ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thebengilpost.com

Death of Karen Heyen

Karen Heyen, 86 of Dorchester, died at St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 10:10 a.m. She was born on December 24, 1935, in Carlinville to Fieldor A. Orr and Mary Catherine Murray Orr. She married Richard D. Heyen on December 31, 1953, in Edwardsville. They were...
DORCHESTER, IL
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during July 24-August 6, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Angela Evans, 52 of Girard, is charged with causing an accident resulting in a death and operating an uninsured motor vehicle in connection with a July 23 incident.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
thebengilpost.com

CUSD 7 board hires Highland educator as GMS principal

Members of the Community Unit School District 7 Board of Education voted 4-1 Wednesday night to hire Patrick McGinthy, O’Fallon, as Gillespie Middle School Principal for the 2022-23 school year. McGinthy steps into a vacancy created when the board hired form GMS Principal Tara Cooper for a newly-created assistant principal’s position last week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Staunton, IL
Staunton, IL
Obituaries
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Benld, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy