Death of Nancy Machuga
Nancy Machuga, 72 of Staunton, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2022, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland. Nancy was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Wotchko; her son, Carl Machuga; her daughter, Tammy Rosentreter; sister, Debbie Hopper; and brothers, Ricky & Leonard Wotchko and Joe & Roger Schardan.
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during July 24-August 6, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Angela Evans, 52 of Girard, is charged with causing an accident resulting in a death and operating an uninsured motor vehicle in connection with a July 23 incident.
Murder investigations in St. Clair County
A man was shot and killed in Belleville late Friday and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating, while Illinois State Police are looking into an apparent murder in Washington Park that also took place on Friday. The victim in the Belleville shooting has been identified as 33-year-old Deante White of Belleville.
KC Recognizes Summer LPN Graduates
Congratulations to all the graduates of the summer 2022 Kaskaskia College Licensed Practical Nursing Program!. Bottom row (Left to right)
From the Farm: Illinois State Fair champion livestock
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Fair is underway, and on Saturday, Junior livestock champions were selected. The Hoge family of Good Hope in McDonough County raised the champion lamb and goat, but the top steer and barrows were from the WCIA viewing area. Ashtin Guyer of Robinson had the grand champion steer, a […]
Coroner releases the identity of man shot and killed in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man was pronounced dead early Monday morning after a shooting in Springfield. The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified the 42-year-old Springfield man that was shot at a residence on North 8th Street in Springfield as Roosevelt Sims. Around 8:50 p.m. Sunday, Springfield Police...
CUSD 7 board hires Highland educator as GMS principal
Members of the Community Unit School District 7 Board of Education voted 4-1 Wednesday night to hire Patrick McGinthy, O’Fallon, as Gillespie Middle School Principal for the 2022-23 school year. McGinthy steps into a vacancy created when the board hired form GMS Principal Tara Cooper for a newly-created assistant principal’s position last week.
Three charged with drug felonies
Felony methamphetamine charges have been fined in Madison County against a Jerseyville resident. Kelsey S. Chandler, 31, of Jerseyville, was charged with methamphetamine trafficking and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, both Class 1 felonies, as well as possession... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 06:09. 04:13. 04:13. 04:13.
Coroner identifies man killed by train
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the man who was hit and killed by a train in Springfield on Friday. Allmon identified the deceased individual as Darrell Hall, 51 of Springfield. Allmon said that Hall was walking in the 1500 block of Percy Avenue when he was hit. Hall was […]
Salem, IL USA
Mia found a treasure while playing on the merry-go-round! As a very imaginative 4 year old, one can guess just how thrilled she was to find such a pretty heart hanging there waiting to be discovered! She was even more excited when she found out it was hers to keep. 😊
A website puts a city in Illinois on it’s 10 Haunted Towns List
If you are looking to avoid ghosts and hauntings at all costs then you need to steer clear of this one town in Illinois that made the 10 Haunted Towns in the US list, but what about this town makes it so haunted?. According to the website thediscoverer.com, Alton, Illinois...
Unit Two Board Takes Personnel Action
At a special meeting Wednesday night, the Bond County Unit 2 Board of Education emerged from a long executive session to take action on personnel items. The resignations of Madonna Jenkins as a KRP paraprofessional and Brock Kenny as assistant boys high school soccer coach were accepted. The board hired...
Man dies in fire in Chatham
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– Chatham Fire Department responded to a fire on Mansion Road in Chatham early Friday morning. The Sangamon County Coroner said they will release the name of a man that died in a fire in Chatham after contacting next of kin. Coroner Jim Allmon confirms that a 76-year-old male died at the […]
Downstate Madison, Illinois fire prompts disaster proclamation | Video
A fire broke out in a metal recycling company building in downstate Madison earlier this week, sending plumes of smoke into the air that were visible from St. Louis.
This Ark Airbnb is an Easy Day Trip from Missouri & Illinois
Ever wanted to sleep in a building that resembles Noah's Ark? You can and it's an easy day trip from pretty much anywhere in Missouri or Illinois. Of the thousands of Airbnb's I've seen, this might be the most unique of them all. It's an ark that's really a home and it's located in the northern part of Tennessee in Springfield which is basically just to the east of Clarksville. This place has become so famous, it was even featured in an article in Southern Living.
Four Arrested On Meth Charges In Taylorville
Four people have been arrested in Taylorville following complaints from citizens concerning narcotic traffic. 26-year-old Faith Lozier, 61-year-old Donald Lozier, 32-year-old William Simmons, and Ruth Lozier were all arrested for various charges of methamphetamine delivery and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Other charges are expected to come. On...
Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
Kirkwood woman killed over the weekend; ex-boyfriend charged
A Kirkwood woman was shot to death inside her home over the weekend. Prosecutors have charged her ex-boyfriend in connection with the crime.
