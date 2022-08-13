ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Washington Examiner

Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins

The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
Fortune

Bill Gates was among a ‘wide range’ of CEOs and labor bosses who lobbied to change Manchin’s mind on the Inflation Reduction Act: report

Bill Gates attends the World Leaders' Summit "Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment" session on day three of COP26 on Nov. 2, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. Bill Gates was among those who lobbied U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin—a frequent key Democratic holdout—to support an economic package focusing on climate and health care, after more than a year of negotiations.
thecentersquare.com

Alaska senators: 'Inflation Reduction Act' will hurt middle class

(The Center Square) – A partisan bill called the "Inflation Relief Act" that is making its way through Congress will only hurt the middle class, U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, said Monday. The bill passed the Senate over the weekend after Vice President Kamala Harris broke a 50-50 tie....
Companies facing first tax on stock buybacks in Biden bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have pulled off a quiet first in their just-passed legislation addressing climate change and health care: the creation of a tax on stock buybacks, a cherished tool of Corporate America that had long seemed untouchable. Under the bill President Joe Biden is scheduled to sign into law Tuesday, companies will face a new 1% excise tax on purchases of their own shares, effectively paying a penalty for a maneuver that they have long used to return cash to investors and bolster their stock price. The tax takes effect in 2023. Buybacks have ballooned in recent years — they’re forecast to reach $1 trillion in 2022 — as companies have swelled with cash from sky-high profits. Investors, including pension and retirement funds, like the buybacks. But fiery critics of big corporations and Wall Street like Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders loathe them, calling the practice “paper manipulation” to enrich senior executives and big shareholders.
The Independent

Trump warns ‘terrible things are going to happen’ as he’s blamed for anti-FBI violence

Donald Trump has warned that “terrible things are going to happen” as he faces the blame for violence and threats directed at FBI agents. “The country is in a very dangerous position. There is tremendous anger, like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one, years of scams and witch hunts, and now this,” Mr Trump told Fox News Digital. The former president told the outlet that he “will do whatever” he can “to help the country,” adding that “temperature has to be brought down”. Trump supporters and his GOP allies reacted with outrage...
