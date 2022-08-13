Read full article on original website
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?Jake Wells
Philanthropists Jean and Martin Shafiroff return as Chairs for the 2nd Annual Southampton African American Museum GalaThe New York ExclusiveSouthampton, NY
Calissa Sounds Launched with live performance from Wyclef Jean in The HamptonsThe New York ExclusiveWater Mill, NY
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
northforker.com
Pioneers of North Fork food and wine share a history together
Louisa Hargrave and John Ross shared their stories with an audience at Peconic Landing Thursday. (Credit: Steve Wick) In the beginning there was John Ross and Louisa and Alex Hargrave. That was the message Thursday night in the auditorium at Peconic Landing in Greenport, where Ms. Hargrave and Mr. Ross...
longisland.com
Nathan Hale Beach Club Closed to Bathing
Nathan Hale Beach Club in Huntington Bay is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. The following beaches remain closed: Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point; Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach in Sound Beach, Knollwood Beach in Huntington Bay, Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Huntington Bay, Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck and Crab Meadow Beach in Northport.
longisland.com
Six More Beaches Closed to Bathing
The following beaches are closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria: Tanner Park Beach in Copiague; Venetian Shores Beach in Lindenhurst; Baycrest Association Beach and Wincoma Beach in Huntington Bay; Fiddlers Green Association Beach in Lloyd Nek, and Sayville Marina Park Beach.
longisland.com
Hilltop Kitchen & Bar in Syosset Getting Closer to Opening
Replacing the old Friendly’s restaurant at 150 Jericho Turnpike in Syosset, Hilltop Kitchen & Bar is getting ready to open its doors soon, according to posts on social media. Located on the southeast corner of Jericho Turnpike and Gordon Drive on 1.18 acres, the site has been in development...
6 more Long Island beaches closed, 17 now restricting swimming due to excessive bacteria levels
Six more beaches on Long Island were closed Sunday a day after swimming was restricted at 11 other beaches after excessive bacteria levels were found.
northforker.com
What’s for sale on the Mattituck waterfront
Wondering what your budget can get you on the red-hot East End real estate market? We’re here to help, home buyers. In our biweekly column, we spotlight homes for sale in hamlets across the North Fork at various price points. Mattituck is home to stunning water views on both...
Water company shames the Hamptons’ billionaire water hogs
Tsk, tsk, Tisch! The Suffolk County Water Authority has published a list of the Hamptons’ biggest water wasters — and readers will be stunned to learn a number of billionaires are on it, with Jonathan Tisch near the top. While the average home uses 130,000 gallons of water a year, the Southampton mansion belonging to the Loews honcho gulped down seven million gallons last year. Other aquatic offenders include media mogul James “Sprinkelstein” Finkelstein at four million and real estate guru Robert “The Tub Man” Taubman (we assume he takes a lot of baths) at six million. Joann Richter — the...
eastendbeacon.com
This Morning’s Bulletin — 8.15.22
• It will be mostly sunny today, with a high temperature near 81 degrees and a calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 miles per hour in the morning. It will be mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 60. Tuesday will be partly sunny, with a high near 79 and Wednesday will be partly sunny, with a high near 78 and a 30 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m.
Jalopnik
Nearly a Dozen Buses Catch Fire on Long Island
For many people in the New York City area, summer weekends are for heading to the beach to cool off and building bonfires for late sunsets. Though, bonfires don’t typically include a billowing plume of black smoke. News 12 Long Island reported that a blaze nearby residents saw last weekend was not a bonfire, but several buses burning.
longisland.com
County Executive Bruce Blakeman to Officially Reopen Nunley’s Carousel After Pandemic Closure
Nassau County Executive Bruce A. Blakeman to join Long Island Children’s Museum President Suzanne LeBlanc, Cradle of Aviation President Andrew Parton, and members of the National Carousel Association for a ribbon cutting ceremony as Nunley’s carousel officially re-opens to the public on Tuesday August 16. The 110-year-old carousel...
longisland.com
North Fork Dough Company Temporarily Closes
The North Fork Dough Company with stores in Bay Shore and Mattituck has had to close temporarily, according to a post the company put up on its Facebook page on Thursday. The post mentions an incident with a serious gas explosion that has put them “in a very difficult spot.”
Upstate New York now infested with Spotted Lanternfly, Schumer says
Upstate New York wineries and crops are at risk from the Spotted Lanternfly, which has now reached an infestation level, US Senator Chuck Schumer said on Sunday.
Bakery Featured On ABC’s Shark Tank Announces 3rd New Jersey Location
These days, people will travel far and wide for high-quality dairy free, cholesterol free and vegan food options. I personally think it is even rarer to find top quality desserts that honor the same dietary restrictions. Well buckle up because according to NJ.com, a new shop opening close to the...
longisland.com
History: Former World’s Fastest Talking Man is From Long Island
We’re about to take a trip down memory lane. But put on your running shoes because this is all about speed. When he was a kid in Uniondale, John Moschitta Jr. honed his talent for fast-talking just to try to win a world record for Guinness. He didn’t make the book that year because the record keepers didn’t have a way to test his talent. But people liked his schtick so Moschitta Jr. continued to hone it.
Long Island firefighter dies during fundraising event
A 38-year-old volunteer firefighter on Long Island died after going into cardiac arrest during a Sunday gathering.
First responders rescue girl in unicorn raft who was swept out in Long Island Sound
A girl was rescued after her inflatable unicorn raft was swept out into the Long Island Sound in Fairfield, police say.
queenoftheclick.com
Local filmmaker creates love letter to Sound Beach
Dozens of Sound Beach residents learned much more about their community on Monday, Aug. 8, during a second screening of the new local film, “The History Upon Our Shores: Sound Beach, NY,” at the Heritage Center in Mount Sinai. The well-received premiere was shown on June 10 at the same venue.
What’s Actually an ‘Oversized Load’ for NY State Bridge Authority?
You see the signs nearly every time you go across one of the New York State Bridge Authority Bridge, wide-loads or over-sized loads can only go across the bridges during certain times of the day, and some have to be escorted across the bridge, plus there is usually a phone number for that driver to call.
