Meriwether County, GA

Manchester, GA
Meriwether County, GA
Georgia Crime & Safety
Atlanta, GA
WTVM

Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Alabama Senator and Lee County Revenue Commissioner were arrested on multiple misdemeanor warrants, Opelika police confirmed. Ala. State Senator for District 13 Randy Price and his wife, Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, were arrested on three warrants for large animals running at large. According...
LEE COUNTY, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Former Cobb County chief of police named head of GBI

ATLANTA - Michael Register was named by Gov. Brian Kemp to head of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Register will replace Vic Reynolds, who was sworn in on Monday as a Superior Court Judge in Cobb County. "Mike has a strong track record of strengthening public safety and protecting Georgia's...
COBB COUNTY, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

LaGrange police officers cleared of excessive force during arrest

LAGRANGE, Ga. - Two LaGrange police officers have been cleared of a citizen complaint alleging they used excessive force during an arrest. Body camera video shows Officer Matthew Turner and Investigator Brandon Dorsey arresting Broderick Brown on August 9. The department’s investigation reveals when Brown was confronted by officers he...
LAGRANGE, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Weekend of gun violence claims another life in Atlanta, leaves nine wounded

Atlanta reached a deadly milestone last week as the city officially recorded its 100th homicide of 2022, and the gun violence continued to play out over the weekend taking another life. Here are the incidents reported by the Atlanta Police Department in chronological order beginning late Friday afternoon. On Aug. 12 around 4:30 p.m., officers […] The post Weekend of gun violence claims another life in Atlanta, leaves nine wounded appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Dirty South Diesel owner charged with fraud; investigation ongoing

Authorities are currently looking for more victims in an ongoing case of suspected insurance fraud involving a local mechanic and auto shop. The Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner and Coweta County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating Dirty South Diesel and Automotive. Last week, authorities arrested Dirty...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police: Father of two robbed and kidnapped by 2 suspects in front of his children, 1 in custody

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — The search continues for a second suspect that police said was involved in an armed robbery and kidnapping on Aug. 10. Dekalb County police said on Aug. 10 two teens and their father were robbed at gunpoint by two individuals while they were working on a home near Meadow Lane. The two suspects forced the father into a vehicle and drove him to the nearest bank and made him to get money out of the ATM.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

