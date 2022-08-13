Read full article on original website
Related
Farmers banned from removing river water in Fife amid dry conditions
Restrictions on abstracting water are being imposed in parts of Scotland as levels become critical amid the ongoing heatwave.The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) said groundwater in the Borders and Fife has reached “significant scarcity”, the highest warning given by the body for water levels.These areas include the Tweed and the River Eden catchments.Sepa said the current conditions are a consequence of drier weather this year, with only four of the last 12 months recording above average rainfall, and the tinder-dry conditions across Britain.The UK’s Environment Agency said millions could face a hosepipe ban as an official drought was declared...
Thames Water accused of ignoring warnings after hundreds in Surrey endure days without water
Thames Water has been accused of repeatedly ignoring warnings about cuts to supplies and burst pipes in Surrey where hundreds of households had to endure three days without tap water at the height of this weekend’s heatwave. Residents, including some that were vulnerable, had to queue for bottled water...
Revealed: The areas using the most water in drought-hit UK
A drought has been declared across a swathe of England amid the ongoing hot and dry weather, with temperatures expected to remain in the high 20s in many parts on Monday.The government insists that essential water supplies remain secure, although a number of water companies have introduced hosepipe bans.South West Water became the latest firm to announce a ban in Cornwall - the first such restrictions introduced there in nearly 30 years.Water companies have in recent weeks come under fire for failing to tackle millions of litres of waste while telling people to reduce their usage.The firms say that...
Environment Agency rescues fish as hot weather impacts animals in the UK
The Environment Agency has embarked on a mission to rescue fish amid ongoing hot weather in parts of the UK.Vulnerable fish in the River Mole near Dorking in Surrey were moved from a drying pool to a deeper, more shaded part of the water to keep them safe.Hot weather can trigger algal blooms - an excessive growth of algae - which can lead to reduced dissolved oxygen levels in fish. This can cause them to become stressed and potentially die.The Met Office has issued an amber warning for extreme heat until Sunday, 14 August.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Heatwave: Water levels fall at Woodhead Reservoir as hot weather continuesHeatwave: Water levels fall at Woodhead Reservoir as hot weather continuesEmergency services tackle wildfires in France as thousands evacuated
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
North Yorkshire Moors Railway: Steam trains stopped after trackside fires
A steam railway has suspended its trains after sparks from a locomotive caused trackside fires. The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) has stopped its steam services just days after a temporary ban imposed due to hot weather was lifted. North Yorkshire Fire Service said it had tackled three fires on...
Quadriplegic bed-bound man, 62, is issued an eviction notice by his landlord after 25 years living in his modified Hove home with his full-time carer partner amid bitter three-year legal battle
A quadriplegic, bed-bound man is living in fear of losing his Sunderland home after his landlord issued an eviction notice. Dr Harvey Cowe, 62, who lives in Hove with his wife Sheree, 55, received a notice for eviction on August 2. Dr Cowe has been effectively paralysed from the neck...
U.K.・
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
Risk of leaving electric fan on overnight revealed – it’s potentially fatal
LEAVING your fan on overnight may not be the wisest idea according to safety experts. While it's a good last resort instead of suffering through the heat, leaving it going for hours on end as you sleep carries its own risks. There's no hard data for fires linked to fans...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Neighbours tell of their relief after millionaire, 70, was jailed for six weeks for refusing to tear down 'Britain's best man cave' that he built in illegal 10,000ft extension
Neighbours of a millionaire who illegally built 'Britain's best man cave' have said it is 'the beginning of the end' after the homeowner was jailed for refusing to tear it down. Graham Wildin, 70, will spend six weeks behind bars for not demolishing his 10,000ft extension, which includes a cinema,...
BBC
Field fire: Huge combine harvester fire rips through crops
A huge combine harvester fire has ripped through a field. Pictures from the scene in Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire, show vast amounts of land reduced to debris. The blaze engulfed about 40,000 square metres (430,556 sq ft) of standing crops, Hereford And Worcester Fire and Rescue has said. Firefighters were called...
Hosepipes must be banned, Environment Secretary urges water companies
Hosepipes should be banned, the Environment Secretary has urged water companies, as Britain is forecast to bake in temperatures of up to 28C on Sunday amid an unusually dry August.George Eustice said some firms have already “rightly” taken action to mitigate the effects of the prolonged dry weather as he encouraged others to follow suit.His remarks, the first public intervention by ministers, signal possible restrictions on watering gardens, washing cars or filling pools with hosepipes for millions more people across southern England in the coming days.It comes as forecasters predict the warm weather will continue for most of the UK...
BBC
How the king's visit saw kilts become Scotland's national dress
King George IV was ruthlessly caricatured during a visit to Scotland 200 years ago for wearing his kilt too short but it was to be the pivotal moment for Scotland's national dress. The pomp and pageantry of the royal visit, orchestrated by internationally famous author Sir Walter Scott, would go...
Nearly 200 passengers slept on a 5-star hotel's lobby floor after a 17-hour flight delay because the crew timed out, reports say
Tui said its airline crew had reached their working-hours limit by the time the delayed outbound flight from the UK had landed in Greece.
Last person living in ‘Britain’s loneliest street’ is refusing to move
The last person living in what’s been dubbed Britain’s loneliest street is refusing to move out, even though the buildings are due to be demolished.Nick Wisniewski, 66, is the only resident in 128 flats in Stanhope Place, in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire in Scotland, after the last of about 200 residents moved out in December.The eight blocks of flats and other homes in the road are all scheduled to be pulled down because the council wants to redevelop the area.But Mr Wisniewski says the offer from North Lanarkshire council officials of £35,000 plus two years’ rent to move would not be...
As drought hits, what are UK water company chief executives paid?
Anger is growing over the huge sums handed to shareholders and executives
Man wakes up after night on sleeper train to find it never left Glasgow
Jim Metcalfe says rail operator said London service was operating yet train stayed in the station all night
BBC
Doncaster: Vulcan XH558 to be moved from South Yorkshire home
One of the last Cold War Vulcan bombers is set to be moved from its current home in South Yorkshire. Plans for a new hangar for the historic aircraft at its Doncaster Sheffield Airport base were scrapped in February when not enough money was raised. The Vulcan to the Sky...
BBC
Criticism over Surrey water disruption in heatwave
People in parts of Surrey are gradually having water supplies returned, but a councillor said Thames Water had "failed" its customers. About 7,000 people had their supplies cut off on Saturday due to technical issues during pipe replacements at Netley Mill Water Treatment Works. Surrey county councillor Liz Townsend said...
BBC
A63 barriers buckle at South Cave during hot weather
Safety barriers on the A63 in East Yorkshire appear to have buckled in the heat. The barriers were installed on the road during the winter between junction 38 of the M62 and South Cave. A spokesperson for National Highways said the buckling might have been caused by ground conditions, but...
Heatwave death toll hits 23: Body of man in his 20s is found in River Thames hours after he was spotted getting into trouble in water while swimming in 32C temperatures
The body of a man 'in his early 20s' has been pulled from the River Thames after getting into trouble while swimming - as the UK's heatwave death toll reaches 23. Police, paramedics, firefighters and lifeboat crews rushed to the Hampton Court area of the river following reports a person 'getting into trouble in the water' at around 4.12pm yesterday.
Comments / 0