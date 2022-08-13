1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Kansas City convenience store

KANSAS City, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

Police were called to a convenience store located at Independence Ave and Maple before 10 a.m. on a shooting call. Upon arrival, officers located two adult victims in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

The male victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The second victim, an adult female was dead at the scene.

The investigators believe the shooting occurred outside of the store in the parking lot.

There is no information on the suspect or suspect vehicle at this time.

Police asked if you know or saw anything regarding the shooting, call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

