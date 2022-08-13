Read full article on original website
Man accused of DWI in LI crash that killed woman, injured man seated in parked van
A 31-year-old man has been charged with DWI after he allegedly struck and killed a woman seated inside a parked car in Suffolk County early Monday.
17-Year-Old From Brentwood Seriously Injured In Wyandanch Shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that seriously injured a 17-year-old boy on Long Island. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in Wyandanch on Parkway Boulevard near Russell Street at about 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Police said officers found shell...
Boy, 17, seriously hurt in LI shooting, dropped off at hospital in stolen, bullet-riddled SUV
A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured in a shooting on Sunday afternoon, Suffolk County police said. An investigation is ongoing.
Police: Selden man arrested for DWI in fatal crash
Police say Anthony Milano was driving westbound on Clearview Avenue just east of Blue Point Road in Farmingville when his vehicle struck a parked, unoccupied van and then a tree.
30-Year-Old Woman Killed In Suspected DWI Farmingville Crash
A 30-year-old woman has died following an apparent drunk driving crash on Long Island. Suffolk County Police were called at around 2:15 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, with reports of a car crash in Farmingville, near Blue Point Road and Clearview Avenue. Investigators determined that Anthony Milano, age 31, of Farmingville,...
ID Released For Woman Killed In Hit-Run Ronkonkoma Crash Involving Drunk Driver, Police Say
The identity has been released of a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run Long Island crash involving a drunk driver, police said. The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 in Ronkonkoma. Wade Gagliano, age 23, of Ronkonkoma, was driving a 2005 Lexus RX330 westbound on Johnson Avenue,...
Bay Shore Man Found With 10 Ounces Of Cocaine During Traffic Stop In Bohemia, Police Say
A 29-year-old man was charged after police said he was found in possession of more than 10 ounces of cocaine during a traffic stop on Long Island. Suffolk County Deputy Sheriffs saw Lester Franco, of Bay Shore, driving at high speeds on Sunrise Highway in Bohemia at about 3 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, and pulled the vehicle over on Johnson Avenue on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, the Sheriff's Office reported on Monday, Aug. 15.
Man Accused In Nassau County Burglary Spree Charged For New Incident At Starbucks, Police Say
A man who was arrested last month in a string of burglaries on Long Island is accused of burglarizing another business. Jung Su Kim, age 58, of Queens, was apprehended for a burglary that happened at a Starbucks in Great Neck Plaza at 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, according to the Nassau County Police Department.
Woman killed in hit-and-run in Suffolk County
Police have arrested a man on charges in the deadly hit and run early Sunday morning in Suffolk County.
Man Injures 3 In Machete Attack At Patchogue Store
A man has been apprehended after police say he injured three people with a machete during an incident at a Long Island sporting goods store. The incident happened at approximately 3:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 in Patchogue. The incident at DICK’S Sporting Goods, located at 499-64 Sunrise Highway, unfolded after...
SCPD: Suspects Steal Nearly $2,000 in Merchandise from Selden Home Depot
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three men who stole from a Selden store in July. Three men entered Home Depot, located at 401 Independence Plaza, at approximately 2:45 p.m. on July 25 and stole...
Off-duty NYPD officer busted for drunk driving on Long Island, dad works in commissioner’s office
An NYPD officer whose father works in the police commissioner’s office has been busted for driving drunk on Long Island. Officer James McAuliffe was arrested in Babylon early June 27, NYPD officials said. The NYPD, which only publicizes arrests of cops busted in New York City, said McAuliffe — assigned to the collision investigation squad — was suspended after his arrest and is now on modified ...
Police: Driver arrested for crashing into school bus while fleeing police in Wappingers Falls
Police say two arrests were made this weekend in connection to the multi-vehicle crash in Dutchess County that shut down Route 9.
30-Year-Old Dies In 2-Vehicle Crash In East Northport
Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island. The crash happened on Jericho Turnpike near Verleye Avenue in East Northport at about 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Police said Gary Skaats, of East Northport, was...
NYPD: Suspect sought in Brooklyn backyard robbery attempt
The NYPD is searching for a man connected to a robbery attempt that occurred last Sunday on Hemlock Street and Dumont Avenue.
Group beats up man, 20, during carjacking in Brooklyn: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of six people assaulted a man during a carjacking in Brooklyn earlier this month, police said Monday. The incident occurred near Union Street and New York Avenue in Crown Heights on Aug. 9 at around 9 a.m. The 20-year-old victim parked his 2012 white Infinity G37 when he was […]
Driver caught with 420 lbs. of weed in car after traffic stop on I-95, cops say
A New York City man was arrested in Bergen County on Thursday after investigators found about 420 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle after he was pulled over for speeding on Interstate 95, authorities said. Li Fan Feng, 20, of Flushing, was charged with possession with intent to distribute more...
5 Fire Departments Respond to House Fire in South Hempstead
The Arson Bomb Squad reports the details of a residential house fire that occurred on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 5:35 a.m. in South Hempstead. According to Detectives, first precinct officers responded to a call for a house fire located at 480 McDermott Rd. Upon arrival, police observed heavy smoke coming from inside the home. The premise was deemed unoccupied.
SCPD: Copiague Man Stabs Two Roommates and Crashes Stolen Car
Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating after a man stabbed two people and crashed a stolen vehicle in Lindenhurst. James Domanico was involved in a dispute with his roommate Latoya Rolle when he stabbed her multiple times outside of 730 West Montauk Highway in Lindenhurst at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Thursday. The two got into a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee owned and driven by an acquaintance, Arielle Itzkowitz, and drove to Miramar Boulevard where Domanico stabbed another occupant of the vehicle, Joseph Zuck.
Man Arrested for Committing 9 Burglaries Throughout Nassau
The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Mineola man on Friday, August 12,. 2022 at 4:07 am for multiple Burglaries that occurred throughout Nassau County. According to Detectives, Third Precinct Officers responded to 365 Willis. Avenue, Mineola for a building alarm. Upon arrival officers observed a male running westbound...
