Previewing the Top 15 high school football teams in Idaho in 2022: No. 7 Rigby

SBLive Idaho is previewing the Top 15 high school football teams in the state ahead of the 2022 season. Here’s an inside look at the Rigby Trojans of the 5A High Country Conference – No. 7 in our countdown.

2021 IN REVIEW

11-1 (first place in 5A High Country Conference); won 5A championship .

COACH’S RESUME

Armando Gonzalez, sixth season.

Overall record: 43-11.

Assistant coaches: Aaron Flowers, Burke Mouser, Carl Hooper, Blake Larsen, Vic Martinez, Mike Daronch, Logan Horrocks, Ryan Crowe, James Bolen.

RETURNING STARTERS

3 on offense and 4 on defense.

SEASON OUTLOOK

If you are looking for the strongest case - easily - on which program from the "Gem State" is the best going right now, its headquarters are East.

Rigby High School has built a powerhouse under coach Armando Gonzalez.

They Trojans have been nothing short of dominant over the past three seasons by going 31-3, making three consecutive Class 5A finals and winning two state championships.

"This is probably the best coaching staff I’ve ever been a part of and I think that’s what’s really helped sustain us," Gonzalez said. "When you have coaches who are coming back and are consistent each year then it’s easy to transition from year to year."

This might be the biggest transition for Gonzalez and company since taking over the program back in 2017. Rigby will have to find a way to replace 10 all-state players, four of whom are now playing for NCAA Division I schools. There are only seven players on the roster who saw significant time last season.

"When I first got here, I tried to find out how many football teams have played at Rigby. I think this team is (No.) 113," Gonzalez said. "So each year I try to give an identity that we kind of hang our hat on for the season. And I haven’t figured it out yet for this team. It’s kind of an enigma for me."

One of those enigmas is quarterback Luke Flowers, who despite never having played a single down of varsity football, already has an offer from Arizona. The 6-1, 180-pound junior is looking to follow in the footsteps of Tiger Adolpho (Weber State) and Keegan Thompson (Idaho State) as the program’s next championship quarterback.

There is some history there: Flowers was the ball boy for San Juan (Calif.) Hills High School where Gonzalez last coached. Also, Flowers' father, Aaron, was the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach for those teams, just like he is for Rigby.

"Luke’s been raised in it," Gonzalez said. "He’s got some great mechanics. But he’s not what we’ve had in the past in terms of running style quarterbacks with Keegan and Tiger. He’s definitely more of the prototype quarterback. He just actually has to make reads under pressure at that level, which he hasn’t done yet."

While Flowers will be one of many fresh faces on offense, the Trojans do return a few who saw action last season. Senior wideout Brady Packer caught a touchdown pass in the state title game. Senior Lucas Mikkola was getting carries behind all-state running back Zheik Falevai before getting injured. And Feki Pouha started several games at center as just a ninth grader.

Flowers will also have senior Zxaeb Falevai - Zheik’s younger brother - as part of the receiving corps. He was an all-conference defensive back last season.

Fellow senior Jack Boudrero, who would have started last year if not for a hamstring injury, along with juniors Brock Klingler and Reggie Groom, will join Falevai in the secondary. Groom has been particularly impressive.

"He’s probably one of the most intelligent players I’ve coached in a long time," Gonzalez said.

But the leaders of the defense right now are a pair of senior linebackers in Conner Gneiting, who earned all-conference honors last season, and Zach Hawkes. But Gonzalez likes what he’s seen out of senior defensive end Samuel Webster as well.

"The leadership from those guys has really been outstanding," Gonzalez said. "I think we’re really going to hang our hat on those guys and see who kind of takes the reins from there."

Returning senior nose guard Jacob Womack, who comes in at 6-1, 280, and senior hybrid (DL/LB) Siope Fangupo - older brother Nic made first-team all-league last season - are also ones to watch.

2022 SCHEDULE

Aug. 19 vs. Coeur d'Alene at University of Montana

Aug. 26 at Sky View (UT)

Sept. 2 at American Fork (UT)

Sept. 9 at Bonneville

Sept. 23 at Blackfoot

Sept. 30 vs. Skyline

Oct. 7 at Highland

Oct. 14 vs. Thunder Ridge

Oct. 21 vs. Madison