ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calverton, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northforker.com

Pioneers of North Fork food and wine share a history together

Louisa Hargrave and John Ross shared their stories with an audience at Peconic Landing Thursday. (Credit: Steve Wick) In the beginning there was John Ross and Louisa and Alex Hargrave. That was the message Thursday night in the auditorium at Peconic Landing in Greenport, where Ms. Hargrave and Mr. Ross...
GREENPORT, NY
longisland.com

Nathan Hale Beach Club Closed to Bathing

Nathan Hale Beach Club in Huntington Bay is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. The following beaches remain closed: Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point; Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach in Sound Beach, Knollwood Beach in Huntington Bay, Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Huntington Bay, Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck and Crab Meadow Beach in Northport.
HUNTINGTON, NY
longisland.com

Six More Beaches Closed to Bathing

The following beaches are closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria: Tanner Park Beach in Copiague; Venetian Shores Beach in Lindenhurst; Baycrest Association Beach and Wincoma Beach in Huntington Bay; Fiddlers Green Association Beach in Lloyd Nek, and Sayville Marina Park Beach.
NORTHPORT, NY
longisland.com

Hilltop Kitchen & Bar in Syosset Getting Closer to Opening

Replacing the old Friendly’s restaurant at 150 Jericho Turnpike in Syosset, Hilltop Kitchen & Bar is getting ready to open its doors soon, according to posts on social media. Located on the southeast corner of Jericho Turnpike and Gordon Drive on 1.18 acres, the site has been in development...
SYOSSET, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Calverton, NY
northforker.com

What’s for sale on the Mattituck waterfront

Wondering what your budget can get you on the red-hot East End real estate market? We’re here to help, home buyers. In our biweekly column, we spotlight homes for sale in hamlets across the North Fork at various price points. Mattituck is home to stunning water views on both...
MATTITUCK, NY
Page Six

Water company shames the Hamptons’ billionaire water hogs

Tsk, tsk, Tisch! The Suffolk County Water Authority has published a list of the Hamptons’ biggest water wasters — and readers will be stunned to learn a number of billionaires are on it, with Jonathan Tisch near the top. While the average home uses 130,000 gallons of water a year, the Southampton mansion belonging to the Loews honcho gulped down seven million gallons last year. Other aquatic offenders include media mogul James “Sprinkelstein” Finkelstein at four million and real estate guru Robert “The Tub Man” Taubman (we assume he takes a lot of baths) at six million. Joann Richter — the...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
eastendbeacon.com

This Morning’s Bulletin — 8.15.22

• It will be mostly sunny today, with a high temperature near 81 degrees and a calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 miles per hour in the morning. It will be mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 60. Tuesday will be partly sunny, with a high near 79 and Wednesday will be partly sunny, with a high near 78 and a 30 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m.
RIVERHEAD, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
Jalopnik

Nearly a Dozen Buses Catch Fire on Long Island

For many people in the New York City area, summer weekends are for heading to the beach to cool off and building bonfires for late sunsets. Though, bonfires don’t typically include a billowing plume of black smoke. News 12 Long Island reported that a blaze nearby residents saw last weekend was not a bonfire, but several buses burning.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

North Fork Dough Company Temporarily Closes

The North Fork Dough Company with stores in Bay Shore and Mattituck has had to close temporarily, according to a post the company put up on its Facebook page on Thursday. The post mentions an incident with a serious gas explosion that has put them “in a very difficult spot.”
MATTITUCK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Fresh Fruits#Family Farm#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#U Pick Peach Farms#Davis Peach Farm#Fruit Farm#Fac
longisland.com

History: Former World’s Fastest Talking Man is From Long Island

We’re about to take a trip down memory lane. But put on your running shoes because this is all about speed. When he was a kid in Uniondale, John Moschitta Jr. honed his talent for fast-talking just to try to win a world record for Guinness. He didn’t make the book that year because the record keepers didn’t have a way to test his talent. But people liked his schtick so Moschitta Jr. continued to hone it.
UNIONDALE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
TBR News Media

Local filmmaker creates love letter to Sound Beach

Dozens of Sound Beach residents learned much more about their community on Monday, Aug. 8, during a second screening of the new local film, “The History Upon Our Shores: Sound Beach, NY,” at the Heritage Center in Mount Sinai. The well-received premiere was shown on June 10 at the same venue.
SOUND BEACH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy