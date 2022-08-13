Read full article on original website
BBC
Bourn Windmill: Historic mill's timber support successfully removed
Teams restoring one of England's oldest windmills at risk of collapse say they are "extremely relieved" work to remove the rotten timbers has been successful. Bourn Mill in Cambridgeshire is a Grade I listed ancient monument dating from the 1600s but faced collapse due to its rotting central support beams.
Two of blind ‘mystic’ Baba Vanga’s ‘prophecies’ for 2022 ‘have come true’ – here’s what else she predicted
TWO of blind "mystic" Baba Vanga's "prophecies" for 2022 have come true - here's what else she's predicted. The late clairvoyant from Bulgaria, whose vague predictions have gripped the world since her death in 1996, has left a spate of forecasts right through to 5079. But it's her visions for...
BBC
St Helen's Fort Walk: Walkers ignore warnings to make crossing
Lifeboat crews were called to rescue people taking part in an unofficial mass walk to an offshore fort. Hundreds of people ignored official advice and walked to St Helen's Fort off the Isle of Wight during the weekend's low tides. The RNLI said it was called to help a mother...
BBC
Cameron House guests tried to save trapped family
Hotel guests had to be physically stopped from going back into a burning building to save a young family during the Cameron House fire, an inquiry has heard. The hotel's night manager, told a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) the group of men tried to go back for a couple and their baby who were trapped in their room.
BBC
Boy, 9 missing on busy Bournemouth beach is found
A boy who went missing on a busy stretch of beach, sparking a major search involving police and the public, has been found and reunited with his parents. The nine-year-old had last been seen at the Prom Cafe on Bournemouth seafront at 09:20 BST, Dorset Police said. Members of the...
BBC
Sheffield council gives 'grandad's tree' protected status
A family from Sheffield has won an appeal to the city council to protect a tree planted in the 1980s by a late relative. The authority's planning committee has granted a Tree Preservation Order (TPO) for the dawn redwood growing in a back garden in Sandygate Park, Crosspool. The tree...
BBC
Charlotte Hope: Thousands raised for volunteer killed in crash
About £30,000 has been raised in memory of a charity volunteer who died in a car crash. Trainee teacher Charlotte Hope, 19, died in the crash on the A53 at Astley, near Shrewsbury, in April. A fundraising football match on Sunday, organised by her dad, saw an RAF all-stars...
BBC
Cost of Living: 'I can't afford to buy milk any more'
Despite August's soaring temperatures, many are already dreading the approaching colder months with concerns the cost of living crisis will worsen yet due to rising energy bills. In South Yorkshire, a Sheffield charity which hands out food parcels says providing cupboard essentials is no longer enough - with some people...
BBC
Ruins of 'lost church' exposed at Ladybower Reservoir
Ruins thought to be a church that was submerged by the creation of a reservoir have been revealed due to low water levels. The village of Derwent in Derbyshire was flooded in the 1940s by the creation of Ladybower Reservoir. The church spire was originally left intact as a memorial...
BBC
Ricky Gervais's After Life-inspired Nottingham bench replaced
A bench inspired by the final series of a Ricky Gervais TV show about loss has been replaced after being vandalised. The After Life bench in Nottingham's Arboretum was one of 25 donated to councils by streaming service Netflix and suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM). Nottingham City...
BBC
County Lines: Cost of living crisis used by gangs to lure new recruits
County lines is the name given to drug-dealing networks connecting urban and rural areas, using phone lines, across the UK. Former gang members and those trying to support them claim the rising cost of living is being used by organised criminals to exploit those struggling to make ends meet. 'It's...
BBC
Broomfield blaze 'one of the largest field fires we had ever seen'
A number of homes were evacuated as crews in Essex tackled "one of the largest field fires we had ever seen". The county's fire service said the blaze across 91 acres (37 hectares) off Hollow Lane, Broomfield, Chelmsford, took hold at about 13:50 BST on Friday. An outbuilding was damaged...
BBC
Ipswich's Broomhill lido could become Suffolk's only 50m pool
A Grade II listed 1930s lido could become a county's only 50m pool if a council's bid for funding to restore and reopen the facility is successful. Broomhill Pool in Ipswich closed in 2002 and there have been plans to renovate it for a number of years. The borough council...
BBC
Baby tawny owl joy despite squatting squirrel in nesting box
Staff at a Northumberland wildlife centre are celebrating the arrival of tawny owl chicks. It was thought the birds would be unable to breed at Hauxley nature reserve this year after a squirrel moved into the owl nesting box. The entrance had been barricaded with sticks to stop the rightful...
BBC
Cats to be freed from special lockdown in German town
Cat owners in one German town will be allowed to let their pets out for the first time in three months when the authorities lift a special lockdown. People in Walldorf, in the south-west, were ordered in May to keep their cats indoors to protect an endangered bird. Cats were...
BBC
Brecon Beacons waterfall jumper airlifted to hospital
A male suffered suspected broken legs and a possible spinal injury after jumping from a waterfall, according to rescuers. The injured person, whose age has not been disclosed, was airlifted to hospital from Sgwd Gwladus in the Brecon Beacons on Saturday afternoon. Central and Western Beacons Mountain Rescue Teams helped...
Good News Network
Watch the Moment an Endangered Baby Giraffe is Born With Majestic 6ft Drop to the Floor
Dramatic footage has captured the moment an endangered giraffe makes its grand entrance into the world—by falling more than 6ft (2m) to the floor. The CCTV footage shows the adorable newcomer—a Rothschild’s giraffe—dropping onto a bed of straw, and causing such a commotion that the rest of the lounging herd immediately jumped to its feet.
BBC
Henley woman and son stranded overnight waiting for RAC
A woman and her son were left stranded overnight at a service station waiting for the RAC after her car broke down on the M4 near Bridgend. Caroline Jacobs was driving home to Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire on Thursday after a camping trip in Wales. Despite being a member of the...
BBC
The patients locked in secure hospitals for decades
Scots with learning disabilities and autism have been locked in secure hospitals and psychiatric wards for decades, a BBC investigation has found. They remain unable to get out despite Scottish ministers saying 22 years ago that they should be living independently in the community. BBC Disclosure found one person with...
