Read full article on original website
Related
Creative Sound Blaster Katana V2 review: "Very close to the full desktop audio package"
Representing an evolution from another solid gaming soundbar, the Creative Sound Blaster Katana V2 takes everything that made the original so reliable and enjoyable, refining it and ramping up the quality.Coming in at the $330/£300 mark, it's a sizeable investment, but it largely meets all the demands and requirements of a soundbar that costs as much, from sound quality to inputs and versatility. I recently spent weeks with the...
TechRadar
Casper Original Pillow review
The Casper Original Pillow is an excellent choice for combination sleepers seeking a pillow that'll adapt quickly as they shift positions at night. Our testing panel was expecting a lusciously plush pillow that we'd sink into deeply — but though it is soft, our head and neck remained well-supported for a suspended cloud-like feel. It's machine-washable, but frequent fluffing may be necessary over time, which could be cumbersome with Casper's (otherwise innovative) pillow-in-pillow design. The Casper Original pillow comes with 30 days for you to try it out, and is backed by a 1-year limited warranty if you opt to keep it.
Best small printers 2022: the best compact printer options for your home or office
The best small printers to help with work, school (or play), from HP, Canon, KODAK and more
The Verge
Polaroid’s excellent Hi-Print instant photo printer is just $69.99
Small instant photo printers can offer a unique and fun way to capture memories while traveling. Sure, they may not have the retro charm of an instant camera, but there’s some charm in being able to quickly print credit card-sized pictures while you’re on the go — you’ll just need to capture them using your smartphone. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, however. After testing several instant cameras myself, I found that, unless you’ve got some photography skills and experience, it’s often easier to take sharper photos with a camera you’re familiar with (even if it’s a phone). As a result, mobile photo printers might be what you’re looking for if you want to print photos that look even better.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Apple Insider
Airversa launches first HomeKit smart air purifier compatible with Thread
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Smart home company Airversa has debuted the Purelle, a new air purifier that's compatible with both AppleHomeKit and the Thread standards.
The Best Dupe For A Dyson Vacuum On The Market
Dyson is well-known for its high-quality vacuums, but they can get expensive. Here is the best dupe for a Dyson vacuum that you can buy online.
The most futuristic tech gadgets you’ll want to buy someday
Do you love tech that takes you 100+ years into the future? We’re talking about gadgets with space-age designs and mind-blowing capabilities—like delivery robots and holographic desk displays. They’re some of the most futuristic tech gadgets right now, and you’ll want to buy them someday. It...
TechRadar
Nikon Z30 review
The Nikon Z30 is the third APS-C mirrorless camera after the Nikon Z50 and Nikon Z fc. All three cameras have a similar build quality and the same photo and video recording capabilities, but each comes with its own design flavor. The Z30 is the cheapest of the bunch, pitched for vlogging beginners, and unashamedly squares up to the Sony ZV-E10. Its viewfinder-less and compact design certainly is video-centric, with a vari-angle touch screen and tally lamp in the mix. Armed with the impressive 16-50mm kit lens, the Z30 is a highly competent shooter, though we do wish it had a headphone jack and a better selection of lenses.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
reviewed.com
Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Every day, we scour Amazon to find the best deals available. Whether it’s a new kitchen tool or top-rated tech to give your smart home an upgrade, the online shopping giant offers some of the best prices on a very wide range of items. Whatever you need, Amazon has you covered.
DIY Photography
Jollylook is back with the Jollylook Pinhole – Their new DIY instant film pinhole camera kit
It always makes me smile to see a new camera from Jollylook. We’ve featured a couple of their other cameras in the past including the original Jollylook in 2017 as well as the smarter Jollylook Auto in 2020. Now, the Ukrainian company has relocated to Slovakia and is announcing their newest camera, the Jollylook Pinhole – a DIY pinhole camera kit you can build yourself that also takes Fuji Instax film.
This wild 4K TV folds itself into a metal sculpture when it's not in use
We've seen some pretty out-there TV designs in our time, but this is one of the most audacious yet… and even better, it's not just for show. This is actually going on-sale. This is the C SEED N1, and as you can see in the picture above, it transforms from a piece of sculpture into a huge, super-advanced 4K TV – and back again, when it's not in use. It comes in 103-inch, 137-inch and 165-inch sizes – so you can imagine that the metal sculpture is pretty large and imposing on its own, and then it unfurls into a screen fit for a home theater experience to rival the best projectors.
The best 75 inch TVs in 2022
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to upgrade your TV, and go really big while you do it? Check out the best 75-inch TVs of...
One of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features could come to older models
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is an upgrade on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 in a number of ways, but while it packs a faster chipset and other hardware improvements, some of the best features are on the software side, and at least one of these software tricks could be coming to older Galaxy Z Fold models.
TechRadar
5 essential features of an enterprise CRM
An enterprise customer relationship management (CRM) system can help large companies store contact details, track sales pipelines, and close deals more efficiently. While organizations of any size would benefit from using a CRM, large enterprises should acquire a CRM that’s suited to their specific needs. For instance, large companies...
ZDNet
Best TV deals: Sony, Samsung, LG, TCL, and more
Deals on electronics can be hard to come by, but Sony, LG, Samsung, and other brands are offering some steep discounts on TVs. You can get your hands on an OLED TV for vibrant colors and crisp detailing, a TV and soundbar bundle for enhanced audio, or even a super fancy laser projector to show off your top-of-the-line home theater to neighbors and friends.
Apexel 200x phone microscope lens review
More of a macro lens than a microscope, but what could you really expect from something that attaches to your phone camera?
This Under-$50 Smart Canon Printer Is a Perfect Back to School Amazon Pickup
It seems like only yesterday that printers were big, cumbersome, and most definitely expensive — not the sort of thing you would find on a Back to School wish list. And scanners? Fuhgeddaboudit. Now, a good printer is an absolute must-have whether you’re off to college or staying home and heading back to high school or even middle school. And more and more, any good printer also works as a scanner for printing class notes, converting handouts to PDFs, or a number of other helpful school functions. The best part is, these are no longer luxury items — inexpensive printers and scanners...
TechRadar
What makes the perfect gaming headset?
Gaming headsets may seem like specialized pieces of equipment. But, what they really are is a convenience. Essentially all-in-one audio devices, they not only provide (hopefully great) sound but also a built-in mic to communicate with other players, features to heighten that in-game experience, and often prioritize certain technologies to minimize any latency. They’re also engineered for comfort so that you shouldn’t need to switch earpads or buy pressure relief pads to keep that headband from imprinting itself on your head.
The Verge
Devialet Dione soundbar review: brilliant bass for an exorbitant price
By the magnitude of its $2,400 price alone, the Devialet Dione soundbar comes with sky-high expectations. This ultra-premium Dolby Atmos bar is a solo performer: it doesn’t come with a separate subwoofer, nor does Diavelet even sell such a thing. At 26.5 pounds and measuring nearly four feet wide, it’s a hulking piece of home theater equipment that’s considerably heavier than Sony’s HT-A7000 — let alone something like the Sonos Arc.
TechRadar
Box vs iCloud Drive: Which is best?
Struggling to make the decision between Box and its key rivals? Compare it against iCloud Drive in this head-to-head. Companies have long turned to in-house servers to store large amounts of data, while individual consumers have generally specced up computers (opens in new tab) and laptops (opens in new tab) with large enough hard drives for their needs before turning to external hard drives or the humble USB stick.
Comments / 0