby Rattlesnake Stuck in Bathroom
Living in Arizona comes with the benefit of warm weather virtually year-round, but there's also the occasional hazard of finding a snake in your bathroom. Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt apparently had that happen to him, as he put out a call on Twitter for advice about what to do with one of the creatures:
Bleacher Report
Jets' Robert Saleh: Quincy Williams' Late Hit on Jalen Hurts Was 'Egregiously Awful'
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said he spoke with linebacker Quincy Williams about his "egregiously awful" late hit on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts during Friday night's preseason game. Hurts had already made two steps out of bounds before Williams delivered the hard hit, which led to a...
Ex-Broncos QB Kendall Hinton with stunning TD catch
Kendall Hinton was thrown into the worst possible situation during the 2020 COVID-19-plagued NFL season. Saturday, the wide receiver turned quarterback turned wide receiver, was on the receiving end of a much better circumstance. In 2020, Hinton became the Broncos’ starting quarterback for a game when the team’s QB room...
Bleacher Report
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Expected to Sit Out Entire Preseason, Says HC Frank Reich
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is highly unlikely to see any action during the preseason. According to Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star, Colts head coach Frank Reich confirmed as much Saturday, saying, "That's really what [general manager] Chris [Ballard] and I talked about. I can't see that changing for any reason."
Bleacher Report
Lakers Must Prioritize Chemistry amid Latest LeBron James, Russell Westbrook Rumors
As we draw closer to the 2022-23 NBA season, it feels more and more likely that the Los Angeles Lakers will proceed with Russell Westbrook on the roster. Westbrook's name has been a fixture of offseason trade rumors—especially those involving Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving. According to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, however, general manager Rob Pelinka has been hesitant to attach multiple draft picks to Westbrook in trade talks.
NBA・
Bleacher Report
Twitter Slams Condition of Bears' Soldier Field Ahead of Preseason Opener vs. Chiefs
It appears to be preseason for the grounds crew at Soldier Field as well. The Chicago Bears hosted the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday. Before the game got underway, the state of the turf at their home stadium was a topic of conversation. Free-agent offensive lineman JC Tretter, who's also...
Bleacher Report
Steve Worster, 2-Time All-American FB at Texas, Dies at Age 73
Two-time All-American fullback and two-time national champion Steve Worster, who served as the bedrock and inspiration for head coach Darrell Royal's wishbone offense at the University of Texas, died Saturday at the age of 73. Worster's alma mater announced his passing Sunday. "Steve was the toughest football player I have...
