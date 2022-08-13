Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
Related
longisland.com
Nathan Hale Beach Club Closed to Bathing
Nathan Hale Beach Club in Huntington Bay is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. The following beaches remain closed: Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point; Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach in Sound Beach, Knollwood Beach in Huntington Bay, Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Huntington Bay, Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck and Crab Meadow Beach in Northport.
longisland.com
Six More Beaches Closed to Bathing
The following beaches are closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria: Tanner Park Beach in Copiague; Venetian Shores Beach in Lindenhurst; Baycrest Association Beach and Wincoma Beach in Huntington Bay; Fiddlers Green Association Beach in Lloyd Nek, and Sayville Marina Park Beach.
6 more Long Island beaches closed, 17 now restricting swimming due to excessive bacteria levels
Six more beaches on Long Island were closed Sunday a day after swimming was restricted at 11 other beaches after excessive bacteria levels were found.
Jalopnik
Nearly a Dozen Buses Catch Fire on Long Island
For many people in the New York City area, summer weekends are for heading to the beach to cool off and building bonfires for late sunsets. Though, bonfires don’t typically include a billowing plume of black smoke. News 12 Long Island reported that a blaze nearby residents saw last weekend was not a bonfire, but several buses burning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bradley Beach, NJ beach closed due to safety hazards in sand
BRADLEY BEACH — Sinkholes caused by breaches in an outflow pipe prompted closures along at least two beaches as of Monday, according to borough officials. First described by the Bradley Beach Police Department as being "near the waterline at the Ocean Park Avenue beach" one block to the north, the updated location was given by Mayor Larry Fox as part of his newsletter posted Friday on the borough website.
Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River!
As sharks circle Rockaway Beach, a friendlier fin made an appearance on the Hudson this weekend, with lucky kayakers capturing footage of several dolphins swimming up the West Side on Sunday. New Yorker Habiba Hussain, a regular boater through the Manhattan Kayak Co (MKC) at Pier 84, was out for a paddle around 1pm when […] The post Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River! appeared first on W42ST.
11 Suffolk County Beaches Closed To Bathing Due To Excess Bacteria
Nearly a dozen Long Island beaches are closed to bathing due to excess bacteria. The 11 beaches are all on the north shore of Suffolk County. They are:. Terraces on the Sound and Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point;. Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach;. Knollwood Beach, Fleets Cove...
longisland.com
Hilltop Kitchen & Bar in Syosset Getting Closer to Opening
Replacing the old Friendly’s restaurant at 150 Jericho Turnpike in Syosset, Hilltop Kitchen & Bar is getting ready to open its doors soon, according to posts on social media. Located on the southeast corner of Jericho Turnpike and Gordon Drive on 1.18 acres, the site has been in development...
IN THIS ARTICLE
First responders rescue girl in unicorn raft who was swept out in Long Island Sound
A girl was rescued after her inflatable unicorn raft was swept out into the Long Island Sound in Fairfield, police say.
East End: Gemelli Gelato in Hampton Bays
Gemelli Gelato in Hampton Bays has a wild assortment of flavored cones and gelato.
27east.com
Lawsuit To Annul Hearts Of The Hamptons Food Pantry Permit Fails
A trio of Southampton Village residents who sued the village and Heart of the Hamptons to stop the nonprofit from operating a food pantry at the former village ambulance barn... more. Fair And Balanced?. The Civil Service exam process is supposed to be a fair and balanced process [“Search For...
Water company shames the Hamptons’ billionaire water hogs
Tsk, tsk, Tisch! The Suffolk County Water Authority has published a list of the Hamptons’ biggest water wasters — and readers will be stunned to learn a number of billionaires are on it, with Jonathan Tisch near the top. While the average home uses 130,000 gallons of water a year, the Southampton mansion belonging to the Loews honcho gulped down seven million gallons last year. Other aquatic offenders include media mogul James “Sprinkelstein” Finkelstein at four million and real estate guru Robert “The Tub Man” Taubman (we assume he takes a lot of baths) at six million. Joann Richter — the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LIRR unveils 1st section of new express lane track from Merillion Avenue to Garden City
The third track is part of the LIRR Main Line Expansion Project which will allow express trains to glide right through the congestion that builds in Nassau County.
longisland.com
County Executive Bruce Blakeman to Officially Reopen Nunley’s Carousel After Pandemic Closure
Nassau County Executive Bruce A. Blakeman to join Long Island Children’s Museum President Suzanne LeBlanc, Cradle of Aviation President Andrew Parton, and members of the National Carousel Association for a ribbon cutting ceremony as Nunley’s carousel officially re-opens to the public on Tuesday August 16. The 110-year-old carousel...
Child on bike hit by truck on Long Island
ROOSEVELT, N.Y. - Police say a child on a bike was struck in Roosevelt Monday morning. It happened East Fulton Avenue and Babylon Turnpike around 8:45 a.m. From the ground, the child's bike can be seen under the truck. Police say a 14-year-old was struck by a box truck. The teen was airlifted to the hospital by Nassau County Police and is expected to survive. The driver of the truck, 54, remained at the scene. There's no word of any charges.
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do the Week of August 13, 2022 - August 20, 2022
Every week, Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY shares five things to do with your kids in Long Beach and the surrounding areas over the coming week. Here is Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY picks for the five things to do in Long Beach and surrounding areas with kids during Saturday, August 13, 2022 - Saturday, August 20, 2022. Click on the links for all the details! Some are fun and some are educational. Don't forget to check out all our events in the events calendar. See the full month here and if you click on a day, all the events for that day will appear below. Click on another day, same thing. It won't take you to another page. Easy Peasy.
northforker.com
One Minute on the North Fork: A walk through Hallock State Park Preserve
A view from a lookout point at Hallock State Park Preserve. (Credit: Tara Smith) We’re really enjoying the break from the heat and humidity and recently took advantage of a breezy morning to walk the trails at Hallock State Park Preserve in Riverhead. The self-guided trail is just over...
foodieflashpacker.com
5 Restaurants With The Best Pasta In NYC | NYC’s Best Pasta Restaurants
If there is one thing about me, it’s that I have eaten so much pasta while living in NYC. The variety of options that the amazing restaurants throughout the city offer make it difficult to grow tired of it. From Brooklyn to Manhattan, to Long Island, I have compiled...
queenoftheclick.com
Staten Island mom: Swarming lanternflies ruined summer
STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A Staten Island mom hoping to enjoy the last few weeks of summer said the invasion of spotted, red lanternflies “is making me lose my mind.” Lauren Raffaele, who lives in the Aspen Knolls section of the island’s south shore, sent PIX11 News a video and photos of the lanternflies–and their […]
Comments / 0