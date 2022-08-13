Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Olivia Fowler disappearance: Aunt says the past year has 'been hell'
MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. - The family of a Meriwether County mother of three who disappeared a year ago say they have not given up hope she will be found. Olivia Fowler, 27, was last seen walking along a rural road on Aug. 13, 2021. A DNR ranger who knew her says she was walking, wearing a T-shirt and sandals.
Alabama teen gunned down outside Georgia Walmart, possibly by teen he may have robbed
Security cameras at a Columbus, Georgia Walmart recorded the shooting that killed an Alabama teen last week, capturing images of a car that led police to a suspect, a detective testified Monday. Police Sgt. Thomas Hill said the black 2003 Honda Accord the gunman drove had distinctive markings investigators noticed...
Days After Ga. Baby Drowns in Bathtub, Her Mom Is Arrested at Funeral Home
Police in Georgia have filed a second-degree murder charge against a mother who stands accused of drowning her seven-month-old daughter late last month. Shaquila Feaster, 31, of Lithonia, was arrested on Thursday at a funeral home in Decatur. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, Feaster has been in police...
Atlanta woman says police burst into her home, threw her on ground over missing remote, chess board
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother is suing after she says an officer broke down her door, went inside her home and slammed her to the ground. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The officer’s bodycam captured the violent encounter where the woman was handcuffed,...
WJCL
Investigators in Georgia search for 16-year-old girl not seen in months
After months of searching, authorities in Georgia appear no closer to finding a missing teenage girl. According to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Kaylee Jones, 16, was last seen June 14 in Carrollton near Whooping Creek Church Road. Kaylee is described as 5 feet 8 inches, 135 pounds with brown...
Cobb County woman accused of setting home on fire
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman has been arrested for arson after investigators said she set a home on fire in Cobb County. Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services Fire Investigations Unit said an arrest warrant was obtained on Friday for Elizabeth Anne Shepherd, 46. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Georgia police arrest suspects in ‘chop shop’ investigation
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Three people have been arrested in connection with allegedly producing and altering fake vehicle identification numbers (VINs) in two-state “chop shop” operation. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Aug. 10, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Alabama Law Enforcement...
WTVM
Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Alabama Senator and Lee County Revenue Commissioner were arrested on multiple misdemeanor warrants, Opelika police confirmed. Ala. State Senator for District 13 Randy Price and his wife, Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, were arrested on three warrants for large animals running at large. According...
fox5atlanta.com
Former Cobb County chief of police named head of GBI
ATLANTA - Michael Register was named by Gov. Brian Kemp to head of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Register will replace Vic Reynolds, who was sworn in on Monday as a Superior Court Judge in Cobb County. "Mike has a strong track record of strengthening public safety and protecting Georgia's...
fox5atlanta.com
Citizens detain theft suspect until police arrive
A Good Samaritan saw someone committing a crime and stepped until Atlanta police arrived. The arrest was caught on police body camera.
Ga. man armed with machete arrested after jumping into swamp with 11-foot alligator
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Many officers never know where they may have to make an arrest. For deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, it was in an alligator-infested swamp. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Friday, deputies searched for a suspect at...
Atlanta woman found on shot on interstate, acquaintance named suspect, police say
ATLANTA — Police said a woman was shot in southwest Atlanta Sunday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers were called out to the area of I-75-85 SB/I-20-EB about a person shot at 5:30 a.m. When they got to the scene, they found a...
Police release video of 4 people of interest in death of man shot outside popular Atlanta restaurant
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have released surveillance video of four people of interest after a man was shot to death over a parking space outside a popular Atlanta restaurant. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said 30-year-old Joseph London Smith was shot outside the...
fox5atlanta.com
LaGrange police officers cleared of excessive force during arrest
LAGRANGE, Ga. - Two LaGrange police officers have been cleared of a citizen complaint alleging they used excessive force during an arrest. Body camera video shows Officer Matthew Turner and Investigator Brandon Dorsey arresting Broderick Brown on August 9. The department’s investigation reveals when Brown was confronted by officers he...
Atlanta PD releases bodycam footage after accusations of excessive force in neighborhood trying to leave city
The Atlanta Police Department released body camera footage of a recent arrest of a woman after a short video of the incident gained attention on social media and set off accusations that the officer used excessive force. "Do you have IDs on you?" an officer is heard asking a man...
Weekend of gun violence claims another life in Atlanta, leaves nine wounded
Atlanta reached a deadly milestone last week as the city officially recorded its 100th homicide of 2022, and the gun violence continued to play out over the weekend taking another life. Here are the incidents reported by the Atlanta Police Department in chronological order beginning late Friday afternoon. On Aug. 12 around 4:30 p.m., officers […] The post Weekend of gun violence claims another life in Atlanta, leaves nine wounded appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Teenager shot to death in Georgia Walmart parking lot, police say
COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Columbus, Ga. teenager is dead after he was found shot to death inside his car at a Walmart. Columbus police say Caleb Boling was shot and killed at the Walmart on Victory Drive earlier this week. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Complex
5 Georgia Police Officers Placed on Leave After Video Shows One Calling Resident the N-Word
A video of a Georgia police officer saying the N-word has been making the rounds online, and now that cop and four others have been placed on administrative leave. The Ledger-Enquirer reports that the West Point, Georgia officers arrived at a suspect’s mother’s house to serve a warrant. However, no one was home.
Newnan Times-Herald
Dirty South Diesel owner charged with fraud; investigation ongoing
Authorities are currently looking for more victims in an ongoing case of suspected insurance fraud involving a local mechanic and auto shop. The Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner and Coweta County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating Dirty South Diesel and Automotive. Last week, authorities arrested Dirty...
Police: Father of two robbed and kidnapped by 2 suspects in front of his children, 1 in custody
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — The search continues for a second suspect that police said was involved in an armed robbery and kidnapping on Aug. 10. Dekalb County police said on Aug. 10 two teens and their father were robbed at gunpoint by two individuals while they were working on a home near Meadow Lane. The two suspects forced the father into a vehicle and drove him to the nearest bank and made him to get money out of the ATM.
