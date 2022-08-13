Read full article on original website
Death of Karen Heyen
Karen Heyen, 86 of Dorchester, died at St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 10:10 a.m. She was born on December 24, 1935, in Carlinville to Fieldor A. Orr and Mary Catherine Murray Orr. She married Richard D. Heyen on December 31, 1953, in Edwardsville. They were...
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during July 24-August 6, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Angela Evans, 52 of Girard, is charged with causing an accident resulting in a death and operating an uninsured motor vehicle in connection with a July 23 incident.
CUSD 7 board hires Highland educator as GMS principal
Members of the Community Unit School District 7 Board of Education voted 4-1 Wednesday night to hire Patrick McGinthy, O’Fallon, as Gillespie Middle School Principal for the 2022-23 school year. McGinthy steps into a vacancy created when the board hired form GMS Principal Tara Cooper for a newly-created assistant principal’s position last week.
Macoupin County man sentenced to over 11 years following meth charges
Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison announced on Friday that a Macoupin County man was sentenced to 11 years and 6 months for the unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. Joseph Greear, 50 of Girard, was charged with the class 1 felony on January 26. The...
A hydropower plant could change St. Louis energy. It could also kill a giant river fish.
WEST ALTON — On the rocky banks of the Mississippi River two dozen miles north of St. Louis, there’s a clash brewing between clean energy and wildlife conservation, with both sides aiming to repair damage wrought by humans. On one hand, an Alabama company is working to turn...
