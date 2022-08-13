One person is dead and a suspect is in custody following a shooting Sunday night in Springfield. Police responded to a home in the 11-hundred block of North Eighth Street around 9pm Sunday and found the victim, with multiple gunshot wounds, in the driveway of the home. The 42-year-old man was transported to HSHS St. John’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just after 12:30am. Police say within an hour of the shooting, they identified 35-year-old Decody Stamps of Springfield as a suspect and took him into custody.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO