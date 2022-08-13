Read full article on original website
Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins
The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
Newsom boasts about Hollywood tax breaks while Californians languish in poverty
Yes, California may have the highest poverty rate in the country. Yes, its poor governance and hostile business environment may be forcing hundreds of thousands to relocate to more affordable states every year. But at least California Democrats extended a tax break for Hollywood studios!. Gov. Gavin Newsom is running...
Manchin-Sinema bill reduces taxes on most but hits some below $400K promise: JCT
An analysis found that the Inflation Reduction Act would reduce the tax burdens of most people but still decrease the after-tax income of some earning below $400,000. On Tuesday, the Joint Committee on Taxation, Congress's official tax scorekeeper, released its first analysis after the legislation was passed by the Senate over the weekend.
Alaska senators: 'Inflation Reduction Act' will hurt middle class
(The Center Square) – A partisan bill called the "Inflation Relief Act" that is making its way through Congress will only hurt the middle class, U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, said Monday. The bill passed the Senate over the weekend after Vice President Kamala Harris broke a 50-50 tie....
Companies facing first tax on stock buybacks in Biden bill
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have pulled off a quiet first in their just-passed legislation addressing climate change and health care: the creation of a tax on stock buybacks, a cherished tool of Corporate America that had long seemed untouchable. Under the bill President Joe Biden is scheduled to sign into law Tuesday, companies will face a new 1% excise tax on purchases of their own shares, effectively paying a penalty for a maneuver that they have long used to return cash to investors and bolster their stock price. The tax takes effect in 2023. Buybacks have ballooned in recent years — they’re forecast to reach $1 trillion in 2022 — as companies have swelled with cash from sky-high profits. Investors, including pension and retirement funds, like the buybacks. But fiery critics of big corporations and Wall Street like Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders loathe them, calling the practice “paper manipulation” to enrich senior executives and big shareholders.
Democrats' book minimum tax to hit real estate, mining companies the hardest
One of the biggest revenue raisers in Democrats’ latest health care and climate change spending bill is a new minimum tax on companies’ book income – but the levy will hit some industries harder than others. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 – introduced by Senate Majority...
