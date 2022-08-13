ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patchogue, NY

Patchogue, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Central Islip, NY
Patchogue, NY
Daily Voice

Bay Shore Man Found With 10 Ounces Of Cocaine During Traffic Stop In Bohemia, Police Say

A 29-year-old man was charged after police said he was found in possession of more than 10 ounces of cocaine during a traffic stop on Long Island. Suffolk County Deputy Sheriffs saw Lester Franco, of Bay Shore, driving at high speeds on Sunrise Highway in Bohemia at about 3 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, and pulled the vehicle over on Johnson Avenue on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, the Sheriff's Office reported on Monday, Aug. 15.
BOHEMIA, NY
Daily Voice

Man Injures 3 In Machete Attack At Patchogue Store

A man has been apprehended after police say he injured three people with a machete during an incident at a Long Island sporting goods store. The incident happened at approximately 3:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 in Patchogue. The incident at DICK’S Sporting Goods, located at 499-64 Sunrise Highway, unfolded after...
PATCHOGUE, NY
longisland.com

SCPD: Suspects Steal Nearly $2,000 in Merchandise from Selden Home Depot

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three men who stole from a Selden store in July. Three men entered Home Depot, located at 401 Independence Plaza, at approximately 2:45 p.m. on July 25 and stole...
SELDEN, NY
Daily News

Off-duty NYPD officer busted for drunk driving on Long Island, dad works in commissioner’s office

An NYPD officer whose father works in the police commissioner’s office has been busted for driving drunk on Long Island. Officer James McAuliffe was arrested in Babylon early June 27, NYPD officials said. The NYPD, which only publicizes arrests of cops busted in New York City, said McAuliffe — assigned to the collision investigation squad — was suspended after his arrest and is now on modified ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
Daily Voice

30-Year-Old Dies In 2-Vehicle Crash In East Northport

Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island. The crash happened on Jericho Turnpike near Verleye Avenue in East Northport at about 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Police said Gary Skaats, of East Northport, was...
EAST NORTHPORT, NY
PIX11

Group beats up man, 20, during carjacking in Brooklyn: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of six people assaulted a man during a carjacking in Brooklyn earlier this month, police said Monday. The incident occurred near Union Street and New York Avenue in Crown Heights on Aug. 9 at around 9 a.m. The 20-year-old victim parked his 2012 white Infinity G37 when he was […]
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

5 Fire Departments Respond to House Fire in South Hempstead

The Arson Bomb Squad reports the details of a residential house fire that occurred on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 5:35 a.m. in South Hempstead. According to Detectives, first precinct officers responded to a call for a house fire located at 480 McDermott Rd. Upon arrival, police observed heavy smoke coming from inside the home. The premise was deemed unoccupied.
SOUTH HEMPSTEAD, NY
longisland.com

SCPD: Copiague Man Stabs Two Roommates and Crashes Stolen Car

Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating after a man stabbed two people and crashed a stolen vehicle in Lindenhurst. James Domanico was involved in a dispute with his roommate Latoya Rolle when he stabbed her multiple times outside of 730 West Montauk Highway in Lindenhurst at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Thursday. The two got into a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee owned and driven by an acquaintance, Arielle Itzkowitz, and drove to Miramar Boulevard where Domanico stabbed another occupant of the vehicle, Joseph Zuck.
LINDENHURST, NY
longisland.com

Man Arrested for Committing 9 Burglaries Throughout Nassau

The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Mineola man on Friday, August 12,. 2022 at 4:07 am for multiple Burglaries that occurred throughout Nassau County. According to Detectives, Third Precinct Officers responded to 365 Willis. Avenue, Mineola for a building alarm. Upon arrival officers observed a male running westbound...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

